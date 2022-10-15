Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | October 15, 2022 No. 6 Tennessee football beats No. 3 Alabama on final play in high-scoring thriller College football rankings: Georgia takes back No. 1 in latest AP poll Share For the first time since 2006, No. 6 Tennessee tasted victory over No. 3 Alabama, topping the Tide 52-49 in an SEC thriller. In a high-scoring affair that notched over 1,000 total yards and 101 points, the game came down to one final score on the last play. Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath sent a low, wobbly 40-yard try through the uprights to set off celebrations. The 52 points are the most allowed by Alabama since Sewanee scored 54 in 1907. RANKINGS: Georgia reclaims top stop in latest AP poll On the possession just before, Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal. Hendon Hooker steered the ship to get down the field for chance at the game. TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022 Hooker finished the game with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, connecting with WR Jalin Hyatt (203 yards, a school record) for all five touchdowns. When the Volunteers scored, they scored quick. The longest scoring drive was 4:23 and every other one was under two minutes, some under one. Alabama's defense came in allowing just 12.5 points per game; Tennessee scored more than that in the first 10 minutes. MORE: No. 5 Michigan defeats No. 10 Penn State Earning some negative milestones, Alabama allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era and committed the most penalties in program history (17 for 130 yards). Coming back from injury, Bryce Young looked sharp, throwing two touchdowns and 455 passing yards to nine different receivers. Tennessee stormed the field after the win in a sea of orange, pulling out the uprights to celebrate a game that will certainly alter the College Football Playoff landscape. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles College football: TV schedule and game times An updated college football TV schedule for the 2022 season, including weekly results and links to live scoring. READ MORE 2022 FCS football predictions: Picking all 14 conference champions 1 month out With the regular season's homestretch approaching, conference championship races are heating up. There's no better time to predict conference champions than now as teams head into the season's final stretch. READ MORE 2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Here is everything you need to know about Notre Dame football for the 2022 season, including the schedule, opponents, players to know and results. READ MORE