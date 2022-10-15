No. 6 Tennessee football beats No. 3 Alabama on final play in high-scoring thriller

For the first time since 2006, No. 6 Tennessee tasted victory over No. 3 Alabama, topping the Tide 52-49 in an SEC thriller.

In a high-scoring affair that notched over 1,000 total yards and 101 points, the game came down to one final score on the last play. Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath sent a low, wobbly 40-yard try through the uprights to set off celebrations. The 52 points are the most allowed by Alabama since Sewanee scored 54 in 1907.

On the possession just before, Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal. Hendon Hooker steered the ship to get down the field for chance at the game.

Hooker finished the game with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, connecting with WR Jalin Hyatt (203 yards, a school record) for all five touchdowns.

When the Volunteers scored, they scored quick. The longest scoring drive was 4:23 and every other one was under two minutes, some under one. Alabama's defense came in allowing just 12.5 points per game; Tennessee scored more than that in the first 10 minutes.

Earning some negative milestones, Alabama allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era and committed the most penalties in program history (17 for 130 yards).

Coming back from injury, Bryce Young looked sharp, throwing two touchdowns and 455 passing yards to nine different receivers.

Tennessee stormed the field after the win in a sea of orange, pulling out the uprights to celebrate a game that will certainly alter the College Football Playoff landscape.