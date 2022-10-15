Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 15, 2022 South Dakota State comes back to beat North Dakota State 23-21 for third straight Dakota Marker win These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share No. 3 South Dakota State defeated No. 1 North Dakota State 23-21 to take home its third straight Dakota Marker trophy. South Dakota State came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to secure the win. GO JACKS: A complete recap of the 2022 Dakota Marker from start to finish In the second half, kicker Hunter Dustman made three field goals, including the last two scores of the game. The Jackrabbits dominated the second half time of possession thanks to big days from running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson while the defense forced punts on the first three second-half Bison drives. Touchdown, Jackrabbits!Amar Johnson weaves his way through the North Dakota State defense for a 16-yard touchdown run.North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 173:03 to play in third quarter#GoJacks🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/zvJFWC7DfX— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) October 15, 2022 The last time South Dakota State won three straight Dakota Marker trophies was in 2009. With the win, the Jackrabbits have won consecutive games in Fargo for the first time since 1948 and 1950. South Dakota State can look forward to a likely unanimous No. 1 ranking in the FCS polls after defeating the top-ranked team and No. 2 Montana losing during Week 7. Click or tap here to see complete stats from the game. North Dakota State-South Dakota State football: Memorable moments, all-time history of the Dakota Marker It's been more than 115 years since North Dakota State and South Dakota State first battled on the gridiron. Here are key moments from their rivalry and an all-time history of the series. READ MORE FCS game of the week: No. 3 South Dakota State meets No. 4 Missouri State in a top-5 matchup for Week 4 No. 3 South Dakota State heads to Springfield to take on No. 4 Missouri State in this week's FCS game of the week. READ MORE These 5 FCS teams could be the next first-time national champion What team could be next to win its first title? Here are five FCS teams that could be the next first-time national champion. READ MORE