Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 15, 2022

South Dakota State comes back to beat North Dakota State 23-21 for third straight Dakota Marker win

No. 3 South Dakota State defeated No. 1 North Dakota State 23-21 to take home its third straight Dakota Marker trophy. South Dakota State came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to secure the win.

In the second half, kicker Hunter Dustman made three field goals, including the last two scores of the game. The Jackrabbits dominated the second half time of possession thanks to big days from running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson while the defense forced punts on the first three second-half Bison drives.

The last time South Dakota State won three straight Dakota Marker trophies was in 2009. With the win, the Jackrabbits have won consecutive games in Fargo for the first time since 1948 and 1950.  South Dakota State can look forward to a likely unanimous No. 1 ranking in the FCS polls after defeating the top-ranked team and No. 2 Montana losing during Week 7.

Click or tap here to see complete stats from the game.

