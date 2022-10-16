NCAA.com | October 20, 2022 College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 8 College football rankings: Tennessee vaults to No. 3 after beating Alabama Share Week 8 of the college football season continues with five ranked vs. ranked top 25 matchups. Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information. College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 8 No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 12 p.m. ET | ABC No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State | 8 p.m. ET | FS1 No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 20 Texas | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 AP Top 25 rankings: Week 8 MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (31) 1530 1 7-0 2 Ohio State (17) 1509 2 6-0 3 Tennessee (15) 1474 6 6-0 4 Michigan 1384 5 7-0 5 Clemson 1336 4 7-0 6 Alabama 1232 3 6-1 7 Ole Miss 1173 9 7-0 8 TCU 1166 13 6-0 9 UCLA 1048 11 6-0 10 Oregon 953 12 5-1 11 Oklahoma State 913 8 5-1 12 Southern California 861 7 6-1 13 Wake Forest 790 14 5-1 14 Syracuse 751 18 6-0 15 Utah 715 20 5-2 16 Penn State 629 10 5-1 17 Kansas State 599 17 5-1 18 Illinois 433 24 6-1 19 Kentucky 414 T-22 5-2 20 Texas 368 T-22 5-2 21 Cincinnati 321 21 5-1 22 North Carolina 210 NR 6-1 23 NC State 155 15 5-2 24 Mississippi State 150 16 5-2 25 Tulane 115 NR 6-1 College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 4 No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3 No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (OT) Kansas State 41, No. 6 Oklahoma 34 No. 7 USC 17, Oregon State 14 No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23 No. 23 Texas A&M 23, No. 10 Arkansas 21 (Arlington, Texas) No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 No. 12 NC State 41, UConn 10 No. 13 Utah 34, Arizona St. 13 No. 14 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14 No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 No. 16 Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27 No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24 No. 18 Washington 40, Stanford 22 No. 19 BYU 38, Wyoming 24 Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) No. 24 Pitt 45, Rhode Island 24 Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31 College football scores, results for Week 3 Saturday, Sept. 17 No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 No. 2 Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7 No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0 No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20 No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 No. 7 USC 45, Fresno State 17 No. 8 Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0 No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27 Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28 No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20 No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 9 No. 14 Utah 35, San Diego State 7 No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6 No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14 No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7 No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28 No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36 No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0 No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20 No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12 No. 23 Pitt 34, Western Michigan 13 College football scores, results for Week 2 Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT) College football: TV schedule and game times An updated college football TV schedule for the 2022 season, including weekly results and links to live scoring. 