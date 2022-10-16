College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 8

College football rankings: Tennessee vaults to No. 3 after beating Alabama

Week 8 of the college football season continues with five ranked vs. ranked top 25 matchups.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 8

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 8

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (31) 1530 1 7-0 2 Ohio State (17) 1509 2 6-0 3 Tennessee (15) 1474 6 6-0 4 Michigan 1384 5 7-0 5 Clemson 1336 4 7-0 6 Alabama 1232 3 6-1 7 Ole Miss 1173 9 7-0 8 TCU 1166 13 6-0 9 UCLA 1048 11 6-0 10 Oregon 953 12 5-1 11 Oklahoma State 913 8 5-1 12 Southern California 861 7 6-1 13 Wake Forest 790 14 5-1 14 Syracuse 751 18 6-0 15 Utah 715 20 5-2 16 Penn State 629 10 5-1 17 Kansas State 599 17 5-1 18 Illinois 433 24 6-1 19 Kentucky 414 T-22 5-2 20 Texas 368 T-22 5-2 21 Cincinnati 321 21 5-1 22 North Carolina 210 NR 6-1 23 NC State 155 15 5-2 24 Mississippi State 150 16 5-2 25 Tulane 115 NR 6-1 Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

