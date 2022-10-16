No. 6 Tennessee knocks off No. 3 Alabama, No. 20 Utah upsets No. 7 USC and more from Week 7

Week 7 of college football brought the fireworks with No. 6 Tennessee beating No. 3 Alabama for the first time since 2006, No. 20 Utah coming back to stun No. 7 Southern California, and No. 5 Michigan taking care of No. 10 Penn State in a top-10 matchup.

Here's what you missed:

For the first time since 2006, No. 6 Tennessee tasted victory over No. 3 Alabama, topping the Tide 52-49 in an SEC thriller.

In a high-scoring affair that notched over 1,000 total yards and 101 points, the game came down to one final score on the last play. Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath sent a low, wobbly 40-yard try through the uprights to set off celebrations. The 52 points are the most allowed by Alabama since Sewanee scored 54 in 1907.

On the possession just before, Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal. Hendon Hooker steered the ship to get down the field for chance at the game.

TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM.



WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022



Hooker finished the game with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, connecting with WR Jalin Hyatt (203 yards, a school record) for all five touchdowns.

When the Volunteers scored, they scored quick. The longest scoring drive was 4:23 and every other one was under two minutes, some under one. Alabama's defense came in allowing just 12.5 points per game; Tennessee scored more than that in the first 10 minutes.

Earning some negative milestones, Alabama allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era and committed the most penalties in program history (17 for 130 yards)

Coming back from injury, Bryce Young looked sharp with throwing two touchdowns and 455 passing yards to nine different receivers.

Tennessee stormed the field after the win in a sea of orange, pulling out the uprights to celebrate a game that will certainly alter the College Football Playoff landscape.

Going for it all with 48 seconds left on the clock, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising dropped back in the pocket, surveyed his options, and opted to rush in the two-point conversion to put the Utes up 43-42 over the Trojans.

Rising ran in for his fifth touchdown of the night (two passing, three rushing) on the previous play, and Utah went for the win instead of the tie before letting their defense finish the job to hand USC its first loss of the year.

The Trojans and Utes seemingly went shot for shot all night long, but a late connection between Caleb Williams (366 passing yards, five touchdowns) and Michael Jackson III to make it 42-35 looked like all Southern California needed to stay perfect, but the defense bent, and eventually broke on the ensuing drive.

USC jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter before quickly extending it to 21-7 in the second. But as comfortable as the Trojans may have felt, Utah had had other plans, trading touchdowns with Southern California throughout the next two quarters to hang in it heading into the fourth quarter, down 35-28.

Rising finished the 415 yards passing on 30-for-44, adding another 60 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Dalton Kincaid had 234 yards and one touchdown for the Utes as well.

After a sucker punch second quarter, the Wolverines retook control of the game to continue their undefeated start to 2022 with a dominant 41-17 win at home against Penn State. The offense exploded for 418 rushing yards thanks to a brutish offensive line and huge days for Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, who rushed for 173 yards on 16 carries and 166 yards on 28 carries, respectively. The Wolverines never punted and turned the ball over just once.

The Nittany Lions began the game slowly, running just six plays in the first quarter. They scored their only touchdowns in a surprising stretch during the second quarter in which Sean Clifford broke free for a huge run and Curtis Jacobs recorded a pick-six. Besides those quick 14 points, however, the Michigan defense stifled Penn State's offense.

In a battle of undefeated Big 12 teams, TCU prevailed, defeating Oklahoma State in double overtime. After each team scored touchdowns in the first overtime, Oklahoma State received the ball first to start the second extra frame. The Cowboys settled for a 52-yard field goal. TCU had its second-overtime possession next, with only a touchdown needed to win the game. Six plays later, running back Kendre Miller ran two yards into the end zone to win the game.

With the win, TCU overcame a 14-point deficit for the first time since 2016.

The Carrier Dome is jumping — but not for hoops. The No. 18 Orange remain perfect this season with a 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State at home, led by a swarming defense that allowed just 255 total yards. Syracuse is now bowl-eligible in mid-October and for the second time in six seasons under head coach Dino Babers.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader and wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II combined for two touchdowns in the win as the Orange improved to 6-0 for the first time in 35 years. The Wolfpack have now lost two ACC games as they fall to 5-2, though both have come to ranked opposition.

Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 27-17 in an SEC battle thanks to a strong fourth quarter from running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. He scored both of his touchdowns in the final period, adding to his 196 yard day. On defense, Kentucky forced Mississippi State to be one dimensional as the Bulldogs gained just 22 yards on the ground. The Wildcats also grabbed a fourth quarter interception to secure the win.

After losing three straight games and falling out of the AP top 25, Oklahoma got back in the win column with a 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas.

The Sooners benefitted from the return of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished with 403 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kansas was without its starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, as backup Jason Bean threw two interceptions in his place while still passing for 265 yards. With the loss, the Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games since hosting College GameDay.

Tiptoeing into the end zone 😤 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/ccu9iTsdK9 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2022

It was a nailbiter in Austin for the Longhorns on Saturday.

Trailing 21-17 with under 11 minutes left in the game, Texas strung together an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to go ahead 24-21. The drive came down to a 4th-and-goal touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers to his wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Ewers wrapped up the day with 3 touchdown passes and continued his success.

During the ensuing drive, Iowa State was marching in Texas territory until Texas cornerback Anthony Cook forced a fumble from Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers. It was the second takeaway on the day for the Longhorn’s defense to seal the win.

No. 25 James Madison and Coastal Carolina lose their first games

Coastal Carolina and No. 25 James Madison fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday.

Old Dominion knocked off the Chanticleers 49-21 behind a monster day from junior running back Blake Watson. He rushed for 256 yards on 18 carries and reached the end zone three times on runs of 25, 58 and 67 yards.

Neither squad had issues picking up yards. The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) tallied 525 while the Chanticleers (6-1, 1-1 Sun Belt) finished with 454 yards. But Old Dominion pulled away thanks to Coastal Carolina going 8-17 on third down and 2-5 on fourth.

Hours after Coastal Carolina fell, No. 25 James Madison lost its first game of the season, losing to Georgia Southern 45-38. Not a good day to be an undefeated Sun Belt team.