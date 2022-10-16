Tennessee enters the top 3, new top-10 teams rise and more from Week 8's AP Poll

After four top 10 teams lost last week, including a then-No. 3 ranked Alabama, the AP Poll needed a complete overhaul. Let's break down Week 8's movement.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (31) 1530 1 7-0 2 Ohio State (17) 1509 2 6-0 3 Tennessee (15) 1474 6 6-0 4 Michigan 1384 5 7-0 5 Clemson 1336 4 7-0 6 Alabama 1232 3 6-1 7 Ole Miss 1173 9 7-0 8 TCU 1166 13 6-0 9 UCLA 1048 11 6-0 10 Oregon 953 12 5-1 11 Oklahoma State 913 8 5-1 12 Southern California 861 7 6-1 13 Wake Forest 790 14 5-1 14 Syracuse 751 18 6-0 15 Utah 715 20 5-2 16 Penn State 629 10 5-1 17 Kansas State 599 17 5-1 18 Illinois 433 24 6-1 19 Kentucky 414 T-22 5-2 20 Texas 368 T-22 5-2 21 Cincinnati 321 21 5-1 22 North Carolina 210 NR 6-1 23 NC State 155 15 5-2 24 Mississippi State 150 16 5-2 25 Tulane 115 NR 6-1 Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

Tennessee surges to No. 3 after a huge win

Tennessee may not know where the goalposts of Neyland Stadium went, but the Volunteers do know that they have their highest regular season ranking since 2002 (ranked No. 4). Tennessee rose three spots in the latest poll from No. 6 after defeating then No. 3 Alabama in thrilling fashion. The win marked the first time Tennessee beat Alabama since 2006, and the Volunteers scored more points on the Crimson Tide than anyone since 1907.

With the rise to No. 3, Tennessee has reached heights in the AP Poll not seen in 20 years, an amount that exceeds the age of many of the players on the Volunteers' roster.

UCLA, Oregon and TCU join the top 10

For the first time this season, the Pac-12 has two teams in the AP top 10 as No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon rose two spots each in the poll ahead of their matchup this week. No. 8 TCU also joined the top 10, marking the top-10 first appearance for the Horned Frogs since 2017.

With UCLA and TCU joining the top 10, only No. 14 Syracuse sits out of the top 10 as an undefeated team after six previously undefeated teams lost in Week 7.

Biggest movers

Four additional ranked teams lost from outside of the top 10 of the AP Poll, leading to more movement.

No. 18 Illinois rose six spots, the most of any team this week, as the Fighting Illini are off to a 6-1 start. Meanwhile, No. 23 NC State and No. 24 Mississippi State fell eight spots after losses to ranked opponents, tied for the biggest drop of any team. No. 16 Penn State and No. 12 Southern California dropped six and five spots, respectively, for the second and third-largest fall in this week's poll.

Week 8 ranked matchups to watch

Syracuse and Clemson kick off Week 8 as the two undefeated teams clash for ACC supremacy. UCLA and Oregon highlight the mid-afternoon slate, meeting in the weekend's lone top-10 matchup with College GameDay in town. To cap off the night, Alabama will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

Overall, the latest AP Poll sets up an exciting Week 8.