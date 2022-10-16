Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 20, 2022 Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022 College football rankings: Tennessee vaults to No. 3 after beating Alabama Share We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only nine unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking. Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by AP Poll rank, followed by alphabetical if not in the top 25. Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022 No. 1 Georgia Record: 7-0 (4-0 SEC) Last game: Def. Vanderbilt, 55-0 Next game: vs. Florida| 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on CBS Toughest remaining games: vs. Tennessee (Nov. 5); at Kentucky (Nov. 19) Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title) The defending champion Bulldogs looked the part early in the season, including a rout of ranked Oregon. But Georgia has struggled the last two of the last three weeks against Kent State and especially Missouri. Yet, the Bulldogs bounced back with a dominant second half against Auburn remaining undefeated and a title favorite. No. 2 Ohio State Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) Last game: Def. Michigan State, 49-20 Next game: vs. Iowa | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX Toughest remaining games: at Penn State (Oct. 29); vs. Michigan (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0) The Buckeyes haven't been tested just yet, though a road trip to Happy Valley is set for the last week of the month. QB C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns in his last game. FOLLOW ALONG: Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard No. 3 Tennessee Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC) Last game: Def. No. 3 Alabama, 52-49 Next game: vs. UT Martin | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on SEC Network Toughest remaining games: vs. Kentucky (Oct. 29); at Georgia (Nov. 5) Last undefeated season: 1998 (13-0, won BCS national title) The Volunteers finally got revenge on Alabama, beating the Tide for the first time since 2006 in a 52-49 thriller. Tennessee won a a 40-yard field goal on the last play of the game. Star QB Hendon Hooker had 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Jalin Hyatt for all five scores. No. 4 Michigan Record: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten) Last game: Def. No. 10 Penn State, 41-17 Next game: vs. Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on ABC Toughest remaining games: vs. Illinois (Nov. 19); at Ohio State (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title) The Wolverines looked the part of a title contender with an impressive 41-17 domination of No. 10 Penn State. The ground game put up more than 400 rushing yards, with both Donovan Edwards (173 yards, 2 TDs) and Blake Corum (166 yards, 2 TDs) finishing with big numbers. No. 5 Clemson Record: 7-0 (5-0 ACC) Last game: Def. Florida State 34-28 Next game: vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 12 p.m. Saturday Oct. 22 on ABC Toughest remaining games: vs. Syracuse (Oct. 22); at Notre Dame (Nov. 5) Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, win CFP national title) The Tigers passed the test of NC State to mark consecutive wins against ranked teams (Wake Forest was the week prior). Clemson has tough contests ahead as it looks to return to the top of the ACC. RANKINGS: Check out the latest top 25 polls No. 7 Ole Miss Record: 7-0 (3-0 SEC) Last game: Def. Auburn, 48-34 Next game: at LSU | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on CBS Toughest remaining games: at LSU (Oct. 22); vs. Alabama (Nov. 12) Last undefeated season: 1962 (10-0) The Rebels did enough to hold off Auburn thanks to 578 yards on offense to remain undefeated. Three different players rushed for at least 100 yards, including QB Jaxson Dart (115 rushing yards with 130 passing yards). Ole Miss never trailed, with a 41-yard run from Quinshon Judkins putting the game away. No. 8 TCU Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big 12) Last game: Def. No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 (2OT) Next game: vs. No. 17 Kansas Sate | 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on FS1 Toughest remaining games: vs. Kansas State (Oct. 22); at Texas (Nov. 12) Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010) TCU rallied from a 24-7 deficit to shock the top-10 Cowboys in 2OT on a Kendre Miller short TD run in the second overtime. The Horned Frogs had a balance attack to rally, with 286 passing yards and 224 rushing yards. QB Max Duggan accounted for three touchdowns. No. 9 UCLA Record: 6-0 (3-0) Last game: Def. No. 11 Utah, 42-32 Next game: at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 22 on FOX Toughest remaining games: at Oregon (Oct. 22); vs. USC (Nov. 19) Last undefeated season: 1954 (9-0) The Bruins have scored at least 32 points in all five wins, most recently 42 against then-No. 11 Utah. However, the resurgent Pac-12 will keep giving UCLA major tests. Up next, Oregon. CHAMPS CROWNED: College football's national championship history No. 14 Syracuse Record: 6-0 (3-0 ACC) Last game: Def. No. 15 NC State, 24-9 Next game: at No. 5 Clemson | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on ABC Toughest remaining games: at Clemson (Oct. 22); at Wake Forest (Nov. 19) Last undefeated season: 1987 (11-0-1) The Orange defense stopped NC State, holding the Wolfpack to 255 yards as NC State played without injured star QB Devin Leary (out for season). The win pushed Syracuse to 6-0 for the first time since 1987, when it went 11-0-1. 