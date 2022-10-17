Jacob Myers | NCAA.com | October 17, 2022 College football champions: Every undefeated team to win the national championship since 1936 These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The 2020-21 Alabama Crimson Tide became the 62nd undefeated college football national champion since 1936 with its 52-24 win over Ohio State in the 2020-21 College Football Playoff championship game. In 2019, LSU became the third college football team ever to finish the season at 15-0, and the second in consecutive years. Penn was first to do so in 1897 and Clemson followed in 2018. The Associated Press didn’t begin crowning the NCAA national champion until 1936, so that’s where we’ll start with this list of every undefeated national champion. MORE: Teams with most national championships | FBS coaches with most national titles Notre Dame has the most undefeated seasons with six, followed by Nebraska and Alabama with five each, then Oklahoma and Ohio State with four each. Nebraska was the first national champion to have a record better than 11-0, finishing 13-0 in 1971. Ohio State in 2002 became the first team to get to 14-0 and win a national championship. Though LSU and Clemson have finished undefeated in consecutive seasons (2018 Clemson, 2019 LSU), they were the first to do so since Florida State in 2013. Here’s a list of every undefeated national champion since 1936. We made this list based on our own history page here. For some years there are two champions listed because they were co-champions. Southern California in 2004 is not included in the list because its season was vacated. Every undefeated college football team to win the national championship since 1936 Note: Ties do not count against an undefeated season Year School Record 2020 Alabama 13-0 2019 LSU 15-0 2018 Clemson 15-0 2013 Florida State 14-0 2010 Auburn 14-0 2009 Alabama 14-0 2005 Texas 13-0 2002 Ohio State 14-0 2001 Miami (Fla.) 12-0 2000 Oklahoma 13-0 1999 Florida State 12-0 1998 Tennessee 13-0 1997 Nebraska 13-0 1997 Michigan 12-0 1995 Nebraska 12-0 1994 Nebraska 13-0 1992 Alabama 13-0 1991 Miami (Fla.) 12-0 1991 Washington 12-0 1990 Georgia Tech 11-0-1 1988 Notre Dame 12-0 1987 Miami (Fla.) 12-0 1986 Penn State 12-0 1984 Brigham Young 12-0 1981 Clemson 12-0 1980 Georgia 12-0 1979 Alabama 12-0 1976 Pittsburgh 12-0 1974 Oklahoma 11-0 1973 Notre Dame 11-0 1972 Southern California 12-0 1971 Nebraska 13-0 1970 Nebraska 11-0-1 1969 Texas 11-0 1968 Ohio State 10-0 1966 Notre Dame 9-0-1 1966 Michigan State 9-0-1 1964 Arkansas 11-0 1963 Texas 11-0 1962 Southern California 11-0 1961 Alabama 11-0 1961 Ohio State 8-0-1 1960 Ole Miss 10-0-1 1959 Syracuse 11-0 1958 LSU 11-0 1957 Auburn 10-0 1956 Oklahoma 10-0 1955 Oklahoma 11-0 1954 Ohio State 10-0 1954 UCLA 9-0 1952 Michigan State 9-0 1949 Notre Dame 10-0 1948 Michigan 9-0 1947 Notre Dame 9-0 1946 Notre Dame 8-0-1 1945 Army 9-0 1944 Army 9-0 1941 Minnesota 8-0 1940 Minnesota 8-0 1939 Texas A&M 11-0 1938 TCU 11-0 1937 Pittsburgh 9-0-1 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles 2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Here's the Alabama football schedule for the 2022 season, including opponents, scores and TV networks. READ MORE Division I Women’s Soccer Committee reveals top 10 As the 2022 regular season winds down, the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee has revealed its ranking of the top 10 teams. READ MORE Alabama drops, Tennessee rises and James Madison enters in Week 7's AP Top 25 While six ranked teams lost, the top 10 teams prevailed in Week 6. What does that mean for this week’s AP Poll? Let's break down the changes and movement entering Week 7. READ MORE