No. 5 Clemson fights off No. 14 Syracuse, No. 10 Oregon blasts No. 9 UCLA and more from Week 8

Saturday's Week 8 slate saw No. 5 Clemson winning a record-breaking 38th game in a row at home and No. 2 Ohio State taking care of Iowa in a rout before Oregon took down UCLA in a top-10 meeting in the Pac-12.

Here's what you need to know:

It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough. Clemson defeated Syracuse 27-21 in a game that took a 17-point 4th quarter for the Tigers to walk away with the homecoming win.

With the victory, Clemson’s chance at an undefeated season stays alive along with some pretty impressive streaks. The Tigers have the longest active FBS win streak (14) and longest home win streak in the history of the ACC (38).

Clemson running back Will Shipley came up big with 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled in the outing, throwing two picks and going 13-21 for 138 yards, before he was ultimately benched in the 3rd quarter. His replacement, Cade Klubnik, controlled the game well as the Tigers opted for a rush-heavy offense. The Tigers finished the game with close to 200 more total yards (449-291).

The Orange defense was valiant in their efforts that featured two interceptions and two fumbles, one of which was taken to the house on a 90-yard run by defensive back Ja'Had Carter. Though ‘Cuse left the game with just one turnover, which came on their final drive of the game, their offense went cold in the second half as the Tigers kept them scoreless through the last two periods.

Oregon took down UCLA in a top-10 matchup 45-30. The Ducks dominated the second quarter, scoring 28 points to UCLA's 10, entering halftime with a 21-13 lead. From there, Oregon controlled the game, leading by as many as 22 points. Duck quarterback Bo Nix led a fantastic offensive performance, completing 21 of 27 passes for 278 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The win marks Oregon's 23rd consecutive home win, tying the longest streak in school history.

LSU took over in the second half to upset Ole Miss in Death Valley 45-20. The Tigers scored 28 consecutive second half points after trailing Ole Miss 20-17 at halftime. In the win, LSU came back from a 17-3 second quarter deficit.

Tigers QB Jayden Daniels accounted for five touchdowns while passing for 248 yards and running for 121 more.

LSU dominated on the ground, rushing for 252 yards on 48 attempts for four touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, LSU limited Ole Miss to a 33 percent third-down conversion rate, allowing zero passing touchdowns in the process. Overall, LSU's 45-20 win is the largest margin of victory for the Tigers against a top-10 team while unranked since 1983.

Oklahoma State scored the last 17 points to beat Texas 41-34. The Cowboys leaned on quarterback Spencer Sanders to get the job done as he shook off an early interception to account for over 400 total yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled, throwing three interceptions in the loss. Oklahoma State also won the penalty battle, as the Cowboys had zero penalties to Texas' 14 penalties for 119 yards.

Alabama almost had a shutout against Mississippi State, winning 30-6. Quarterback Bryce Young made his return this week and passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns. By halftime, Alabama led 24-0 as the Crimson Tide controlled the game from start to finish.

The Crimson Tide defense nearly had a shutout, but Mississippi State scored a touchdown on the games final play.

Ohio State improved to 7-0 with a 54-10 rout of Iowa.

Buckeyes’ quarterback CJ Stroud continued to show why he is in the Heisman Trophy conversation with another strong performance. Stroud wrapped up the day 20 for 30 with 286 yards and four touchdown passes, overcoming an early interception.

On the other side of the ball, Ohio State’s defense held Iowa’s offense to just 158 total yards and forced a total of six turnovers (3 INTs, 3 fumbles).

Next week, Ohio State travels for a marquee matchup with Penn State.

Defense was tough to come by early at Amon G. Carter Stadium as K-State jumped out to a 28-17 lead in the first half, thanks to three total touchdowns for quarterback Will Howard and a massive 47-yard rushing score for Deuce Vaughn.

But the Horned Frogs found their legs coming out of the locker room for the second half, riding three unanswered touchdowns to the comeback win. Kendre Miller (153 yards, 2 TD) pulled TCU to within a touchdown with a two-yard score on the opening drive of the half before quarterback Max Duggan (280 yards, 3 TD) connected with Quentin Johnson for 55 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, following a missed K-State field goal. Miller added insurance with another rush to the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the ball back with just under four minutes to go, looking for another spark, but Howard threw a pick on the first play of the drive, putting the game on ice.