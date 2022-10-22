We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only six unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by AP Poll rank.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. Vanderbilt, 55-0

Next game: vs. Florida| 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on CBS

Toughest remaining games: vs. Tennessee (Nov. 5); at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

The defending champion Bulldogs looked the part early in the season, including a rout of ranked Oregon. But Georgia has struggled the last two of the last three weeks against Kent State and especially Missouri. Yet, the Bulldogs bounced back with a dominant second half against Auburn remaining undefeated and a title favorite.

No. 2 Ohio State

Record: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

Last game: vs. Def. Iowa, 54-10

Next game: at No. 13 Penn State | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Toughest remaining games: at No. 13 Penn State (Oct. 29); vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0)

The Buckeyes haven't been tested just yet, though a road trip to Happy Valley is up next. QB C.J. Stroud threw for four touchdowns in his last game.

FOLLOW ALONG: Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard

No. 3 Tennessee

Record: 7-0 (3-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. UT Martin, 65-24

Next game: vs. No. 19 Kentucky | 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Toughest remaining games: vs. No. 19 Kentucky (Oct. 29); at Georgia (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 1998 (13-0, won BCS national title)

The Volunteers finally got revenge on Alabama, beating the Tide for the first time since 2006 in a 52-49 thriller. Tennessee won a a 40-yard field goal on the last play of the game. Star QB Hendon Hooker had 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Jalin Hyatt for all five scores.

No. 4 Michigan

Record: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. No. 10 Penn State, 41-17

Next game: vs. Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on ABC

Toughest remaining games: vs. Illinois (Nov. 19); at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

The Wolverines looked the part of a title contender with an impressive 41-17 domination of No. 10 Penn State. The ground game put up more than 400 rushing yards, with both Donovan Edwards (173 yards, 2 TDs) and Blake Corum (166 yards, 2 TDs) finishing with big numbers.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest top 25 polls

No. 5 Clemson

Record: 8-0 (6-0 ACC)

Last game: Def. No. 14 Syracuse, 27-21

Next game: at Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Toughest remaining games: at Notre Dame (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, win CFP national title)

The Tigers have ranked conference wins over NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest, but still have tough contests ahead as it looks to return to the top of the ACC.

CHAMPS CROWNED: College football's national championship history

No. 7 TCU

Record: 7-0 (4-0 Big 12)

Last game: Def. No. 17 Kansas State 38-28

Next game: at West Virginia | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Toughest remaining games: at Texas (Nov. 12)

Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010)

The Horned Frogs found their legs coming out for the second half, riding three unanswered touchdowns to the comeback win. Kendre Miller (153 rush yards, 2 TD) pulled TCU to within a touchdown on the opening drive of the half before quarterback Max Duggan (280 pass yards, 3 TD) connected with Quentin Johnson for 55 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, following a missed K-State field goal. Miller added insurance with another rush to the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

FOOTBALL GUIDE: Notable firsts and milestones in college football history