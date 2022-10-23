NCAA.com | October 23, 2022 2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores College football rankings: TCU, Oregon rise after ranked wins Share With one of the strongest recruiting classes the program has seen in years, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will make a legitimate push to win their third College Football Playoff national championship. After securing the national title in 2018, the Tigers lost in the national championship game in 2019, lost in the semifinal in 2020 and missed the CFP altogether in 2021. Here's everything you need to know about Clemson's 2022 regular season football schedule. Click or tap here for our live scoreboard. OPPONENT Score DATE TIME (ET) TV Location vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA) W, 41-10 Monday, Sept. 5 8:00 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, GA vs. Furman W, 35-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 p.m. ACCN Clemson, SC vs. Louisiana Tech W, 48-20 Saturday, Sept. 17 8:00 p.m. ACCN Clemson, SC at Wake Forest W, 51-45 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 24 12:00 p.m. ABC Winston-Salem, NC vs. NC State W, 30-20 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. ABC Clemson, SC at Boston College W, 31-3 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. ABC Chestnut Hill, MA at Florida State W, 34-28 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. ABC Tallahassee, FL vs. Syracuse W, 27-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 Noon ABC Clemson, SC at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. Louisville Saturday, Nov. 12 TBD TBD Clemson, SC vs. Miami Saturday, Nov. 19 TBD TBD Clemson, SC vs. South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 26 TBD TBD Clemson, SC HISTORY: College football teams with the most national titles Players to know Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will return to Clemson for his junior year and improve after a relatively quiet sophomore season, passing for over 2,200 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll fight for the coveted QB1 spot alongside freshman Cade Klubnik, who was ranked the top high school quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated and is a two time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year. ACC football standings Click or tap here to see the latest ACC football standings. Latest college football rankings Check out where the Tigers landed in this week's polls. 2021 Clemson football results The Tigers went 10-3 on the season, finishing with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Here was the 2021 full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2021 football season, with results. OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT vs. Georgia Sept. 4 Charlotte, NC L,10-3 vs. South Carolina State Sept. 11 Clemson, SC W, 49-3 vs. Georgia Tech Sept. 18 Clemson, SC W, 14-8 at NC State Sept. 25 Raleigh, NC L, 27-21 2OT vs. Boston College Oct. 2 Clemson, SC W, 19-13 at Syracuse Oct. 15 Syracuse, NY W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh Oct. 23 Pittsburgh, PA L, 27-17 vs. Florida State Oct. 30 Clemson, SC W, 30-20 at Louisville Nov. 6 Louisville, KY W, 30-24 vs. UConn Nov. 13 Clemson, SC W, 44-7 vs. Wake Forest Nov. 20 Clemson, SC W, 48-27 at South Carolina Nov. 27 Columbia, SC W, 30-0 vs. Iowa State Dec. 29 Orlando, FL W, 20-13 RELATED: Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins 2022-2023 College Football Playoff schedule Clemson has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2015 and 2022. Here's the schedule for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff. ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles College football champions: Every undefeated team to win the national championship since 1936 Alabama won the 2020 college football national championship to become the 62nd undefeated national champion since 1936. Here’s a list of every undefeated college football national champion since then. READ MORE In-depth analysis, preview of Wake Forest-Clemson ahead of top-10 ACC showdown An in-depth preview and how to watch when Clemson and Wake Forest meet in an ACC clash between the defending College Cup champions and the No. 1 team in DI men’s soccer at Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. READ MORE College football rankings: Georgia takes No. 1, SEC surges in Week 3's AP Top 25 Poll Week 2 saw seven ranked teams lose, with three losses coming from top-10 teams and four losses coming to unranked opponents. Let’s break down Week 3’s movement in the latest poll. READ MORE