College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 9

Week 9 of the college football season features three ranked vs. ranked games.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 9

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 9

MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 4

College football scores, results for Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

College football scores, results for Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 10