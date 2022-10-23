Oregon rises, LSU rejoins and more from Week 9's AP Poll

Even though eight top-25 teams had a bye last week, the excitement continued as six ranked teams lost. As a result, Week 9's AP Poll has a new look. Let's break down the movement.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (31) 1530 1 7-0 2 Ohio State (18) 1513 2 7-0 3 Tennessee (13) 1476 3 7-0 4 Michigan 1382 4 7-0 5 Clemson (1) 1318 5 8-0 6 Alabama 1266 6 7-1 7 TCU 1213 8 7-0 8 Oregon 1114 10 6-1 9 Oklahoma State 1064 11 6-1 T-10 Southern California 927 12 6-1 T-10 Wake Forest 927 13 6-1 12 UCLA 803 9 6-1 13 Penn State 783 16 6-1 14 Utah 766 15 5-2 15 Ole Miss 744 7 7-1 16 Syracuse 626 14 6-1 17 Illinois 508 18 6-1 18 LSU 502 NR 6-2 19 Kentucky 429 19 5-2 20 Cincinnati 386 21 6-1 21 North Carolina 278 22 6-1 22 Kansas State 272 17 5-2 23 Tulane 243 25 7-1 24 NC State 169 23 5-2 25 South Carolina 113 NR 5-2 Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

Oregon rises as UCLA and Ole Miss drop from the top 10

While the top six teams in Week 9's AP Poll remain the same, No. 8 Oregon rose two spots — tied for the most of any top-10 team — after beating UCLA in a top-10 matchup with College GameDay in town. The Ducks now have their highest ranking of the season and have waddled their way up the rankings as the highest-ranked Pac-12 team.

No. 7 TCU also rose one spot after picking up a ranked win over Kansas State, while fellow Big 12 team, No. 9 Oklahoma State, rejoined the top 10. Southern California and Wake Forest tied for the tenth spot, meaning the top 10 has 11 teams this week. No. 12 UCLA and No. 15 Ole Miss fell from the top 10, dropping three and eight spots, respectively.

LSU leads new entrants after a top-10 win

After LSU routed Ole Miss 45-20, the Tigers find themselves back in the top 25 at No. 18. It's only the second time this season (the first of the Brian Kelly era) that LSU has been in the poll after ranking No. 25 in Week 6.

The other new entrant in Week 9's AP Poll is No. 25 South Carolina, joining with a 5-2 record after defeating Texas A&M.

Biggest movers

No. 10 Wake Forest and No. 13 Penn State each rose three spots in the AP Poll, the most of any team this week. No. 15 Ole Miss' eight-spot drop is the most of any ranked team, while No. 22 Kansas State fell five spots in Week 9. Texas and Mississippi State dropped out of the poll entirely after losses.

Week 9 ranked matchups to watch

A Big Ten East battle kicks off Week 9 as Ohio State visits Penn State with division title implications at stake. Then Oklahoma State and Kansas State battle for positioning in the Big 12. To conclude the evening, Kentucky and Tennessee face off in a border-state SEC East rivalry.

Here are other games involving ranked teams that are worth highlighting:

Overall, the latest AP Poll sets up an exciting Week 9.