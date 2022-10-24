A wild week shakes up the HBCU football power rankings for Week 9

Only two top-10 teams kept the same spot in this week's HBCU football power rankings thanks to a few upsets.

These are done weekly throughout the regular season, as I sort each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 9 HBCU Football Power Rankings

1. Jackson State | SWAC | 7-0 (5-0) | Prev: 1

Jackson State prevailed in its biggest test of the season, outlasting Campbell 22-14. While the game wasn't an offensive explosion, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. reminded everyone why he's one of the best players in the FCS with 13 tackles and a sack.

2022 HBCU: Here's what you may have missed in Week 8 of HBCU football

2. Southern | SWAC | 5-2 (3-1) | Prev: 2

Southern handled its business on homecoming against a team that isn't in the NCAA. Up next, the Jaguars face Jackson State on the road.

3. Florida A&M | SWAC | 5-2 (3-1) | Prev: 5

Florida A&M had a bye last week.

🔮: Picking all 14 FCS conference champions 1 month before selections

4. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 4-3 (3-1) | Prev: 6

Prairie View A&M picked up a non-conference win over winless Lamar, 54-21. The Panthers still need help to return to the top of the SWAC West, but they don't play a team with a winning record in the remainder of the season.

5. North Carolina A&T | Big South | 4-3 (2-0) | Prev: 9

North Carolina A&T moves to the top five of this week's power rankings after starting 2-0 in Big South play. The Aggies remain in front of South Carolina State thanks to a head-to-head win. The Aggies also move in front of North Carolina Central because a lot has changed since that Week 1 loss. North Carolina A&T looks like a completely different team, winning four straight games.

Make that 4TD passes for Jalen Fowler. That is a career-high for the Spartanburg, SC native. He dropped a dime to get it. 30-0 A&T at halftime. #AggiePride @NCATAGGIES @NCATFootball pic.twitter.com/5n9NwXJ047 — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) October 22, 2022

6. South Carolina State | MEAC | 3-4 (1-0) | Prev: 10

Just like last year, South Carolina State showed that a bad start to the season doesn't mean anything once conference play rolls around, defeating North Carolina Central 26-24. Wide receiver Shaquan Davis looked unguardable against the Eagles.

7. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 5-2 (1-1) | Prev: 3

North Carolina Central drops in the rankings after losing to South Carolina State. The Eagles have lost two of their last three games, no longer controlling their path to the Celebration Bowl.

8. Alabama State | SWAC | 4-3 (2-2) | Prev: 11

Alabama State had a much-needed bye last week, providing time to heal before the Magic City Classic.

TOP 10: The top individual performances through the first half of the HBCU football season

9. Texas Southern | SWAC | 3-4 (3-2) | Prev: 12

Texas Southern picked up a big win, defeating Alcorn State 34-27. A winning record is within reach for the Tigers this season.

10. Hampton | CAA | 4-3 (1-3) | Prev: 7

Hampton lost to Richmond 41-10 in a CAA battle. The Pirates have some work to do before reaching the upper tier of their new conference.

Reece Udinski completed 30-of-37 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns as No. 19 @Spiders_FB picked up a 41-10 road win at Hampton. #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/6FSlL4HwDX — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) October 23, 2022

PAST RANKINGS: Preseason | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

11. Alcorn State | SWAC | 3-4 (2-2) | Prev: 4

Alcorn State couldn't protect the football, throwing three interceptions in a loss to Texas Southern. After leading the SWAC West, the Braves have now lost two straight SWAC West games.

12. Delaware State | MEAC | 4-3 (1-1) | Prev: 8

Delaware State couldn't spoil Howard's homecoming, falling to the Bison. The Hornets drop from the top 10.

13. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 2-4 (2-1) | Prev: 13

Alabama A&M had a bye last week. The Bulldogs enter the Magic City Classic on a three-game winning streak.

🔥: Here are the most exciting HBCU players

14. Tennessee State | OVC | 3-4 (2-0) | Prev: 14

Tennessee State has now won two straight games, but a DII loss keeps the Tigers from rising higher for now.

James Reese IV seals the deal with an int‼️#RoarCity x #Guts pic.twitter.com/DxMTS8OzNk — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) October 22, 2022

15. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 2-5 (2-2) | Prev: 17

Bethune-Cookman has two FCS wins after beating Mississippi Valley State. The other two-win FCS HBCUs have one FCS win.

16. Howard | MEAC | 2-5 (1-0) | Prev: 16

Howard picked up its second win of the season, defeating Delaware State during Bison homecoming. Entering Week 9, Howard is tied for first place in the MEAC.

CAN'T MISS: 6 HBCU football game-day atmospheres that you need to experience

T-17. Morgan State | MEAC | 2-5 (0-2) | Prev: 15

Morgan State lost to a ranked Delaware team.

.@Delaware_FB held Morgan State to 158 yards and intercepted three passes as the Blue Hens pulled away for a 38-7 win on homecoming weekend #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/bSoHDrHHzV — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) October 23, 2022

CLASSICS: Here's every 2022 HBCU football classic in the FCS

T-17. Norfolk State | MEAC | 1-6 (1-1) | Prev: 18

Norfolk State had a bye last week. However, the Spartans move into a tie for 17th thanks to a head-to-head win over Morgan State.

19. Grambling State | SWAC | 1-6 (0-4) | Prev: 19

Grambling State had a bye last week.

MEAC VS SWAC: 16 of the best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments

20. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 2-4 (0-3) | Prev: 20

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had a bye last week, firing its head coach during the time off.

21. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 0-8 (0-5) | Prev: 21

Mississippi Valley State lost last week to Bethune-Cookman, but the Delta Devils scored 35 points, their highest total of the season.