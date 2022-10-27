2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Georgia enters the 2022 college football season as defending national champions, winning the College Football Playoff for the first time in an upset over No. 1 Alabama last season. The Bulldogs had previously made it to the CFP Championship once before, losing to the Crimson Tide in an upset to conclude the 2017 season.

As part of its CFP title defense, Georgia will look to claim just its second Southeastern Conference championship in the last 17 years (2017). The Bulldogs will need their offensive leaders to pick up where they left off last season, and some strong defensive returners to fill several big roles.

Here is the complete 2022 Georgia football schedule, including opponents and players to watch.

2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

*All TBAs are as of Oct. 27, 2022

SEC football standings

Latest college football rankings

2021 results

Georgia went 14-1 last season en route to their first CFP championship.

Here's what happened in each of the Bulldogs' games in 2021:

Key returning players

The Bulldogs lost several top offensive players, such as wide receiver Jermaine Burton via transfer to Alabama as well as lead running backs James Cook and Zamir White through the NFL Draft. However, Georgia will see some key offensive leaders return, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, who proved that he can get the job done as the starter during last season's championship run. The soon-to-be super senior finished third in the SEC in yards per attempt (10), while racking up the fourth-most passing touchdowns (29) and fourth-best quarterback rating (176.7). Bennett will also look to heavily lean on tight end Brock Bowers once again. Bowers led the Bulldogs in receptions (56), receiving yards (882) and receiving touchdowns (13) last season.

Georgia also saw several key departures on defense, including cornerback Derion Kendrick and linebacker Nakobe Dean. As a result, returners like linebacker Nolan Smith, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith will be asked to handle more responsibilities this season.

Christopher Smith and Ringo will be tasked with leading the secondary. Among returners, they ranked second and third in interceptions last season with three and two, respectively. Each had 34 tackles last season as well, finishing among the top 15 on the team.

Meanwhile, Nolan Smith, who had the fifth-most tackles for the Bulldogs in 2021 (56, the most among returners) and the third-most sacks (4.0), will be relied on to help lead Georgia's front seven. Carter should also play a major role up front as his 37 tackles and 3.0 sacks last year stand among the top of defensive returners for the Bulldogs.

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Will Georgia successfully defend its title and become the first team to repeat as CFP national champion? Will Alabama add a fourth title of the playoff era to its resume? Or will a new team claim its seat among college football royalty?

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,

2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The semifinal games will start at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. As of Aug. 9, 2022, each game is yet to be assigned a start time.

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. As of Aug. 9, 2022, an official start time has yet to be announced. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time.

HISTORY: Who has the most national championships?