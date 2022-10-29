No. 2 Ohio State pulls away from No. 13 Penn State, No. 7 TCU hangs on and more from Week 9

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Saturday's Week 9 slate saw No. 2 Ohio State going into Happy Valley and pulling away from No. 13 Penn State and more exciting games across the college football landscape.

Here's what you need to know:

Click here to see all of Saturday’s scores

Big plays from J.T. Tuimoloau and RB TreVeyon Henderson lifted No. 2 Ohio State to a dominant fourth quarter and a 44-31 win at No. 13 Penn State.

Tuimoloau had two sacks, a forced fumble and recovery and a pick-6, while Henderson's 41-yard touchdown run gave the Buckeyes the lead for good. After Penn State briefly took at 21-16 lead with 9:26 to play, OSU scored two touchdowns in 34 seconds en route to posting 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford struggled early and late, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. But by halftime the Nittany Lions grabbed a 14-13 lead thanks to Clifford touchdown passes, including a spectacular catch and run from wide receiver Parker Washington. The receiver finished with 11 catches for 179 yards and a score.

Though Penn State later struck first in the fourth on fourth-and-goal from the one-inch line, Ohio State answered in three plays, thanks to the Henderson run.

TREVEYON HENDERSON TO THE HOUSE@OhioStateFB takes the lead right back! 🌰 pic.twitter.com/DcW9nwmja0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

The following Penn State possession, defensive end Tuimoloau continued his impressive day, forcing a fumble and recovering the ball on a sack of Clifford. The next play, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw his first touchdown pass of the day to tight end Cade Stover to put the Buckeyes in front 30-21.

Tuimoloau iced the game with an interception return for a touchdown with 2:42 to play. The score marked Ohio State's fourth touchdown in a span of six minutes.

J.T. TUIMOLOAU PICK SIX 😤



THIS GUY IS UNREAL 🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/sMn0dh5MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Click or tap here to view the remaining undefeated FBS teams

Randy Sartin | USA TODAY Sports

The Vols took care of business in this one, improving to 8-0 with the 44-6 defeat over Kentucky.

It took a little while for Tennessee's offense to get going, taking just a 7-6 lead out of the first quarter after each side scored a touchdown. From there, the Vols took off, putting up 37 unanswered points, including three touchdowns in the second quarter.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt continued their strong chemistry, connecting on a pair of long scores (55 and 31 yards) in the first half. Hooker threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 19-for-25 passing, and added 23 yards and another score on the ground. Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jaylen Wright ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Vols defense kept the Wildcats in check, giving up the lone touchdown to Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (64 rush yards) and coming up with three picks on quarterback Will Levis (16-for-27, 98 yards).

Tennessee will roll into its toughest test of the season next week when it faces No. 1 Georgia on the road.

Still undefeated No. 7 TCU remained perfect by beating West Virginia 41-31.

Before the game-sealing touchdown on fourth-and-1 putting TCU up 10, West Virginia gave the Horn Frogs a scare by keeping it close throughout.

Even down two scores midway through the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers came within a field goal after intercepting Max Duggan — only his second pick of the season — but failed to capitalize.

Duggan finished with 341 yards and three touchdowns, withstanding getting banged up. Despite receiving treatment to his calf on the sidelines, Duggan came up with a crucial first down rushing on third-and-3 late in the fourth.

CFP🏆: College Football Playoff rankings release schedule

For the first time since 2009, Oklahoma State has been shut out. Kansas State shut out the Cowboys 48-0, dominating from start to finish. The Wildcats jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead with backup quarterback Will Howard under center for the injured Adrian Martinez. Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns in his relief effort, leading Kansas State to its largest win over a top-10 opponent ever.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State suffered its worst loss of head coach Mike Gundy's tenure. Overall, it's the worst Cowboy loss since a 58-0 defeat to Texas Tech in 2000.

GAMEDAY: Locations, all-time appearances, most times hosting and more for College GameDay

Louisville forced Wake Forest to commit eight turnovers in the second half as the Cardinal defeated the Demon Deacons 48-21. Six of Wake Forest's turnovers came in the third quarter, allowing Louisville to go on a 35-0 run. The Cardinals returned two interceptions for touchdowns to land the top-10 upset.

Overall, it's Louisville's first AP top 10 win since 2016.

The Fighting Irish never trailed in coming away with a 41-24 win. Rushing duo Audric Estime and Logan Diggs were the highlights of the Notre Dame offense, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns and 85 yards and one touchdown, respectively. Defensively, Brandon Joseph put points on the board with a pick-6 on the first play of the game.



After going a rough 5-14 for 35 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader went down early in the second half due to injury. He did not return. The Orange did cut the deficit to one score in the third, but the Irish slammed the door on a comeback after an interception from QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson turned into a quick scoring drive.

Notre Dame’s smothering defense allowed two turnovers and just 286 yards, including 61 on the ground. The Irish sealed the victory with a blocked punt and quick score in fourth.

This win marked Marcus Freeman's second against a ranked opponent; the first was against then-No. 16 BYU.

UCF knocked off Cincinnati 25-21 in a key American Athletic conference battle. The Knights ended Cincinnati's record 19-game conference win streak after outscoring the Bearcats 13-8 in the fourth quarter. No score was bigger than RJ Harvey's 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds to play that secured UCF the win.

The win is UCF's first top-25 win since a 2018 victory over Cincinnati.

Missouri upset South Carolina 23-10, spoiling the newest AP top 25 entrant. Missouri's defense shut down South Carolina's rushing attack, limiting the Gamecocks to 32 yards on the ground. On offense, the Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 lead behind quarterback Brady Cook's control of the offense, scoring on three straight drives. With the win, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is now 3-0 against South Carolina in his career.

Brady Cook gets the Tigers on the board first with a great fake and a three-yard scamper to pay dirt!



📺 @SECNetwork#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/AfgsshcyaE — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 29, 2022

Not only did Missouri spoil South Carolina's return to the top 25, but the Tigers also handed the Gamecocks a homecoming loss.