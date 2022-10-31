Howard joins the HBCU football power rankings Top 10 for Week 10

As we enter the final month of HBCU regular season football, the latest power rankings are scrambled, with just three teams remaining in the same position entering Week 10.

Think of it as a power-ranking sandwich. The top and the bottom of the sandwich are consistent, it's your bread. But in the middle, the sandwich can look a myriad of ways. The teams occupying No. 2 through No. 19 this week are like your meats, vegetables and condiments in Week 10. Everyone may have different preferences on how to order the ingredients of their sandwich, but I think below is the best order to layer your HBCU football power ranking sandwich at this point in the season.

These are done weekly throughout the regular season, as I sort each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 10 HBCU Football Power Rankings

Biggest Movers School Spots moved Howard +7 Morgan State +4 South Carolina State -4 Alcorn State -7

1. Jackson State | SWAC | 8-0 (6-0) | Prev: 1

College Gameday was in town, and Jackson State lived up to the hype. The Tigers shut out Southern, the then-No. 2 team in my rankings, dominating the Boombox Classic.

UNDEFEATED: Here's what makes each of the undefeated FCS teams special

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 6-2 (4-1) | Prev: 3

Another game in Bragg, another win for the Rattlers. Florida A&M has one of the longest home-winning streaks in the FCS, but the streak will be put to the test in Week 10.

TOUUUCCHHHDOWN RATTTLERS!



Moussa and Smith connect for ANOTHER touchdown in Bragg.



FAMU - 7

UAPB - 0#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/W7H1Qee6Pk — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 29, 2022

BRACKETOLOGY: See the latest 2022 FCS playoff predictions

3. North Carolina A&T | Big South | 5-3 (3-0) | Prev: 5

North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell in a pivotal Big South win. The road to the conference title and an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs now runs through Greensboro.

4. Southern | SWAC | 5-3 (3-2) | Prev: 2

Not even a lengthy weather delay could help Southern get points on the board against Jackson State. The loss not only means a defeat to a rival on a national stage, but it also means the Jaguars no longer control their destiny in the SWAC West. Things don't get any easier with a trip to Florida A&M up next.

5. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 6-2 (2-1) | Prev: 7

North Carolina Central rediscovered its winning ways, but it took a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play to squeak out a close victory. The Eagles are playing for their MEAC lives next against Howard. A loss to the Bison means a disappointing season.

6. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 5-3 (4-1) | Prev: 5

Prairie View A&M drops one spot in this week's rankings after needing a monumental comeback to defeat Bethune-Cookman. However, quarterback Trazon Connely continues to show that he's the best running quarterback in the conference, scoring four rushing touchdowns in the comeback victory.

2022 HBCU: Here's what you may have missed in Week 8 of HBCU football

7. Alabama State | SWAC | 5-3 (3-2) | Prev: 8

Alabama State ended a four-game losing streak in the Magic City Classic. Quarterback Dematrius Davis showed off his clutch gene, leading the Hornets on a game-winning drive with two minutes left to play.

8. Texas Southern | SWAC | 4-4 (3-2) | Prev: 9

Texas Southern picked up a homecoming win over Lincoln (CA).

TOP 10: The top individual performances through the first half of the HBCU football season

9. Howard | MEAC | 3-5 (2-0) | Prev: 16

The Howard Bison are in first place in the MEAC. After defeating Delaware State and Norfolk State, Howard controls its destiny to reach the Celebration Bowl. For now, a first-place start deserves a top-10 ranking.

10. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 3-5 (3-2) | Prev: 13

Alabama A&M's Magic City Classic win streak ended, falling to rival Alabama State. The loss also stops a three-game Bulldog win streak.

PAST RANKINGS: Preseason | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9

11. South Carolina State | MEAC | 3-5 (1-1) | Prev: 6

South Carolina State had a turnover fest, losing the ball six times in defeat. When the Bulldog offense struggles, South Carolina State looks like a completely different team than it did two weeks ago. Offensive consistency is the biggest obstacle between the Bulldogs and a repeat as champions.

12. Hampton | CAA | 4-4 (1-4) | Prev: 10

Hampton has now lost four of its last five games. While wins over Howard and Tuskegee look better week after week, the Pirates still need to win at least one game down the stretch to have hope of finishing in the top 10.

13. Morgan State | MEAC | 3-5 (1-2) | Prev: T-17

Damon Wilson won his first MEAC contest, defeating defending champion South Carolina State. It wasn't just any win, it was a dominant win, one where the Bears forced the Bulldogs into six turnovers.

We've got an upset brewing in the MEAC 😱 pic.twitter.com/dmWyU86LB3 — Andscape (@andscape) October 29, 2022

14. Delaware State | MEAC | 4-4 (1-2) | Prev: 12

Delaware State competed until the end with North Carolina Central, but the Hornets ultimately fell short in the final seconds. A MEAC title run is now out of reach for Delaware State.

CAN'T MISS: 6 HBCU football game-day atmospheres that you need to experience

15. Tennessee State | OVC | 3-5 (2-1) | Prev: 14

All the talk of Tennessee State competing for an OVC title is gone after a stunning defeat to Murray State. The Tigers lost to a winless Murray State team, adding another embarrassing defeat for a team that has shown flashes of potential.

16. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 2-6 (2-3) | Prev: 15

Bethune-Cookman squandered a huge lead over Prairie View A&M. The Wildcats have to figure out how to close games in that situation.

CLASSICS: Here's every 2022 HBCU football classic in the FCS

17. Grambling State | SWAC | 2-6 (1-4) | Prev: 19

Hue Jackson picked up his first SWAC win, defeating Alcorn State 35-6. The Tigers have their "G" back and could build momentum toward the future with a few wins down the stretch.

18. Alcorn State | SWAC | 3-5 (2-3) | Prev: 11

Alcorn State lost its third straight game. After a dive into their schedule, you'll find that the Braves have not beaten an opponent with a Division I win this season.

19. Norfolk State | MEAC | 1-7 (1-2) | Prev: T-17

After getting off to a good start in the MEAC opener, Norfolk State has regressed to its early season ways. Last week, the Spartans suffered a blowout loss to Howard.

MEAC VS SWAC: 16 of the best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments

20. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 2-6 (0-5) | Prev: 20

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost six straight games since starting 2-0.

21. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 0-8 (0-5) | Prev: 21

Mississippi Valley State had a bye last week.