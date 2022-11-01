2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

Tennessee earns top spot in first College Football Playoff poll

Tennessee earns top spot in first College Football Playoff poll

The 2022-23 college football bowl season starts Friday, Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl. It continues through the College Football Playoff. Check out the full bowl schedule below.

Last season, Georgia beat Alabama to win the national championship — the Bulldogs' first since 1980.

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

11:30 a.m. ET

ESPN

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Cure Bowl

3 p.m.

ESPN

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

11 a.m.

ESPN

Fenway Park in Boston

Celebration Bowl

12 p.m.

ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

New Mexico Bowl

2:15 p.m.

ESPN

University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl

3:30 p.m.

ABC

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

LendingTree Bowl

5:45 p.m.

ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Las Vegas Bowl

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Frisco Bowl

9:15 p.m.

ESPN

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Boca Raton Bowl

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

9 p.m.

ESPN

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

ESPN

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Independence Bowl

ESPN

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

8 p.m.

ESPN

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Ford Field in Detroit

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Birmingham Bowl

ESPN

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Camellia Bowl

12 p.m.

ESPN

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

10:15 p.m.

ESPN

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

2 p.m.

ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl

5:30 p.m.

ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl

8 p.m.

FOX

Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl

9 p.m.

ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

2 p.m.

ESPN

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl

5:30 p.m.

ESPN

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl

9 p.m.

ESPN

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl

ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Duke's Mayo Bowl

12 p.m.

ESPN

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl

2 p.m.

CBS

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl

4:30 p.m.

Barstool

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Saturday, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

ESPN

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Music City Bowl

12 p.m.

ABC

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl

12 p.m.

ESPN

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

12 p.m.

ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

1 p.m.

ABC

Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic

1 p.m.

ESPN

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game

5 p.m.

ESPN

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , No. 4 Notre Dame 14

, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , No. 2 Clemson 28

, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27 , No. 4 Cincinnati 6

, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34 , No. 2 Michigan 11

, No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

