NCAA.com | November 7, 2022 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times Tennessee earns top spot in first College Football Playoff poll Share The 2022-23 college football bowl season starts Friday, Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl. It continues through the College Football Playoff. Check out the full bowl schedule below. Last season, Georgia beat Alabama to win the national championship — the Bulldogs' first since 1980. 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Friday, Dec. 16 Bahamas Bowl 11:30 a.m. ET ESPN Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas Cure Bowl 3 p.m. ESPN Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 17 Fenway Bowl 11 a.m. ESPN Fenway Park in Boston Celebration Bowl 12 p.m. ABC Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta New Mexico Bowl 2:15 p.m. ESPN University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico LA Bowl 3:30 p.m. ABC SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California LendingTree Bowl 5:45 p.m. ESPN Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama Las Vegas Bowl 7:30 p.m. ABC Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Frisco Bowl 9:15 p.m. ESPN Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Monday, Dec. 19 Myrtle Beach Bowl 2:30 p.m. ESPN Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 20 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 3:30 p.m. ESPN Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho Boca Raton Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida Wednesday, Dec. 21 New Orleans Bowl 9 p.m. ESPN Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Thursday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl 7:30 p.m. ESPN Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Friday, Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl ESPN Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Independence Bowl ESPN Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana Saturday, Dec. 24 Hawai'i Bowl 8 p.m. ESPN Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i Monday, Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl 2:30 p.m. ESPN Ford Field in Detroit Tuesday, Dec. 27 First Responder Bowl ESPN Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas Birmingham Bowl ESPN Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Camellia Bowl 12 p.m. ESPN Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama Guaranteed Rate Bowl 10:15 p.m. ESPN Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 28 Military Bowl 2 p.m. ESPN Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland Liberty Bowl 5:30 p.m. ESPN Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee Holiday Bowl 8 p.m. FOX Petco Park in San Diego Texas Bowl 9 p.m. ESPN NRG Stadium in Houston Thursday, Dec. 29 Pinstripe Bowl 2 p.m. ESPN Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City Cheez-It Bowl 5:30 p.m. ESPN Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Alamo Bowl 9 p.m. ESPN Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Friday, Dec. 30 Orange Bowl ESPN Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Duke's Mayo Bowl 12 p.m. ESPN Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Sun Bowl 2 p.m. CBS Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas Gator Bowl 3:30 p.m. ESPN TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Arizona Bowl 4:30 p.m. Barstool Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona Saturday, Dec. 31 Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) ESPN State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Music City Bowl 12 p.m. ABC Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Sugar Bowl 12 p.m. ESPN Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Monday, Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl 12 p.m. ESPN2 Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Citrus Bowl 1 p.m. ABC Camping World Stadium in Orlando Cotton Bowl Classic 1 p.m. ESPN AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Rose Bowl Game 5 p.m. ESPN Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Monday, Jan. 9 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 7:30 p.m. ESPN SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014: College Football Playoff: Scores 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 2021 season Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates: 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas 2024 season (Jan. 6, 2025) 2025 season (Jan. 5, 2026) LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Inside Carnegie Mellon's run to the longest win streak in NCAA football The longest winning streak in college football belongs to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a Division III school that has won NCAA-leading 16 straight games, the most across all divisions. 