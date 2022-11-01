Big-time performances shake up Week 10's FCS quarterback rankings

We saw shootouts, head-to-head matchups and more in a thrilling week of FCS football to end October. There were bound to be changes in Week 10's FCS quarterback rankings.

Here they are:

The top FCS quarterbacks entering Week 10

1. Tim DeMorat | Fordham | Prev: 2

Against his toughest FCS opponent of the year, Tim DeMorat threw for 356 yards, five touchdowns and rushed for a score. Fordham may have lost in overtime, but DeMorat put on a show.

2. Lindsey Scott Jr. | UIW | Prev: 1

Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two interceptions to one touchdown last week, which leads him to drop in an extremely close race for the No. 1 spot.

PAST RANKINGS: WEEK 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

3. Michael Hiers | Samford | Prev: 3

Michael Hiers only threw five incompletions (30 of 35) in Samford's win last week. Hiers finished with 260 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to first place in the SoCon.

T-4. Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State | Prev: 4

In front of a national spotlight brought by College GameDay, Shedeur Sanders threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, adding in 52 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sanders has Jackson State undefeated and in the top five of the FCS Coaches Poll, with the Tigers inching closer to another SWAC title.

2022 HBCU: Follow everything that happens in the 2022 HBCU football season

T-4. Matthew Sluka | Holy Cross | Prev: T-5

Matthew Sluka led Holy Cross to a win in arguably the game of the year in FCS football. Holy Cross won a 53-52 overtime battle where Sluka filled the stat sheet. Sluka completed 15 of 23 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Sluka ran the ball 21 times for 174 yards and one touchdown. In total that's five touchdowns and 465 yards.

Sluka saved his best performance for a game where his team needed it most, winning a shootout to stay in the driver's seat for the Patriot League title.

.@MatthewSluka HAS. WHEELS. AND. A. STIFF. ARM.



Peter Oliver takes it in a few plays later from five yards out.



📺 Spectrum News 1 / ESPN+ | https://t.co/fkZOGKNCiN#GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/akhZShh45X — Holy Cross Football (@HCrossFB) October 29, 2022

6. Tommy Mellott/Sean Chambers | Montana State | Prev: 8

Montana State's quarterback duo had a bye last week, giving the duo and the team as a whole time to get healthy.

7. Reece Udinski | Richmond | Prev: 10

Reece Udinski accounted for four touchdowns in Richmond's latest win. Udinski has the Spiders in contention for the CAA battle, thanks to his successful play.

8. Parker McKinney | Eastern Kentucky | Prev: 9

Parker McKinney outdueled another quarterback on this list in a ranked upset, passing for 398 yards and a touchdown. McKinney also ran for two scores in the win.

MOVEMENT: How the ASUN-WAC bid works and more from FCS conference realignment

9. Dresser Winn | UT Martin | Prev: 7

UT Martin blew out Houston Christian last week, but Dresser Winn only completed 50 percent of his passes while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

10. Nolan Henderson | Delaware | Prev: T-5

Nolan Henderson played through injury last week, and the Delaware offense struggled, with Henderson throwing the only touchdown of the game. When healthy, Henderson is a top-five quarterback in the FCS, but he's toughing it out right now.

BRACKETOLOGY: See the latest 2022 FCS playoff predictions

11. Paxton DeLaurent | Southeast Missouri State | Prev: 13

Paxton DeLaurent and Southeast Missouri State lost their first FCS game last week. DeLaurent threw the ball 46 times but threw two interceptions to just one passing touchdown. Yet, he did run for a score in the loss.

12. Matthew McKay | Elon | Prev: T-15

Matthew McKay completed 14 of 21 passes (67 percent) for 142 yards and three touchdowns in Elon's upset win over then-No. 11 Delaware. McKay now has Elon in the thick of the race for the FCS playoffs.

🏈 ELON TOUCHDOWN!! 🏈



CHANDLER BRAYBOY TO THE HOUSE 🏠!!



The Phoenix lead 10-7.#AED #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/HAtxkeJfiV — Elon Football (@ElonFootball) October 29, 2022

13. Jake Dunniway/Asher O'Hara | Sacramento State | Prev: 18

Sacramento State's quarterback tandem didn't have a prolific passing day, but still threw for two touchdowns in a game where the Hornets ran the ball 53 times. Twenty-six of those carries were from O'Hara, including the game-winning touchdown.

14. Gevani McCoy | Idaho | Prev: T-15

Gevani McCoy and Idaho lost their first FCS game last week. McCoy threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns but only completed 54 percent of his passes.

15. Fred Payton | Mercer | Prev: 14

Fred Payton led Mercer to a bounceback win last week, throwing four touchdowns. However, he also threw three interceptions.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS! @TruistNews



The play didn't start too well but it sure did end well!@ShippTayshaun has 2⃣ TD's today!



Q4 | 13:13 | Mercer 52, VMI 14#RaiseTheBar | #RoarTogether pic.twitter.com/zsXGyNwchV — Mercer Football (@MercerFootball) October 29, 2022

MORE RANKINGS: See Week 10's HBCU football power rankings

Bubbling under

Here are the next 10 quarterbacks just outside the list:

(listed alphabetically by last name)

Mike DiLiello | Austin Peay

Mark Gronowski | South Dakota State

Kasim Hill | Rhode Island

Preston Hutchinson | Chattanooga

Tyler Huff | Furman

Lucas Johnson | Montana

Davius Richard | North Carolina Central

Trae Self | Stephen F. Austin

Connor Watkins | Villanova

Darius Wilson | William & Mary

Lucas Johnson drops from the top 15 after missing last week due to injury, Meanwhile, Tyler Huff is on the rise after leading Furman to a top-10 upset.

How I rank players

I go through games, highlights and stats to create this list. The FCS quarterback ranking evaluates quarterbacks from their performances this season, factoring in every game. Here are some — not all — of the criteria evaluated: