Everything to know about DII football's Fountain City Classic: Albany State vs. Fort Valley State

Since 1989, the Fountain City Classic has been one of the premier Division II HBCU rivalries. The game features the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats in an intense SIAC battle.

Before the latest edition of the rivalry kicks off on Nov. 5, here's what you need to know.

When is the 2022 Fountain City Classic?

This year's Fountain City Classic is at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia.

How to watch the 2022 Fountain City Classic

Here's how to watch the 2022 Fountain City Classic:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Saturday, Nov. 5 Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN+ (subscription required) Location: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia

What are some other events surrounding the game?

The 2022 Fountain City Classic will also feature events including a church service, coaches luncheon, golf outing, sneaker ball, a parade and more. Click or tap here for the complete list of events surrounding the game.

Who are some players to watch?

Albany State

RB Marcuis Fulks

WR Rashad Jordan

LB Stephan Pierre

LB Malik Barnes

DB Jaree Turner

Fort Valley State

QB Kelvin Durham

RB Emanuel Wilson

DE Tim Alderman

LB Kentrell Lawson

DB Tyler Moore

Albany State vs. Fort Valley State: By the numbers

Albany State is ranked eighth in Super Region Two entering this year's classic. Fort Valley State is unranked.

Here's how the two programs stack up:

Albany State 2022 STATS Fort Valley State 7-2 (5-1) Record (Conf) 7-2 (4-2) 30.67 Points per game 29.89 13.11 Points allowed 22.89 376.0 Yards per game 391.6 284.0 Yards allowed per game 330.4 190.3 Rush yards per game 186.4 119.3 Rush yards allowed per game 118.8 185.67 Pass yards per game 205.11 164.67 Pass yards allowed per game 211.67

Albany State vs. Fort Valley State: Series history

Albany State and Fort Valley State first met on the gridiron in 1945, but the Fountain City Classic didn’t begin until 1989. The Fountain City Classic enters its 31st year in 2022, with Fort Valley State winning the inaugural matchup 19-13. In 1990, the Fountain City Classic moved to Columbus, Georgia, a city where the Golden Rams have a 24-7 advantage in the series. Albany State has won four straight games in the rivalry, defeating Fort Valley State 57-0 in 2021.

Albany State holds a 39-30-3 all-time series lead. Here's a history of the series over the last decade: