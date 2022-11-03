Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 3, 2022 Everything to know about DII football's Fountain City Classic: Albany State vs. Fort Valley State DII football 2022 midseason review, postseason predictions Share Since 1989, the Fountain City Classic has been one of the premier Division II HBCU rivalries. The game features the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats in an intense SIAC battle. Before the latest edition of the rivalry kicks off on Nov. 5, here's what you need to know. When is the 2022 Fountain City Classic? This year's Fountain City Classic is at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia. How to watch the 2022 Fountain City Classic Here's how to watch the 2022 Fountain City Classic: Time: 2 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required) Location: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia DII RIVALRIES: The 11 most played rivalries in DII football history What are some other events surrounding the game? The 2022 Fountain City Classic will also feature events including a church service, coaches luncheon, golf outing, sneaker ball, a parade and more. Click or tap here for the complete list of events surrounding the game. Who are some players to watch? Albany State RB Marcuis Fulks WR Rashad Jordan LB Stephan Pierre LB Malik Barnes DB Jaree Turner Fort Valley State QB Kelvin Durham RB Emanuel Wilson DE Tim Alderman LB Kentrell Lawson DB Tyler Moore RANKINGS: Check out the latest DII football rankings Albany State vs. Fort Valley State: By the numbers Albany State is ranked eighth in Super Region Two entering this year's classic. Fort Valley State is unranked. Here's how the two programs stack up: Albany State 2022 STATS Fort Valley State 7-2 (5-1) Record (Conf) 7-2 (4-2) 30.67 Points per game 29.89 13.11 Points allowed 22.89 376.0 Yards per game 391.6 284.0 Yards allowed per game 330.4 190.3 Rush yards per game 186.4 119.3 Rush yards allowed per game 118.8 185.67 Pass yards per game 205.11 164.67 Pass yards allowed per game 211.67 Albany State vs. Fort Valley State: Series history Albany State and Fort Valley State first met on the gridiron in 1945, but the Fountain City Classic didn’t begin until 1989. The Fountain City Classic enters its 31st year in 2022, with Fort Valley State winning the inaugural matchup 19-13. In 1990, the Fountain City Classic moved to Columbus, Georgia, a city where the Golden Rams have a 24-7 advantage in the series. Albany State has won four straight games in the rivalry, defeating Fort Valley State 57-0 in 2021. Albany State holds a 39-30-3 all-time series lead. Here's a history of the series over the last decade: DATE WINNER LOSER SCORE SITE 11/6/2021 Albany State Fort Valley State 57-0 Columbus, GA 11/9/2019 Albany State Fort Valley State 42-6 Columbus, GA 11/3/2018 Albany State Fort Valley State 40-6 Columbus, GA 11/4/2017 Albany State Fort Valley State 34-9 Columbus, GA 11/5/2016 Fort Valley State Albany State 21-17 Columbus, GA 11/7/2015 Albany State Fort Valley State 21-17 Columbus, GA 11/8/2014 Albany State Fort Valley State 32-21 Columbus, GA 11/9/2013 Albany State Fort Valley State 19-10 Columbus, GA 11/3/2012 Fort Valley State Albany State 38-20 Columbus, GA LATEST DII FOOTBALL NEWS TOURNEY FAQS: New bracket format, explained | How the tourney works 2022: All rankings | Latest Power 10 | Midseason review, predictions DII IN THE NFL: Every former DII player on a 2021 53-man roster DII HISTORY: Most played rivalries | Winningest teams | Championship history