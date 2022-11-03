Week 10's FCS game of the week pits CAA leader No. 21 New Hampshire against No. 14 Richmond

Week 10 features two ranked vs. ranked FCS top 25 matchups, but a battle between two CAA opponents takes center stage when No. 21 New Hampshire visits No. 14 Richmond in this week's FCS game of the week.

Week 10 FCS game of the week

New Hampshire enters the FCS game of the week at 6-2 with an undefeated record against CAA opponents. The Wildcats come in fresh off of a bye week. In their last outing, they blasted a ranked Elon team 40-22 to send a statement to the conference and the FCS football landscape. New Hampshire has controlled the clock, averaging almost 34 minutes in time of possession this season.

The Spiders enter Week 10 as winners of its last three games, with Richmond's only FCS loss coming in double overtime. Every Richmond win has come by at least 10 points this fall, thanks to an efficient offense that has scored 30-plus points in five out of seven FCS games. Meanwhile, the Spiders have the eighth-best scoring defense in the FCS at 17.4 points per game, limiting opponents across the board.

Players to watch

New Hampshire

QB Max Brosmer

RB Dylan Laube

DE Josiah Silver

DE Dylan Ruiz

New Hampshire's offense runs through running back Dylan Laube. Laube ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards, as the running back leads the FCS in average punt return yardage. From the backfield, Laube averages nearly five yards per carry and over 100 yards per game, adding in 26 receptions this season.

Defensively, the Wildcats have one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the FCS in defensive ends Josiah Silver and Dylan Ruiz. The duo is the only pair of teammates in the top 10 in sacks (third and 10th, respectively) and has combined for 16.5 sacks on the season.

Richmond

QB Reece Udinski

WR Jasiah Williams

WR Jakob Herres

DL Ray Eldridge

LB Tristan Wheeler

Quarterback Reece Udinski transferred to Richmond in 2022 and has made an impact in his first year as a Spider. Udinski leads the nation in completion percentage and ranks in the top 10 in passing yards and points responsible. Udinski's top target, wide receiver Jakob Williams, sits fourth in the FCS in receptions. Williams and fellow wideout Jakob Herres give the Spiders a dynamic 1-2 punch offensively.

Linebacker Tristan Wheeler leads Richmond's defense. Wheeler has proven year after year that he's one of the best defensive players in the FCS, and in 2022, he's on pace for the third 100-plus tackle season of his career.

Stakes

CAA conference positioning is on the line in Week 10's FCS game of the week. New Hampshire leads the conference entering its matchup with Richmond, while the Spiders have just one conference loss. Only one other team (William & Mary) has fewer than one conference loss, meaning the winning team gets a leg up in the race for the conference title.

By the numbers

Richmond is ranked 14th and New Hampshire is ranked 21st, respectively, in Week 10's FCS Coaches Poll.

Here's how the two programs stack up:

New Hampshire 2022 STATS Richmond 6-2 (5-0) Record (Conf) 6-2 (4-1) 26.0 Points per game 31.0 22.88 Points allowed 17.38 352.3 Yards per game 441.9 340.1 Yards allowed per game 314.8 136.8 Rush yards per game 151.3 112.3 Rush yards allowed per game 113.0 215.5 Pass yards per game 290.63 227.88 Pass yards allowed per game 201.75

Series History

New Hampshire and Richmond have met 24 times since the programs first met on the gridiron in 1986, with the Spiders taking the first matchup 38-12. New Hampshire has found success more recently in the series, with the Wildcats winning five of the last six matchups. However, Richmond won the 2021 contest 35-21.

New Hampshire leads the all-time series 13-11. Here's a history of the series over the last decade: