No. 3 Georgia rocks No. 1 Tennessee, No. 10 LSU walks off vs. No. 6 Alabama, No. 4 Clemson humbled in Week 10

Saturday's slate of Week 10 games saw No. 3 Georgia knock off No. 1 Tennessee, No. 10 LSU stun No. 6 Alabama in overtime, No. 4 Clemson lose a stunner to Notre Dame and much more.

No. 3 Georgia topped No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 behind a strong defensive showing. The Bulldog defense sacked Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker six times in the win. Hooker also threw his second interception of the season in the loss. Overall, Georgia shut down a typically explosive offense, limiting Tennessee to just 3.9 yards per play and a 14 percent third down conversion rate.

With the win, Georgia took control of the SEC race.

When Alabama and LSU meet, it's always intense, especially when the game is at night in Death Valley. The latest edition of the rivalry did not disappoint as the Tigers stunned the Crimson Tide 32-31 in overtime. Alabama got the ball first in overtime, scoring a touchdown and kicking an extra point on its possession. LSU got the ball next and quarterback Jayden Daniels ran in for a touchdown on the first play of the drive.

Then, Brian Kelly made the bold decision to go for two and win the game. Watch the game-winning play below:

With the win, LSU moved to 5-1 in conference play, with Ole Miss 4-1. The Tigers already own a head-to-head win over the Rebels.

A day that Clemson clinched a berth in the ACC title game was not a good day for Clemson football. Why?

Well, Notre Dame dominated Clemson, winning 35-14. The Irish jumped out to a 28-0 lead with a 12:58 to play in the fourth quarter, putting the game virtually out of reach. While Clemson finally got on the board late, it didn't impact the overall message sent by Notre Dame. Impressively, the Fighting Irish now hold wins over the top two teams in the ACC — North Carolina being the other — with each win coming by two or more touchdowns.

Ohio State overcame a rare poor state to take down Northwestern 21-7. The teams combined for just 14 points in the first half and took a 7-7 tie into the locker room.

Despite only throwing for 76 yards — the lowest total in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s career — Ohio State's ground game generated plenty of offense. As a team, Ohio State ran for 207 yards on 35 carries. Buckeyes running back Miyan Wiliams continued to be the workhorse with a stellar 26 carries for 111 yards. Williams accounted for two of Ohio State’s three touchdown runs.

Next week Ohio State (9-0) returns home for a battle with Indiana.

For the second straight week, No. 7 TCU kept its perfect season alive. This time, the Horned Frogs beat Texas Tech 34-24.

Much like last week against West Virginia, the final score doesn’t indicate the threat faced as the Horned Frogs turned up the dial in the fourth quarter to run away with it. Entering the last 15 minutes, the Red Raiders led 17-13. But the Horned Frogs scored three touchdowns in the fourth.

Kendre Miller rushed for a season-high 158 yards to along with a pivotal touchdown to give TCU the lead early in the fourth quarter. Max Duggan also finished the game with 195 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton left the game with a foot injury in the middle of the second quarter and did not return. Backup Tyler Shough took over and recorded 78 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Texas held on to a 34-27 victory over Kansas State, outlasting some magical plays from Adrian Martinez in the final minute. On fourth-and-eight, Martinez threw a cross-body pass to convert a first down in Texas territory with less than a minute to play. The very next play the Longhorns forced their second sack-fumble of the drive, this time recovering the ball to secure the win.

On the other side of the ball, Texas running back Bijan Robinson had a monster day, rushing for 209 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. With the win, Texas shakes up the Big 12 championship race, with a matchup against undefeated TCU next week.

Michigan State ended Illinois' six-game win streak as the Spartans emerged victorious 23-15. While Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne threw an interception on the first play of the game, he bounced back with two touchdown passes. Despite allowing 441 yards, the Spartan defense limited Illinois to just one fourth down conversion on six attempts, shutting down the Illini when it mattered most.

In a game that featured only one turnover, the Tar Heels took care of ACC foe Virginia in a 31-28 victory. Both quarterbacks, UNC’s Drake Maye and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, passed for over 200 yards and added two touchdowns to the stat sheet. Maye threw two passing touchdowns while Brennan had two touchdowns on the ground.



North Carolina receiver Josh Downs had a game-high 166 yards and one touchdown, while Tar Heel rusher Elijah Green had 91 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

The game was hard fought as each squad traded scores down the stretch, but a double-digit third quarter for UNC proved to be too much to overcome for the Cavaliers. The Tar Heels remained undefeated in ACC play, moving to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in conference.

Kansas rolled No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16, handing the Cowboys a second consecutive loss. Kansas, led by backup quarterback Jason Bean, gained 554 yards of total offense, with 351 yards coming on the ground. Running back Devin Neal had himself a day, rushing for 224 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries and catching six passes for 110 yards.

Pittsburgh's defense carried the Panthers to a 19-9 win over Syracuse. The Panthers limited Orange star running back Sean Tucker to only 19 rushing yards. Still, Syracuse had a chance for a game-tying drive late, but a safety forced by Pittsburgh's Deslin Alexandre secured the win for the Panthers.

Syracuse has lost three straight games since starting the season undefeated. With Syracuse's loss, Clemson clinched a berth in the ACC Championship game.

Defense was merely a suggestion in Dallas on Saturday as SMU defeated Houston by the mind-boggling score of 77-63, breaking the FBS record for combined regulation points (140) in the AP poll era (since 1936).

