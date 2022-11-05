TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 5, 2022

No. 3 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Tennessee in huge SEC East showdown

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

No. 3 Georgia knocked off No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 behind a strong defensive showing. The Bulldog defense sacked Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker six times in the win. Hooker also threw his second interception of the season in the loss. Overall, Georgia shut down a typically explosive offense, limiting Tennessee to just 3.9 yards per play and a 14 percent third down conversion rate.

Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett led the way for Georgia, accounting for all three Bulldog touchdowns. Bennett made timely passes all afternoon, outdueling Hooker en route to a 68 percent completion percentage and 257 passing yards.

With the win, Georgia moves to first place in the SEC East, holding a key tiebreaker win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs will almost assuredly rise to the top spot in the next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, too.

Click or tap here for complete stats from the game

stats

