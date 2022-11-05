Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 5, 2022 140! SMU-Houston breaks FBS record for points in regulation game These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Defense was merely a suggestion in Dallas on Saturday as SMU defeated Houston by the mind-boggling score of 77-63, breaking the FBS record for combined regulation points (140) in the AP poll era (since 1936). The previous mark was 137, set by Syracuse and Pittsburgh in a 76-61 Panthers win on Nov. 26, 2016. Here are some of the eye-popping stats from the Mustangs' historic win. The only game to feature more combined points (Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 in 2018) required seven overtime periods to reach those marks. Houston gained 710 yards on 71 offensive plays for an average of 10 yards per play. SMU QB Tanner Mordecai tossed nine touchdown passes — a school record — and scored 10 total TDs while Houston's Clayton Tune threw for seven in the loss. .@T_Mordecai TD counter: 🔟 pic.twitter.com/hq8irXSBuf— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) November 6, 2022 The first seven drives of the game resulted in touchdowns, and all clocked in under three minutes of game time. The last time SMU and Houston met, the teams combined for 136 points in a 75-61 Houston win. That was a men's basketball game. Just an insane night of football at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. HOW 'BOUT THEM MUSTANGS!#PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/iX9d3LSUTu— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) November 6, 2022 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Inside Carnegie Mellon's run to the longest win streak in NCAA football The longest winning streak in college football belongs to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a Division III school that has won NCAA-leading 16 straight games, the most across all divisions. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU lead top 25 The new College Football Playoff rankings are here. Georgia is the new No. 1, with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU making up the rest of the top four. Here's a complete look at the top 25. READ MORE College football: TV schedule and game times An updated college football TV schedule for the 2022 season, including weekly results and links to live scoring. READ MORE