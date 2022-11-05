140! SMU-Houston breaks FBS record for points in regulation game

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Defense was merely a suggestion in Dallas on Saturday as SMU defeated Houston by the mind-boggling score of 77-63, breaking the FBS record for combined regulation points (140) in the AP poll era (since 1936).

The previous mark was 137, set by Syracuse and Pittsburgh in a 76-61 Panthers win on Nov. 26, 2016. Here are some of the eye-popping stats from the Mustangs' historic win.

The only game to feature more combined points (Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 in 2018) required seven overtime periods to reach those marks.

Houston gained 710 yards on 71 offensive plays for an average of 10 yards per play.

SMU QB Tanner Mordecai tossed nine touchdown passes — a school record — and scored 10 total TDs while Houston's Clayton Tune threw for seven in the loss.

The first seven drives of the game resulted in touchdowns, and all clocked in under three minutes of game time.

The last time SMU and Houston met, the teams combined for 136 points in a 75-61 Houston win. That was a men's basketball game.

Just an insane night of football at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.