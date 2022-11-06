TRENDING 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 6, 2022

Tracking automatic bids, AQ scenarios for the 2022 FCS playoffs

Joe Flacco FCS highlights: Super Bowl MVP's final games with Delaware

The 2022 FCS playoffs are approaching and we're tracking the 11 automatic bids for the playoffs that are on the line. You'll also find week-to-week automatic bid clinching scenarios for each conference.

Eleven teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

See the winner of each conferences automatic bid below. 

Updated through Wed. Nov. 2, 2022.

CONFERENCE TEAM
ASUN-WAC  
Big Sky  
Big South  
CAA  
MVFC South Dakota State
NEC Saint Francis (PA)*
OVC  
Patriot Holy Cross
Pioneer  
SoCon  
Southland  

*Saint Francis has not won the NEC conference title entering Week 10, but has clinched the auto-bid since Merrimack is ineligible for the playoffs.

Week 11 auto-bid scenarios

Scenarios updated through games played Sunday, Nov. 6. Conference records in parentheses.

ASUN-WAC

  • Teams in contention: Central Arkansas (3-1, ASUN), Eastern Kentucky (2-1, ASUN), Austin Peay (2-2, ASUN), Kennesaw State (1-2, ASUN), Abilene Christian (3-0, WAC), Stephen F. Austin (2-1, WAC)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • The ASUN-WAC auto-bid can't be clinched in Week 11.
      • The winner of Week 12's Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian game wins the WAC title and will be compared to the ASUN champion for the auto-bid.

MOVEMENT: How the 2022 ASUN-WAC bid works and more from FCS conference realignment

Big Sky

  • Teams in contention: Sacramento State (6-0), Montana State (6-0), Idaho (5-1)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • If Idaho loses AND Sacramento State wins
      • Idaho is eliminated from Big Sky contention

Big South

  • Teams in contention: North Carolina A&T (3-0), Gardner-Webb (3-0)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • The Big South auto-bid can't be clinched in Week 11.
    • The winner of Week 12's North Carolina A&T at Gardner-Webb game wins the auto-bid.

CAA

  • Teams in contention: William & Mary (5-1), Richmond (5-1), New Hampshire (5-1), Elon (5-2), Delaware (4-2), Rhode Island (4-2)
  • Week 11 Scenarios::
    • The CAA auto-bid can't be clinched in Week 11.
    • If Delaware loses
      • Delaware is eliminated from CAA contention.
    • If Rhode Island loses
      • Rhode Island is eliminated from CAA contention.

OVC

  • Teams in contention: Southeast Missouri State (3-0), UT Martin (3-0)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • The OVC auto-bid can't be clinched in Week 11.
    • If UT Martin and Southeast Missouri State each finish the regular season tied in OVC play, the auto-bid will be decided by a coin flip.

Pioneer

  • Teams in contention: St. Thomas* (6-0), Butler (5-1), Dayton (5-1), Davidson (5-1)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • If St. Thomas beats Stetson
      • St. Thomas clinches at least a share of the PFL title.
    • The PFL auto-bid can't be clinched in Week 11.

*St. Thomas is ineligible for the PFL's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

SoCon

  • Teams in contention: Samford (6-0), Chattanooga (5-1), Furman (5-1), Mercer (5-1)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • If Samford beats Chattanooga
      • Samford clinches at least a share of SoCon title.
    • If Samford beats Chattanooga AND Furman beats Mercer
      • Samford wins SoCon title.

Southland

  • Teams in contention: Northwestern State (4-0), UIW (4-1), Southeastern Louisiana (3-1)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • The Southland title can't be clinched in Week 11.

