HBCU football power rankings: Alabama State joins the top 5 in Week 11

Only two weeks of the regular season remain, and the championship picture is forming in HBCU Football. The top teams have begun to separate themselves in the latest power rankings, with a new team making its first top-five appearance entering Week 11.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, as I sort each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 11 HBCU Football Power Rankings

Biggest movers No. of spots moved Team +5 Delaware State -3 Alabama A&M

1. Jackson State | SWAC | 9-0 (7-0) | Prev: 1

Jackson State is undefeated and looks unstoppable, thanks to the addition of running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson. The Tigers can attack defenses through the air and on the ground and look impossible to game plan for.

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 7-2 (5-1) | Prev: 2

Florida A&M finished its 2022 home slate with its 15th straight win at Bragg. Up next, a trip to Montgomery and the Florida Classic. The Rattlers have to keep their playoff hopes alive with strong road performances.

T-3. North Carolina A&T | Big South | 6-3 (3-0) | Prev: 3

North Carolina A&T has won six straight games. No matter what happens this week, the Aggies will have a chance to secure the Big South title with a win in two weeks.

T-3. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 7-2 (3-1) | Prev: 5

North Carolina Central is a win away from clinching a Celebration Bowl berth and the MEAC title. The Eagles dominated Howard in front of a homecoming crowd in Durham. Thanks to a Week 1 win over the Aggies, North Carolina Central ties for the third spot.

5. Alabama State | SWAC | 6-3 (4-2) | Prev: 7

Alabama State makes its first appearance in the top five after winning its third straight game. The Hornets have a big test against Florida A&M up next, with the chance to play spoiler.

6. Southern | SWAC | 5-4 (3-3) | Prev: 4

Southern lost to Florida A&M, losing its best chance at the SWAC West title. Now the Jaguars have to hope Prairie View A&M slips up down the stretch for any shot at the division.

7. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 5-4 (4-2) | Prev: 6

Even with a loss to Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M can win the SWAC West if it wins out. The Panthers could clinch the division in Week 11 if a few things go their way.

8. Texas Southern | SWAC | 4-5 (3-3)| Prev: 8

Texas Southern was outmatched against Jackson State. The Tigers will fight the rest of the season to finish above .500.

9. Delaware State | MEAC | 5-4 (2-2) | Prev: 14

Delaware State knocked off the defending conference champions, continuing the program's rise back to prominence. A second-place finish is still a possibility for the Hornets.

10. Howard | MEAC | 3-6 (2-1) | Prev: 9

Howard proved it wasn't ready for the spotlight against North Carolina Central. The Bison suffered a blow-out loss with a potential MEAC title on the line. However, Howard isn't completely out of the conference race yet.

11. South Carolina State | MEAC | 3-6 (1-2) | Prev: 10

South Carolina State's season is a disappointment, with the Bulldogs officially eliminated from the MEAC title race.

12. Hampton | CAA | 4-5 (1-5) | Prev: 12

Hampton's struggles in the CAA continued with a loss to 757 foe William & Mary.

13. Morgan State | MEAC | 3-6 (1-2) | Prev: 13

Morgan State lost a heartbreaker to Stony Brook, losing on a last-second field goal.

14. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 3-6 (3-3) | Prev: 11

Alabama A&M's offense struggled in another loss, this time to Mississippi Valley State on national TV.

15. Grambling State | SWAC | 3-6 (2-4) | Prev: 17

Grambling State has reeled off back-to-back SWAC wins. The Tigers are building momentum as the season nears its close.

16. Alcorn State | SWAC | 4-5 (3-3) | Prev: 18

Alcorn State stopped its losing streak with a win over Prairie View A&M. All of a sudden, the Braves are back in the SWAC West divisional race.

17. Tennessee State | OVC | 3-6 (2-2) | Prev: 15

A shutout defeat showed Tennessee State is a ways away from competing with the top of the OVC.

18. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 2-7 (2-4) | Prev: 16

Last week was another game that Bethune-Cookman impressed in spurts, but the Wildcats have struggled to put together a complete 60 minutes of winning football.

19. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 1-8 (1-5) | Prev: 21

Mississippi Valley State picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, defeating Alabama A&M.

20. Norfolk State | MEAC | 1-8 (1-3) | Prev: 19

An FBS win keeps Norfolk State out of the last spot.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 2-7 (0-6) | Prev: 20

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's losing streak grew to seven with another defeat.