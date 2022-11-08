NCAA.com | November 8, 2022 College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee Share We're now in Week 11 of the college football season. Key games include No. 4 TCU against No. 18 Texas. Check out the latest College Football Playoff rankings below, along with TV information. College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 11 Friday, Nov. 11 No. 8 USC vs. Colorado | 9:30 p.m. | FS1 Saturday, Nov. 12 No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 2 Ohio State vs. Indiana | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Tennessee vs. Missouri | 12 p.m. | CBS No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington | 7 p.m. | FOX No. 7 LSU at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 10 Clemson vs. Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 UCLA vs. Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FOX No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford | 10 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 16 NC State vs. Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 17 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FS1 No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, Maryland) | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 21 Illinois vs. Purdue | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse | 8 p.m. | ACC Network No. 24 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings (Nov. 8) MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 4 No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3 No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (OT) Kansas State 41, No. 6 Oklahoma 34 No. 7 USC 17, Oregon State 14 No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23 No. 23 Texas A&M 23, No. 10 Arkansas 21 (Arlington, Texas) No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 No. 12 NC State 41, UConn 10 No. 13 Utah 34, Arizona St. 13 No. 14 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14 No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 No. 16 Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27 No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24 No. 18 Washington 40, Stanford 22 No. 19 BYU 38, Wyoming 24 Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) No. 24 Pitt 45, Rhode Island 24 Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31 College football scores, results for Week 3 Saturday, Sept. 17 No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 No. 2 Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7 No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0 No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20 No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 No. 7 USC 45, Fresno State 17 No. 8 Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0 No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27 Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28 No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20 No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 9 No. 14 Utah 35, San Diego State 7 No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6 No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14 No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7 No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28 No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36 No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0 No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20 No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12 No. 23 Pitt 34, Western Michigan 13 College football scores, results for Week 2 Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT) Inside Carnegie Mellon's run to the longest win streak in NCAA football The longest winning streak in college football belongs to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a Division III school that has won NCAA-leading 16 straight games, the most across all divisions. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU lead top 25 The new College Football Playoff rankings are here. Georgia is the new No. 1, with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU making up the rest of the top four. Here's a complete look at the top 25. READ MORE College football: TV schedule and game times An updated college football TV schedule for the 2022 season, including weekly results and links to live scoring. READ MORE