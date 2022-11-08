College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 11

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee

We're now in Week 11 of the college football season. Key games include No. 4 TCU against No. 18 Texas.

Check out the latest College Football Playoff rankings below, along with TV information.

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 11

Friday, Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 12

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings (Nov. 8)

MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 4

College football scores, results for Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

College football scores, results for Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 10