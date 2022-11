College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023.

But before the four semifinal teams play for the title, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of top 25 rankings throughout the season.

These rankings will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4. We've made predictions for who'll be ranked where here.

2022-23 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements. All times ET and announcements will be made on ESPN.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 (approximate time — will be revealed between the Champions Classic basketball games)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 (Selection Day)