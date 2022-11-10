NCAA.com | November 12, 2022 2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee Share Here is the updated Notre Dame football schedule for the 2022 season, including results, TV networks, times and locations. 2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV Location at Ohio State L, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 PM ABC Columbus, Ohio vs. Marshall L, 26-21 Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN vs. California W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN at North Carolina W, 45-32 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 PM ABC Chapel Hill, NC vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) W, 28-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Las Vegas, NV vs. Stanford L, 16-14 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. UNLV W, 44-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 PM Peacock Notre Dame, IN at Syracuse W, 41-24 Saturday, Oct. 29 12 p.m. ABC Syracuse, NY vs. Clemson W, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) W, 35-32 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon ABC Baltimore, MD vs. Boston College Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN at USC Saturday, Nov. 26 TBA TBA Los Angeles, CA *All TBAs are as of Nov. 10, 2022 Click or tap here for a live scoreboard BOWL GAMES: When and where to watch every bowl game this season The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame's 2021 football season: 2021 Notre Dame football results OPPONENT DATE RESULT at Florida State Sept. 5 W, 41-38 OT vs.Toledo Sept. 11 W, 32-29 vs. Purdue Sept. 18 W, 27-13 vs. Wisconsin (Chicago, IL) Sept. 25 W, 41-13 vs. Cincinnati Oct 2 L, 24-13 at Virginia Tech Oct 9 W, 32-29 vs. USC Oct 23 W, 31-16 vs. North Carolina Oct 30 W, 44-34 vs. Navy Nov 6 W, 34-6 at Virginia Nov 13 W, 28-3 vs. Georgia Tech Nov 20 W, 55-0 at Stanford Nov 27 W, 45-14 vs. Oklahoma State (Glendale, AZ) Jan 1 L, 37-35 HISTORY: College football programs with the most national titles Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020. Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 CFP: College Football Playoff schedule ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles No. 2 Ohio State pulls away from No. 13 Penn State, No. 7 TCU hangs on and more from Week 9 Big-time rivalry games, upsets and more defined Week 9 of college football. Here's what you may have missed. READ MORE 8 takeaways from DI cross country conference championship weekend Conference championships saw records set, exciting finishes and dominating performances from household names. Here are some takeaways. READ MORE College football champions: Every undefeated team to win the national championship since 1936 Alabama won the 2020 college football national championship to become the 62nd undefeated national champion since 1936. Here’s a list of every undefeated college football national champion since then. READ MORE