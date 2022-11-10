TRENDING:

NCAA.com | November 12, 2022

2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee

Here is the updated Notre Dame football schedule for the 2022 season, including results, TV networks, times and locations.

2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

OPPONENT SCORE   DATE TIME (ET) TV Location
at Ohio State L, 21-10   Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 PM ABC Columbus, Ohio
vs. Marshall L, 26-21   Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN
vs. California W, 24-17   Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN
at North Carolina W, 45-32   Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 PM ABC Chapel Hill, NC
vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) W, 28-20   Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Las Vegas, NV
vs. Stanford L, 16-14   Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. UNLV W, 44-21   Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 PM Peacock Notre Dame, IN
at Syracuse W, 41-24   Saturday, Oct. 29 12 p.m. ABC Syracuse, NY
vs. Clemson W, 35-14   Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) W, 35-32   Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon ABC Baltimore, MD
vs. Boston College     Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
at USC     Saturday, Nov. 26 TBA TBA Los Angeles, CA

*All TBAs are as of Nov. 10, 2022

The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame's 2021 football season:

2021 Notre Dame football results

OPPONENT DATE RESULT
at Florida State Sept. 5 W, 41-38 OT
vs.Toledo Sept. 11 W, 32-29
vs. Purdue Sept. 18 W, 27-13
vs. Wisconsin (Chicago, IL) Sept. 25 W, 41-13
vs. Cincinnati Oct 2 L, 24-13
at Virginia Tech Oct 9 W, 32-29
vs. USC Oct 23 W, 31-16
vs. North Carolina Oct 30 W, 44-34
vs. Navy Nov 6 W, 34-6
at Virginia Nov 13 W, 28-3
vs. Georgia Tech Nov 20 W, 55-0
at Stanford Nov 27 W, 45-14
vs. Oklahoma State (Glendale, AZ) Jan 1 L, 37-35

Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 CFP:

College Football Playoff schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium
Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA

Mercedes Benz Stadium
Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium

