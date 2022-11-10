Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 10, 2022 FCS Game of the Week: No. 9 Samford faces No. 12 Chattanooga in a pivotal Week 11 SoCon battle Joe Flacco FCS highlights: Super Bowl MVP's final games with Delaware Share Week 11 features four ranked vs. ranked FCS top 25 matchups, but a battle between two SoCon opponents takes center stage when No. 9 Samford visits No. 11 Chattanooga in this week's FCS game of the week. Week 11 FCS game of the week No. 9 Samford at No. 12 Chattanooga | Saturday, Nov. 12 | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+ Samford enters the FCS game of the week undefeated against FCS opponents and on a seven-game win streak. The streak is the longest since 1971’s Bulldog team achieved the feat to close the season. Last week, Samford defeated VMI giving the Bulldogs their sixth win of the season by two or more scores. Samford’s top-15 passing offense has led the way, averaging 281.1 yards per game. Chattanooga hosts its home finale in need of a win to stay in the SoCon race. The Mocs have won seven straight games over Samford, but enter Week 11 only two games removed from their first FCS loss. As Chattanooga looks to end the season on a winning streak, it’ll need its eighth-ranked FCS scoring defense at 17.78 points per game to step up and slow down a prolific offense. Players to watch Samford QB Michael Hiers WR Chandler Smith WR Kendall Watson DE Nick Jackson LB Noah Martin Michael Hiers has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS, completing 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season. His top targets Kendall Watson and Chandler Smith have combined for 16 of those touchdowns. On defense, Noah Martin leads the team with 63 tackles. Chattanooga QB Preston Hutchinson RB Ailym Ford DL Devonnsha Maxwell DE Jay Person LB Ty Boeck DB Kameron Brown Ailym Ford is one of the best running backs in Chattanooga history. He needs just one more 100-yard rushing game to stand alone atop the program record books. Defensively, Jay Person and Devonnsha Maxwell lead a pass rush that has 27 sacks this season, the best in the SoCon. The backend of the defense is paced by Kameron Brown, whose five interceptions rank third in the FCS. Stakes Week 11's FCS game of the week could impact conference and playoff positioning. Samford could clinch at least a share of the SoCon title with a win, and maybe the conference outright with some help. Meanwhile, a Chattanooga win gives the Mocs a chance to win the conference title next week. If the Mocs lose, it won't knock them out of the FCS playoff picture, but it will make things closer when it comes to at-large bid selections. AUTO-BIDS: We're tracking every FCS automatic qualifying bid and scenario By the numbers Samford is ranked 9th and Chattanooga is ranked 12th, respectively, in Week 11's FCS Coaches Poll. Here's how the two programs stack up: Samford 2022 STATS Chattanooga 8-1 (6-0) Record (Conf) 7-2 (5-1) 31.56 Points per game 29.7 21.56 Points allowed 17.8 407.3 Yards per game 394.7 397.2 Yards allowed per game 304.0 126.2 Rush yards per game 161.9 152.9 Rush yards allowed per game 108.3 281.11 Pass yards per game 232.8 244.33 Pass yards allowed per game 195.7 Series History Chattanooga leads the all-time series 33-10-3. Here's a history of the series over the last decade: Year WINNER LOSER SCORE SITE 2021 Chattanooga Samford 55-13 Birmingham, AL 2019 Chattanooga Samford 35-27 Birmingham, AL 2018 Chattanooga Samford 27-20 Chattanooga, TN 2017 Chattanooga Samford 23-21 Birmingham, AL 2016 Chattanooga Samford 41-21 Chattanooga, TN 2015 Chattanooga Samford 31-21 Birmingham, AL 2014 Chattanooga Samford 38-24 Chattanooga, TN 2013 Samford Chattanooga 17-14 (OT) Birmingham, AL 2012 Chattanooga Samford 20-13 Chattanooga, TN 🏈 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Live updates from the 2022 season 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games 5 key games to watch heading into FCS football’s final month These are five games that will have a big say in conference titles and FCS playoff seeding and positioning headed to the 2022 postseason. READ MORE WATCH: David Jean-Baptiste's buzzer-beater lifts Chattanooga to SOCON title With Furman defenders draped all over him, Chattanooga's David Jean-Baptiste drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Mocs a 64-63 overtime win in the Southern Conference Tournament championship. READ MORE