Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 12, 2022

2022 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in every season, so the SEC Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season.

Here's all you need to know about the 2022 SEC Championship Game.

When is the 2022 SEC Championship Game?

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, with the game on CBS.

Who are the 2022 SEC Championship participants?

The game will feature Georgia, the SEC East division winner, against LSU, the SEC West winner.

Where is the SEC Championship Game?

The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the fifth sixth the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta.

What are the current SEC standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings, which will be updated throughout the season. The winners of each division will meet in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

Who are the past SEC champions?

Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season.

Season Champion Runner-up score MVP
1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama
1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida
1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 DT Ellis Johnson, Florida
1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1997 Tennessee Auburn 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee
1998 Tennessee Mississippi State 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee
1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama
2000 Florida Auburn 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida
2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU
2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia
2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU
2004 Auburn Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn
2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia
2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 WR Percy Harvin, Florida
2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU
2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida
2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama
2010 Auburn South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn
2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
2013 Auburn Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn
2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama
2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
2017 Georgia Auburn 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama
2021 Alabama Georgia 41-24 QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Here's the Alabama football schedule for the 2022 season, including opponents, scores and TV networks.
Alabama won the 2020 college football national championship to become the 62nd undefeated national champion since 1936. Here's a list of every undefeated college football national champion since then.
As the 2022 regular season winds down, the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee has revealed its ranking of the top 10 teams.
