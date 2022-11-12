2022 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in every season, so the SEC Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season.

Here's all you need to know about the 2022 SEC Championship Game.

When is the 2022 SEC Championship Game?

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, with the game on CBS.

Who are the 2022 SEC Championship participants?

The game will feature Georgia, the SEC East division winner, against LSU, the SEC West winner.

Where is the SEC Championship Game?

The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the fifth sixth the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta.

What are the current SEC standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings, which will be updated throughout the season. The winners of each division will meet in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

Who are the past SEC champions?

Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season.