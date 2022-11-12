Alabama escapes Ole Miss, Washington upsets Oregon and more from college football's Week 11

Saturday's slate of Week 11 games saw exciting action, including No. 9 Alabama escaping No. 11 Ole Miss with a victory, No. 7 LSU avoided an upset against Arkansas and more.

Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24. The Crimson Tide have now won seven straight games over the Rebels.

The game started slow, with both teams scoreless through the first 13 minutes. Then, Ole Miss jumped out to a 10-0 lead, bolstered by a struggling Bryce Young. Later in the second quarter, the Rebels jumped out to a 17-7 lead thanks to an Alabama fumble.

Meanwhile, the second half was a back-and-forth affair. The third quarter saw three ties and lead changes as Bryce Young bounced back to form, throwing his third touchdown of the game during the period.

With the score tied entering the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide turned to their kicker, Will Reichard. Reichard made two field goals of 23 and 49 yards, respectively, to put Alabama in front for good and win the game 30-24.

With Alabama's win, LSU clinches the SEC West title. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has yet to defeat Alabama head coach Nick Saban during his Rebels tenure.

Washington beat Oregon 37-34 in an offensive explosion of a game. Washington led 13-10 entering halftime. Then came the third quarter. In the third quarter, Washington and Oregon combined for 35 points (five touchdown) as quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix aired the ball across the field. The Ducks led the Huskies 31-27 entering the final frame.

The offensive fireworks slowed a tad to open the fourth quarter before Oregon pushed its lead to seven points with a field goal with 3:54 to play. However, it was during that drive that Bo Nix suffered a lower body injury.

Down seven, Washington got possession of the ball next and Michael Penix threw and absolute laser pass from the opposite hash to a cover 2 hole shot for a touchdown. The game was tied 34-34.

On Oregon's next possession, backup quarterback Ty Thompson took over as Nix remained sidelined with his injury. Yet, the Ducks faced a fourth-and-1 and Nix was seen on the sideline begging to return to action. However, Nix remained on the sideline and Oregon running back Noah Whittington slipped in the backfield, turning the ball over on downs.

Washington would take possession at the Oregon 33-yard line and after a three-and-out, kicked a field goal to go up 37-34 with 51 seconds to play.

With 51 seconds and the game on the line, Bo Nix checked back in the game for Oregon's final possession. With one second to play, Nix threw a completion into field goal range, but it was overturned after an illegal touching penalty. The following Hail Mary attempt fell short, giving Washington the 37-34 upset.

TCU beat Texas 17-10 in a defensive slugfest. The score was only 3-0 TCU entering halftime. Two big plays from TCU's offense in the second half — a 75 yard touchdown run and a 31-yard passing touchdown over broken coverage — gave the Horned Frogs all the points it needed to win. While Texas returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the score to seven points, the Longhorns couldn't get another fourth quarter stop to give their offense one more shot at a tie.

TCU has clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship game with the win.

LSU improved to 8-2 after defeating Arkansas, 13-10 in a low-scoring defensive battle.

LSU linebacker, Harold Perkins, put the team on his back and put together a historic performance. Perkins collected a career-high 4 sacks, forced 2 fumbles, and had a total of 8 tackles on the day to carry the Tigers to victory. The four sacks by Perkins ties an LSU single-game record set by Chuck Wiley in 1994 against South Carolina.

With the win, LSU can clinch the SEC West with No. 9 Alabama beating No. 11 Ole Miss. LSU takes on UAB next Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

UCF built a 24-7 first-half lead over Tulane and never looked back, ultimately winning 38-31. The Knights dominated on the ground, gaining 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns. With the win, UCF now controls the American Athletic Conference race, moving into first place.

Boston College knocked off NC State 21-20 thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass. Quarterback Emmett Morehead found Joe Griffin in the end zone with 14 seconds to play to cap off a 13-play game-winning drive. With the win, Boston College picked up its first-ranked win in 25 games. Watch the score below.

Purdue upset Illinois 31-24. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the win, but it was the Boilermaker defense that impressed. Purdue limited Illinois' star running back Chase Brown to just 98 yards.

Purdue's win scrambles the Big Ten West as four teams in the division — Purdue, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota — now have three conference losses.

Vanderbilt trailed Kentucky 21-17 in need of a touchdown win. Thirteen plays and a near-interception later, the Commodores found the end zone thanks to an eight-yard pass from quarterback Mike Wright to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left.

From there the Vanderbilt defense got one last stop as time expired to stun Kentucky. The win gives Vanderbilt its first SEC win since Oct. 12, 2019.

The Buckeyes’ perfect season stays intact as No. 2 Ohio State blew by Indiana 56-14. After a shaky performance against the gusty Chicago wind last week, there was no question against the Hoosiers.

Ohio State started the game hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). C.J. Stroud recorded 297 yards and five touchdowns — the fourth time throwing five or more into the endzone this season.

After three drives the Hoosiers pulled quarterback Connor Bazelak (3/5, 12 yards) with Dexter Williams II stepping up off the bench. Williams II finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee tasted defeat for the first time last week, but it didn’t take the Volunteers long to get back to their winning ways.

The Vols improved to 9-1 overall with a 66-24 win over Missouri. The win also pushes their Southeastern Conference record to 5-1.

Offensive woes plagued Tennessee last week against Georgia. Today was a different story.

The Vols found the end zone nine times on Saturday, including four scores by quarterback Hendon Hooker. He crossed the goal line on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. His other scores came through the air on gains of 19, 68 and two yards.

Hooker finished with 355 yards passing. In all, the Vols totaled 728 yards.

The Wildcats got off to a fast start in their late-night game against UCLA, striking two times in the first quarter to give them a quick 14-0 lead.

The Bruins were all over Arizona in the second quarter though, scoring on back-to-back drives — one touchdown scored by running back Zach Charbonnet and the other scored by wide receiver-turned-tight end Hudson Habermehl on a 51-yard pass and catch.

It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter when Arizona pulled ahead for good. QB Jayden De Laura threw a dart over the middle to Tetairoa McMillan for the 17-yard touchdown with less than seven minutes to play to put the Wildcats on top of UCLA. Arizona then secured an insurance field goal on the next drive to book the 34-28 victory.