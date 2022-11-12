HBCU football championship history

Football at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, better known as HBCUs, has been played since the early 1900s, overcoming adversity to produce numerous champions. Let's take a look at the championship history of HBCU football across its major conferences.

Throughout the history of HBCU football, many teams have claimed Black College Football National Championships. At times, multiple teams have claimed the Black College Football Championship, leading to frequent debates over what program is the best team in the sport.

MORE: Everything that happened in the 2021 HBCU football season | 2021 Celebration Bowl | Final 2021 Rankings

Rather than diving into the Black College Football title discussion, sparking further debates, this article looks at the conference champions across the MEAC and SWAC in the FCS and the CIAA and SIAC in Division II.

You can click or tap each of the links below to jump ahead to a section:

MEAC Championship History

Here's the list of MEAC champions. South Carolina State has the most championships with 18 after winning the 2021 conference title. North Carolina Central won the 2022 title and Celebration Bowl Berth.

Championships by school

Total championships School 18 South Carolina State 11 North Carolina A&T* 8 Bethune-Cookman*, Florida A&M* 6 North Carolina Central 5 Hampton* 4 Morgan State, Delaware State 2 Howard

*Schools no longer compete in MEAC football

Complete championship history

Year Champion 2022 North Carolina Central 2021 South Carolina State 2019 North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State 2018 North Carolina A&T 2017 North Carolina A&T 2016 North Carolina Central 2015 Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central 2014 Bethune-Cookman, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State 2013 Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State 2012 Bethune-Cookman 2011 Vacated 2010 Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State, Florida A&M 2009 South Carolina State 2008 South Carolina State 2007 Delaware State 2006 Hampton 2005 Hampton 2004 Hampton, South Carolina State 2003 North Carolina A&T 2002 Bethune-Cookman 2001 Florida A&M 2000 Florida A&M 1999 North Carolina A&T 1998 Florida A&M, Hampton 1997 Hampton 1996 Florida A&M 1995 Florida A&M 1994 South Carolina State 1993 Howard 1992 North Carolina A&T 1991 North Carolina A&T 1990 Florida A&M 1989 Delaware State 1988 Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M 1987 Howard 1986 North Carolina A&T 1985 Delaware State 1984 Bethune-Cookman 1983 South Carolina State 1982 South Carolina State 1981 South Carolina State 1980 South Carolina State 1979 Morgan State 1978 South Carolina State 1977 South Carolina State 1976 South Carolina State, Morgan State 1975 North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State 1974 South Carolina State 1973 North Carolina Central 1972 North Carolina Central 1971 Morgan State

ALL-HBCU: The top players, by position, in the 2021 HBCU football season

SWAC Championship History

Here's the list of SWAC champions. Grambling State has the most championships with 25. Jackson State won the 2021 SWAC championship, defeating Prairie View A&M 27-10.

Championships by school

Total Championships School 25 Grambling State 20 Southern 18 Jackson State 13 Alcorn State 11 Prairie View A&M 10 Wiley College*, Langston College* 4 Texas College* 3 Texas Southern 2 Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Paul Quinn College* 1 Bishop College*, Sam Houston*

*Schools no longer compete in SWAC football

Complete Championship History

year champion 2021 Jackson State 2020-21 Alabama A&M 2019 Alcorn State 2018 Alcorn State 2017 Grambling State 2016 Grambling State 2015 Alcorn State 2014 Alcorn State 2013 Southern 2012 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2011 Grambling State 2010 Vacated 2009 Prairie View A&M 2008 Grambling State 2007 Jackson State 2006 Alabama A&M 2005 Grambling State 2004 Alabama State 2003 Southern 2002 Grambling State 2001 Grambling State 2000 Grambling State 1999 Southern 1998 Southern 1997 Southern 1996 Jackson State 1995 Jackson State 1994 Alcorn State, Grambling State 1993 Southern 1992 Alcorn State 1991 Alabama State 1990 Jackson State 1989 Jackson State 1988 Jackson State 1987 Jackson State 1986 Jackson State 1985 Jackson State, Grambling State 1984 Alcorn State 1983 Grambling State 1982 Jackson State 1981 Jackson State 1980 Grambling State, Jackson State 1979 Grambling State, Alcorn State 1978 Grambling State 1977 Grambling State 1976 Alcorn State 1975 Grambling State, Southern 1974 Grambling State, Alcorn State 1973 Grambling State, Jackson State 1972 Grambling State, Jackson State 1971 Grambling State, Jackson State 1970 Alcorn State 1969 Alcorn State 1968 Alcorn State, Grambling State, Texas Southern 1967 Grambling State 1966 Grambling State, Southern, Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1965 Grambling State 1964 Prairie View A&M 1963 Prairie View A&M 1962 Jackson State 1961 Jackson State 1960 Southern, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State 1959 Southern 1958 Prairie View A&M 1957 Wiley College 1956 Texas Southern, Langston College 1955 Southern 1954 Prairie View A&M 1953 Prairie View A&M 1952 Prairie View A&M 1951 Prairie View A&M 1950 Southern 1949 Southern, Langston College 1948 Southern 1947 Southern 1946 Southern 1945 Wiley College 1944 Wiley College, Texas College, Langston College 1943 N/A 1942 Southern, Langston College 1941 N/A 1940 Southern, Langston College 1939 Langston College 1938 Southern, Langston College 1937 Southern, Langston College 1936 Texas College, Langston College 1935 Texas College 1934 Texas College 1933 Langston College, Prairie View A&M 1932 Wiley College 1931 Prairie View A&M 1930 Wiley College 1929 Wiley College 1928 Wiley College 1927 Wiley College 1926 Sam Houston 1925 Bishop College 1924 Paul Quinn College 1923 Wiley College 1922 Paul Quinn College 1921 Wiley College

2021 AWARDS: The top plays from Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders | The top plays from Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land| Coach Prime wins Coach of the Year

Celebration Bowl History

Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.

South Carolina State's 2021 victory brings the MEAC's record against the SWAC to 5-1 in the all-time series. Here's the list of Celebration Bowl champions.

Year Champion Score Runner-Up Site 2021 South Carolina State (MEAC) 31-10 Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2020 — Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome,

Atlanta GA 2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome,

Atlanta GA

Division II HBCU football

HBCU football at the Division II level also has a storied history led by two conferences, the CIAA and the SIAC. The CIAA is the oldest HBCU football conference. Both the CIAA and the SIAC have former members who now play in the FCS that previously won conference championships.

MORE: Here are 6 can't-miss HBCU football game-day atmospheres

CIAA Championship History

Here's the list of CIAA champions. Morgan State has the most championships with 19, but Virginia State and Winston-Salem have the most championships among active CIAA members with 12. Fayetteville State won the 2022 CIAA championship.

Championships by school

Total championships School 19 Morgan State* 13 Hampton* 12 Virginia State, Winston-Salem 10 Virginia Union 8 North Carolina Central* 5 Shaw, North Carolina A&T* 4 Bowie State, Fayetteville State, Norfolk State* 3 Maryland-Eastern Shore* 2 Livingstone, West Virginia State* 1 Johnson C. Smith, Elizabeth City State, Howard*, Delaware State*

*Schools no longer compete in CIAA football

Complete championship history

YEAR Champion 2022 Fayetteville State 2021 Bowie State 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Bowie State 2018 Bowie State 2017 Virginia State 2016 Winston-Salem State 2015 Winston-Salem State 2014 Virginia State 2013 Canceled 2012 Winston-Salem State 2011 Winston-Salem State 2010 Shaw University 2009 Fayetteville State 2008 Shaw University 2007 Shaw University 2006 North Carolina Central 2005 North Carolina Central 2004 Shaw University 2003 Fayetteville State 2002 Fayetteville State 2001 Virginia Union 2000 Winston-Salem State 1999 Winston-Salem State 1998 Livingstone 1997 Livingstone 1996 Virginia State 1995 Virginia State 1994 Hampton 1993 Hampton 1992 Hampton 1991 Winston-Salem State 1990 Winston-Salem State 1989 Vacated 1988 Winston-Salem State 1987 Winston-Salem State 1986 Virginia Union 1985 Hampton 1984 Norfolk State 1983 Virginia Union 1982 Virginia Union 1981 Virginia Union 1980 N.C. Central 1979 Virginia Union 1978 Winston-Salem State 1977 Winston-Salem State 1976 Norfolk State 1975 Norfolk State 1974 Norfolk State 1973 Virginia Union 1972 Virginia State 1971 Elizabeth City State 1970 Virginia State 1969 Johnson C. Smith 1968 Morgan State 1967 Morgan State 1966 Morgan State 1965 Morgan State 1964 North Carolina A&T 1963 N.C. College 1962 Morgan State 1961 N.C. College 1960 Maryland State 1959 North Carolina A&T 1958 North Carolina A&T 1957 Maryland State 1956 N.C. College, Morgan State, Delaware State 1955 Maryland State 1954 N.C. College 1953 N.C. College 1952 Virginia State 1951 West Virginia State 1950 North Carolina A&T 1949 Morgan State 1948 West Virginia State 1947 Shaw 1946 Morgan State 1945 Virginia State 1944 Morgan State 1943 Morgan State 1942 Morgan State 1941 Morgan State 1940 Morgan State 1939 Virginia State 1938 Virginia State 1937 Morgan State 1936 Virginia State 1935 Morgan State 1934 Morgan State 1933 Morgan State 1932 Morgan State 1931 Hampton 1930 Morgan State 1929 Virginia State 1928 Hampton 1927 North Carolina A&T 1926 Hampton 1925 Hampton 1924 Lincoln 1923 Virginia Union 1922 Hampton 1921 Virginia Union 1920 N/A 1919 N/A 1918 N/A 1917 Virginia Union 1916 Hampton 1915 Hampton 1914 Hampton 1913 Hampton 1912 Howard

👀: The greatest individual seasons in HBCU football history

SIAC Championship History

Here's the list of SIAC champions. Tuskegee has the most championships with 28. Benedict won the 2022 SIAC championship, its first ever.

Championships by school

Total Championships School 28 Tuskegee 27 Florida A&M* 15 Albany State 12 Fort Valley State 10 Alabama A&M* 7 Morehouse, Miles 6 Fisk* 5 Clark-Atlanta, Alabama State* 4 Morris Brown*, Knoxville* 3 Bethune-Cookman* 2 Talladega* 1 Benedict, Lane

*Schools no longer compete in SIAC football

Complete Championship History