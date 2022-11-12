Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 12, 2022 Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022 College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee Share We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only four unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking. Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings. Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022 No. 1 Georgia Record: 10-0 (7-0 SEC) Last game: at def. Mississippi State, 45-19 Next game: at Kentucky | Saturday, Nov. 10 Toughest remaining games: at Kentucky (Nov. 19) Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title) The defending champion Bulldogs impressed with No. 1 Tennessee in town in its biggest game of the season, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win. The Bulldogs have clinched an SEC East title and an SEC Championship berth. FOLLOW ALONG: Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard No. 2 Ohio State Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) Last game: def. Indiana, 56-14 Next game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 19 Toughest remaining games: vs. Michigan (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0) No. 2 Ohio State blew by Indiana 56-14. Ohio State started the game hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). C.J. Stroud recorded 297 yards and five touchdowns — the fourth time throwing five or more into the endzone this season. RANKINGS: Check out the latest top 25 polls No. 3 Michigan Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) Last game: def. Nebraska, 34-3 Next game: vs. Illinois | Saturday, Nov. 19 Toughest remaining games: vs. Illinois (Nov. 19); at Ohio State (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title) Michigan moved to 10-0 for the first time since 2006, but two tough games remain on the schedule against Illinois and fellow undefeated team Ohio State. CHAMPS CROWNED: College football's national championship history No. 4 TCU Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big 12) Last game: def. Texas 17-10 Next game: at Baylor | Saturday, Nov. 19 Toughest remaining games: at Baylor (Nov. 19) Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010) TCU defeated Texas on the road in a defensive slugfest where the Horned Frogs never trailed. TCU has clinched a Big 12 championship game berth. FOOTBALL GUIDE: Notable firsts and milestones in college football history LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles 2022 FCS playoffs: Automatic bid tracker, AQ scenarios We're tracking the 11 automatic bids for the 2022 FCS playoffs with clinching scenarios ahead of the 24-team bracket reveal Sunday, Nov. 20. READ MORE The penultimate HBCU football power rankings entering Week 12 Week 12’s HBCU football power rankings are the penultimate rankings, with the next rankings not set to release until after the Celebration Bowl. Here’s a look at where things stand. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What the CFP top 25 could look like in Week 12 Week 12's College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here's how the top 25 could look. READ MORE