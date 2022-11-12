College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 after win over Tennessee

We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only four unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)

Last game: at def. Mississippi State, 45-19

Next game: at Kentucky | Saturday, Nov. 10

Toughest remaining games: at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

The defending champion Bulldogs impressed with No. 1 Tennessee in town in its biggest game of the season, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win. The Bulldogs have clinched an SEC East title and an SEC Championship berth.

No. 2 Ohio State

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Indiana, 56-14

Next game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 19

Toughest remaining games: vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0)

No. 2 Ohio State blew by Indiana 56-14. Ohio State started the game hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). C.J. Stroud recorded 297 yards and five touchdowns — the fourth time throwing five or more into the endzone this season.

No. 3 Michigan

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Nebraska, 34-3

Next game: vs. Illinois | Saturday, Nov. 19

Toughest remaining games: vs. Illinois (Nov. 19); at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

Michigan moved to 10-0 for the first time since 2006, but two tough games remain on the schedule against Illinois and fellow undefeated team Ohio State.

No. 4 TCU

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big 12)

Last game: def. Texas 17-10

Next game: at Baylor | Saturday, Nov. 19

Toughest remaining games: at Baylor (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010)

TCU defeated Texas on the road in a defensive slugfest where the Horned Frogs never trailed. TCU has clinched a Big 12 championship game berth.

