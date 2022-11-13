NCAA | November 13, 2022 2022 NCAA Division III football championship field announced Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region. Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth. LIVE UPDATES: Keep it locked here for all things DIII football championship | Full bracket The first round of the championship will be played November 19 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 16, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (27): Conference Automatic Qualifier American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor American Rivers Conference Wartburg Centennial Conference Susquehanna College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Gallaudet Empire 8 SUNY Cortland Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount. St. Joseph Liberty League Ithaca Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Massachusetts Dartmouth Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Alma Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John's Minnesota New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Springfield New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury North Coast Athletic Conference Depauw Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon Presidents' Athletic Conference Carnegie Mellon Southern Athletic Association Trinity (Texas) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St.Paul USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater Pool C Berths (5): (listed alphabetically) Bethel (Minnesota) Hardin-Simmons Utica Wheaton (Illinois) Wisconsin-LaCrosse The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites (all games start at noon local time): San Antonio, Texas — Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas — Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Huntingdon Wheaton, Illinois — Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Bethel (Minnesota) McMinnville, Oregon — Linfield vs. Pomona-Pitzer Naperville, Illinois — North Central (Illinois) vs. Lake Forest Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Carnegie Mellon vs. DePauw Beverly, Massachusetts — Endicott vs. Springfield Ithaca, New York — Ithaca vs. UMass Dartmouth Collegeville, Minnesota — Saint John’s (Minnesota) vs. Northwestern-St. Paul Waverly, Iowa — Wartburg vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse Alma, Michigan — Alma vs. Mt. St. Joseph Whitewater, Wisconsin — Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Aurora Alliance, Ohio — Mount Union vs. Salisbury Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania — Susquehanna vs. Utica Ashland, Virginia — Randolph-Macon vs. SUNY Cortland Doylestown, Pennsylvania -— Delaware Valley vs. Gallaudet In the 2021 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24. 2022 FCS playoffs: Automatic bid tracker, AQ scenarios We're tracking the 11 automatic bids for the 2022 FCS playoffs with clinching scenarios ahead of the 24-team bracket reveal Sunday, Nov. 20. READ MORE The penultimate HBCU football power rankings entering Week 12 Week 12’s HBCU football power rankings are the penultimate rankings, with the next rankings not set to release until after the Celebration Bowl. Here’s a look at where things stand. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What the CFP top 25 could look like in Week 12 Week 12's College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here's how the top 25 could look. READ MORE