2022 NCAA Division III football championship field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

The first round of the championship will be played November 19 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 16, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (27): Conference Automatic Qualifier American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor American Rivers Conference Wartburg Centennial Conference Susquehanna College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Gallaudet Empire 8 SUNY Cortland Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount. St. Joseph Liberty League Ithaca Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Massachusetts Dartmouth Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Alma Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John's Minnesota New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Springfield New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury North Coast Athletic Conference Depauw Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon Presidents' Athletic Conference Carnegie Mellon Southern Athletic Association Trinity (Texas) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St.Paul USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater

Pool C Berths (5):

(listed alphabetically)

Bethel (Minnesota)

Hardin-Simmons

Utica

Wheaton (Illinois)

Wisconsin-LaCrosse

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites (all games start at noon local time):

San Antonio, Texas — Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons

Belton, Texas — Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Huntingdon

Wheaton, Illinois — Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Bethel (Minnesota)

McMinnville, Oregon — Linfield vs. Pomona-Pitzer

Naperville, Illinois — North Central (Illinois) vs. Lake Forest

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Carnegie Mellon vs. DePauw

Beverly, Massachusetts — Endicott vs. Springfield

Ithaca, New York — Ithaca vs. UMass Dartmouth

Collegeville, Minnesota — Saint John’s (Minnesota) vs. Northwestern-St. Paul

Waverly, Iowa — Wartburg vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse

Alma, Michigan — Alma vs. Mt. St. Joseph

Whitewater, Wisconsin — Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Aurora

Alliance, Ohio — Mount Union vs. Salisbury

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania — Susquehanna vs. Utica

Ashland, Virginia — Randolph-Macon vs. SUNY Cortland

Doylestown, Pennsylvania -— Delaware Valley vs. Gallaudet

In the 2021 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24.