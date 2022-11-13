TRENDING:

NCAA | November 13, 2022

2022 NCAA Division III football championship field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

The first round of the championship will be played November 19 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 16, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (27):
Conference Automatic Qualifier
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor
American Rivers Conference Wartburg
Centennial Conference Susquehanna
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Gallaudet
Empire 8 SUNY Cortland
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount. St. Joseph
Liberty League Ithaca
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Massachusetts Dartmouth
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Alma
Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John's Minnesota
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Springfield
New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury
North Coast Athletic Conference Depauw
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon
Presidents' Athletic Conference Carnegie Mellon
Southern Athletic Association Trinity (Texas)
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St.Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater
Pool C Berths (5):
(listed alphabetically)
  • Bethel (Minnesota)
  • Hardin-Simmons
  • Utica
  • Wheaton (Illinois)
  • Wisconsin-LaCrosse

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites (all games start at noon local time):

  • San Antonio, Texas — Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons
  • Belton, Texas — Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Huntingdon
  • Wheaton, Illinois — Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Bethel (Minnesota)
  • McMinnville, Oregon — Linfield vs. Pomona-Pitzer
  • Naperville, Illinois — North Central (Illinois) vs. Lake Forest
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — Carnegie Mellon vs. DePauw
  • Beverly, Massachusetts — Endicott vs. Springfield
  • Ithaca, New York — Ithaca vs. UMass Dartmouth
  • Collegeville, Minnesota — Saint John’s (Minnesota) vs. Northwestern-St. Paul
  • Waverly, Iowa — Wartburg vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Alma, Michigan — Alma vs. Mt. St. Joseph
  • Whitewater, Wisconsin — Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Aurora
  • Alliance, Ohio — Mount Union vs. Salisbury
  • Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania — Susquehanna vs. Utica
  • Ashland, Virginia — Randolph-Macon vs. SUNY Cortland
  • Doylestown, Pennsylvania -— Delaware Valley vs. Gallaudet

In the 2021 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central 57-24.

