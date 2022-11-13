Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II football championship

INDIANAPOLIS--The NCAA Division II Football Committee announced today the field of 28 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Twelve first-round games will be conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second- round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams.

The first-round dates, sites and pairings are:

November 19 at Ashland, Ohio

Notre Dame (Ohio) (9-2) at Ashland (9-1)

November 19 at Shepherdstown, West Virginia

New Haven (8-2) at Shepherd (10-1)

November 19 at Worcester, Massachusetts

Slippery Rock (9-2) at Assumption (8-2)

November 19 at Richmond, Virginia

Wingate (9-2) at Virginia Union (9-1)

November 19 at Cleveland, Mississippi

Fayetteville State (9-2) at Delta State (10-1)

November 19 at Pensacola, Florida

Limestone (8-3) at West Florida (9-1)

November 19 at Arkadelphia, Arkansas

Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0)

November 19 at Big Rapids, Michigan

Davenport (8-2) at Ferris State (9-1)

November 19 at Pittsburg, Kansas

UIndy (9-1) at Pittsburg. State (11-0)

November 19 at Bemidji, Minnesota

Winona State (8-3) at Bemidji State (9-2)

November 19 at Golden, Colorado

Colorado State University Pueblo (8-3) at Colorado School of Mines (9-2)

November 19 at Mankato, Minnesota

Wayne State (Nebraska) (9-2) at Minnesota State Mankato (9-2)

The following institutions earned first-round byes in each super regional and will host a second-round game on November 26, 2022.

Super Regional One:

1. Indiana (PA) (9-1)

Super Regional Two:

1. Benedict (11-0)

Super Regional Three:

1. Grand Valley State (11-0)



Super Regional Four:

1. Angelo State (11-0)

All contests shall start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee.

Ferris State defeated Valdosta State 58-17 in the 2021 national championship game to claim the NCAA title.

The championship game will be played December 17, at 1 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD.

Super Region One

Super Region Two

Super Region Three