NCAA.com | November 13, 2022 Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II football championship DII football: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS--The NCAA Division II Football Committee announced today the field of 28 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship. Twelve first-round games will be conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second- round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams. The first-round dates, sites and pairings are: November 19 at Ashland, Ohio Notre Dame (Ohio) (9-2) at Ashland (9-1) November 19 at Shepherdstown, West Virginia New Haven (8-2) at Shepherd (10-1) November 19 at Worcester, Massachusetts Slippery Rock (9-2) at Assumption (8-2) November 19 at Richmond, Virginia Wingate (9-2) at Virginia Union (9-1) November 19 at Cleveland, Mississippi Fayetteville State (9-2) at Delta State (10-1) November 19 at Pensacola, Florida Limestone (8-3) at West Florida (9-1) November 19 at Arkadelphia, Arkansas Northwest Missouri State (9-2) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0) November 19 at Big Rapids, Michigan Davenport (8-2) at Ferris State (9-1) November 19 at Pittsburg, Kansas UIndy (9-1) at Pittsburg. State (11-0) November 19 at Bemidji, Minnesota Winona State (8-3) at Bemidji State (9-2) November 19 at Golden, Colorado Colorado State University Pueblo (8-3) at Colorado School of Mines (9-2) November 19 at Mankato, Minnesota Wayne State (Nebraska) (9-2) at Minnesota State Mankato (9-2) The following institutions earned first-round byes in each super regional and will host a second-round game on November 26, 2022. Super Regional One: 1. Indiana (PA) (9-1) Super Regional Two: 1. Benedict (11-0) Super Regional Three: 1. Grand Valley State (11-0) Super Regional Four: 1. Angelo State (11-0) All contests shall start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee. Ferris State defeated Valdosta State 58-17 in the 2021 national championship game to claim the NCAA title. The championship game will be played December 17, at 1 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD. Super Region One Super Region Two Super Region Three Super Region Four LATEST DII FOOTBALL NEWS TOURNEY FAQS: New bracket format, explained | How the tourney works 2022: All rankings | Latest Power 10 | Midseason review, predictions DII IN THE NFL: Every former DII player on a 2021 53-man roster DII HISTORY: Most played rivalries | Winningest teams | Championship history 2022 FCS playoffs: Automatic bid tracker, AQ scenarios We're tracking the 11 automatic bids for the 2022 FCS playoffs with clinching scenarios ahead of the 24-team bracket reveal Sunday, Nov. 20. READ MORE The penultimate HBCU football power rankings entering Week 12 Week 12’s HBCU football power rankings are the penultimate rankings, with the next rankings not set to release until after the Celebration Bowl. Here’s a look at where things stand. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What the CFP top 25 could look like in Week 12 Week 12's College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here's how the top 25 could look. READ MORE