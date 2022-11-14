TRENDING:

football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 14, 2022

Tracking automatic bids, AQ scenarios for the 2022 FCS playoffs

Joe Flacco FCS highlights: Super Bowl MVP's final games with Delaware

The 2022 FCS playoffs are approaching and we're tracking the 11 automatic bids for the playoffs that are on the line. You'll also find week-to-week automatic bid clinching scenarios for each conference.

Eleven teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below. 

Updated through Sat. Nov. 12, 2022.

CONFERENCE TEAM
ASUN-WAC  
Big Sky  
Big South  
CAA  
MVFC South Dakota State
NEC Saint Francis (PA)*
OVC  
Patriot Holy Cross
Pioneer  
SoCon Samford
Southland  

*Saint Francis has not won the NEC conference title entering Week 12, but has clinched the auto-bid since Merrimack is ineligible for the playoffs.

Week 12 auto-bid scenarios

Scenarios updated through games played Sunday, Nov. 12. Conference records in parentheses.

ASUN-WAC

  • Teams in contention: Central Arkansas (3-1, ASUN), Eastern Kentucky (2-3, ASUN), Austin Peay (3-2, ASUN), Abilene Christian (3-0, WAC), Stephen F. Austin (2-1, WAC)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • ASUN*
      • If Central Arkansas wins
        • Central Arkansas wins the ASUN title.
      • If Central Arkansas loses and Eastern Kentucky loses
        • Central Arkansas wins the ASUN title.
      • If Central Arkansas loses and Eastern Kentucky wins
        • Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay will be tied atop the ASUN standings.
        • The ASUN champion that will be compared to the WAC champion for the automatic bid will be the ASUN team between the Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay that has the highest ranking ASUN-WAC Power Rankings after Week 12.
    • WAC
      • The winner of Week 12's Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian game wins the WAC title.
    • The ASUN and WAC champions will be compared for the auto-bid.
      • The team with the highest ASUN-WAC Power Ranking between the ASUN and WAC champion will get the auto-bid.

*Jacksonville State is ineligible for the ASUN title.

MOVEMENT: How the 2022 ASUN-WAC bid works and more from FCS conference realignment

Big Sky

  • Teams in contention: Sacramento State (7-0), Montana State (7-0)
  • Week 12 Scenarios:
    • If Sacramento State wins and Montana State loses
      • Sacramento State wins the auto-bid.
    • If Montana State wins and Sacramento State loses
      • Montana State wins the auto-bid.
    • If Sacramento State and Montana State both win
      • Both teams would be co-champions, but Sacramento State takes the auto-bid per the Big Sky's tiebreaker procedure and the Week 12 Sagarin Rating — Hornets 73rd and Bobcats 103rd.
    • If Sacramento State and Montana State both lose
      • Both teams would be co-champions, but Sacramento State takes the auto-bid per the Big Sky's tiebreaker procedure and the Week 12 Sagarin Rating — Hornets 73rd and Bobcats 103rd.

Big South

  • Teams in contention: North Carolina A&T (4-0), Gardner-Webb (4-0)
  • Week 12 Scenarios:
    • The winner of Week 12's North Carolina A&T at Gardner-Webb game wins the auto-bid.

CAA

  • Teams in contention: William & Mary (6-1), Richmond (6-1), New Hampshire (6-1)
  • Week 12 Scenarios:
    • William & Mary and Richmond play head-to-head.
      • The loser of that game is eliminated from title contention
    • If Richmond wins
      • Richmond wins the automatic bid thanks to a head-to-head win over New Hampshire
    • If William & Mary wins and New Hampshire loses
      • William & Mary wins the automatic bid
    • If William & Mary wins and New Hampshire wins
      • Without a head-to-head meeting, the tiebreaker to decide the automatic bid will be point differential in conference games with a 21-point maximum per game differential. Heading into Week 12, William & Mary's point differential is +67 and New Hampshire's point differential is +61.

OVC

  • Teams in contention: Southeast Missouri State (3-0), UT Martin (3-0)
  • Week 12 Scenarios:
    • If UT Martin wins and Southeast Missouri State loses
      • UT Martin wins the auto-bid.
    • If Southeast Missouri State wins and UT Martin loses
      • Southeast Missouri State wins the auto-bid
    • If UT Martin and Southeast Missouri State each finish the regular season tied in OVC play, the auto-bid will be decided by a coin flip.

Pioneer

  • Teams in contention: Dayton (6-1), Davidson (5-2)
  • Week 12 Scenarios:
    • If Dayton defeats Davidson
      • Dayton wins the auto-bid
    • If Davidson defeats Dayton
      • Davidson wins the auto-bid thanks to a head-to-head win over Butler.

*St. Thomas has already clinched a share of the PFL title, but is ineligible for the FCS playoffs.

Southland

  • Teams in contention: Northwestern State (4-1), UIW (4-1), Southeastern Louisiana (4-1)
  • Week 11 Scenarios:
    • If Southeastern Louisiana wins
      • Southeastern Louisiana wins the auto-bid
    • If Southeastern Louisiana loses
      • The winner of the Northwestern State-UIW game wins the auto-bid.

FCS Football News

