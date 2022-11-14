College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What the CFP top 25 could look like in Week 12

Eight ranked teams lost last week and there are bound to be changes in Week 12's College Football Playoff rankings. I predict the fallout after a wild week.

The third of six CFP top 25 reveals happens between the Champions Classic basketball games on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on ESPN (here's the full schedule; the fourth rankings are Nov. 22). Ahead of the announcement, here's a prediction of how the committee could rank its top 25 teams. Note that these are my predictions and mine alone. I take a look at head-to-head results, schedule strength, games against ranked teams and more to help rank the teams how I think the CFP committee will do so. You can read the CFP committee's official protocols here.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections Week 12

Georgia (10-0) | Prev: 1 — Georgia handled its business against Mississippi State, securing an SEC Championship game berth. Ohio State (10-0) | Prev: 2 — Ohio State's offense bounced back this week, routing Indiana 56-14. Michigan (10-0) | Prev: 3 — Michigan dominated Nebraska 34-3. The Wolverines are off to their best start since 2006. TCU (10-0) | Prev: 4 — TCU outlasted a ranked Texas team in a defensive battle. Unless TCU loses a game, the committee won't drop the Horned Frogs in the regular season. Tennessee (9-1) | Prev: 5 — Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense rediscovered its groove scoring 66 points last week. Southern California (9-1) | Prev: 8 — The Trojans blasted Colorado 55-17. USC should be the top-ranked team from the Pac-12 this week. LSU (8-2) | Prev: 7 — LSU struggled with Arkansas but came away with a three-point win. The committee showed in the first rankings of the season with TCU that it looks at how teams won their games. The Tigers barely beat a 5-5 Razorback team, allowing USC to jump it in the rankings. Alabama (8-2) | Prev: 9 — The Crimson Tide extended its win streak against Ole Miss, picking up another ranked win. Clemson (9-1) | Prev: 10 — Clemson bounced back from its first loss of the season by dismantling Louisville. Oregon (8-2) | Prev: 6 — Oregon lost a thriller to Washington. The Ducks remain in the top 10 because the Huskies are a ranked team. Also, Oregon beat UCLA, a common opponent between the Ducks and Utah. Utah (8-2) | Prev: 13 — Utah rises with the two teams ahead of it falling, but the Utes loss to UCLA holds them back from entering the top 10. Penn State (8-2) | Prev: 14 — Penn State shut out Maryland 30-0. The Nittany Lions can't make the Big Ten Championship game but should continue to climb the rankings with more wins. North Carolina (9-1) | Prev: 15 — The Tar Heels needed every ounce of Drake Maye's magic to defeat Wake Forest. Ole Miss (8-2) | Prev: 11 — The Rebels drop four spots after losing by a touchdown to Alabama. Washington (8-2) | Prev: 25 — The Huskies picked up a top-10 win over Oregon. That plus losses from other teams should land Washington in the top 15. Kansas State (7-3) | Prev: 19 — The committee bumps up Kansas State three spots after three teams in front of the Wildcats lost. Notre Dame (7-3) | Prev: 20 — Notre Dame beat Navy 35-32 a week after knocking off Clemson. While the win may not look that impressive on paper, the committee will like Notre Dame's four-game win streak. UCLA (8-2) | Prev: 12 — UCLA drops five spots after a stunning loss to Arizona. UCF (8-2) | Prev: 22 — Last week, the committee ranked the one-loss Tulane team UCF beat at 17th. While UCF's ranked win over the Green Wave is a good win, the committee's opinion of a one-loss AAC team likely transfers over to a two-loss AAC team. That caps UCF rise at three spots. Florida State (7-3) | Prev: 23 — Florida State dominated a Syracuse team that was once a top-15 team in the country. NC State (7-3) | Prev: 16 — NC State lost last week to Boston College. Yet, a drop from 16th to out of the top 25 after a game without Devin Leary seems like a bit much for the committee. Tulane (8-2) | Prev: 17 — Tulane lost control of the AAC with its loss to UCF. With only two losses, the committee keeps the Green Wave in the rankings. Coastal Carolina (9-1) | Prev: NR — Coastal Carolina is 9-1 and coming off a win over Southern Miss. Oklahoma State (7-3) | Prev: NR — Oklahoma State ended its losing streak with a bounce-back win. That should be enough for the 7-3 Cowboys to get back in favor of the committee. Illinois (7-3) | Prev: 21 — The Fighting Illini have lost two straight games. After last week's No. 21 ranking, that could be enough to drop Illinois out of the rankings completely, but I think the Big Ten West co-leader stays just inside the poll, outlasting Cincinnati and Oregon State.

Dropped out: Texas (18), Kentucky (24)

Notable College Football Playoff rankings questions

How does Washington's win over Oregon impact the rankings?

Washington's win over Oregon will mean to things for certain in Week 12's rankings. Washington will rise and Oregon will drop. How far do the Huskies and Ducks move remains to be seen. With both teams still in the Pac-12 championship race, their positioning in the rankings will show how the committee looks at the Pac-12 in comparison to other conferences.

How far does UCLA drop?

UCLA's loss to Arizona drops the Bruins from a potential College Football Playoff contender to a team that needs help to simply make the Pac-12 championship game. How far UCLA drops in this week's rankings will go a long way to determining the Pac-12's playoff hopes as a conference, since the Bruins play Southern California next, the only one loss team remaining out west. .