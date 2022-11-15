College Football Playoff rankings: Top 5 untouched as Pac-12 shuffles Week 12's top 25

The top five remained the same in Week 12's College Football Playoff rankings, with defending national champion Georgia holding on to the top spot.

After Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee rounded out the top five. Before we analyze the new CFP top 25, here's the list of the new rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 12

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 10-0 1 2 Ohio State 10-0 2 3 Michigan 10-0 3 4 TCU 10-0 4 5 Tennessee 9-1 5 6 LSU 8-2 7 7 Southern California 9-1 8 8 Alabama 8-2 9 9 Clemson 9-1 10 10 Utah 8-2 13 11 Penn State 8-2 14 12 Oregon 8-2 6 13 North Carolina 9-1 15 14 Ole Miss 8-2 11 15 Kansas State 7-3 19 16 UCLA 8-2 12 17 Washington 8-2 25 18 Notre Dame 7-3 20 19 Florida State 7-3 23 20 UCF 8-2 22 21 Tulane 8-2 17 22 Oklahoma State 7-3 NR 23 Oregon State 7-3 NR 24 NC State 7-3 16 25 Cincinnati 8-2 NR

Here's what the semifinals would look like

If things hold. here's how the CFP semifinals would look:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 TCU

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

All four teams are undefeated, but a lot can change from now until December and the final top 25 — for one, Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet on the field the last week in November. Then there are conference championship games.

PERFECT: Here are the remaining undefeated FBS teams

Pac-12 shakes up the rankings

Oregon was the highest-ranked team to lose last week, falling to Washington. As a result, the Ducks fell six spots from No. 6 to No. 12 and the Huskies rose eight spots from No. 25 to No. 17.

The Pac-12 upsets continued with then-No. 12 UCLA losing its second game to Arizona, 34-28. The Bruins dropped four spots in the poll.

While the Pac-12 had the two biggest fallers in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, the conference can still look to No. 7 Southern California for its playoff hopes. The Trojans moved up one spot. USC closes the season with two currently ranked opponents, in UCLA and Notre Dame. With wins in both games and a possible conference championship game, the Trojans could have a playoff-worthy resume.

Elsewhere, Utah enters the top 10 at No. 10, rising three spots.

WEEK 11 RECAP: Alabama escapes Ole Miss, Washington upsets Oregon and more from college football's Week 11

One-loss ACC teams

The ACC already has its divisional champions in No. 9 Clemson (Atlantic) and No. 13 North Carolina (Coastal). The Tigers and Tar Heels rose one and two spots in this week's rankings, respectively, and will meet in the ACC championship game on Dec. 3. While either Clemson and North Carolina will walk away with a conference title, the schools have one thing in common that currently has them on the outside of the playoff picture.

What do the one-loss ACC teams share? A loss to No. 18 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have three losses, but it's those two wins that could have an independent team determining a conference's playoff fate.

WHAT'S NEXT: Here's the Week 12 TV schedule

New entrants

No. 22 Oklahoma State, No. 23 Oregon State and No. 25 Cincinnati joined the top 25, replacing Texas, Illinois and Kentucky.

Looking ahead

We had some movement in this week's poll, but what could happen next Tuesday?

There are two ranked vs. ranked games: