Ranking the top FCS quarterbacks ahead of the final regular-season game

While the top six quarterbacks are unchanged entering Week 12, the rest of the top 15 shuffled. Here's a look at the new FCS quarterback rankings.

The top FCS quarterbacks entering Week 12

1. Lindsey Scott Jr. | UIW | Prev: 1

Lindsey Scott Jr. had a bye last week. When last on the field, he threw for seven touchdowns in the first half.

2. Tim DeMorat | Fordham | Prev: 2

Tim DeMorat completed 32 of 45 passes (71 percent) for 482 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for another two scores. He leads the FCS in passing yards and touchdowns.

3. Michael Hiers | Samford | Prev: 3

Michael Hiers' efficient hot streak continued as he completed 37 of 47 passes (78 percent) for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Hiers also rushed for a touchdown as Samford clinched the SoCon's automatic qualifying bid.

4. Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State | Prev: 4

Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns on 14 completions as Jackson State clinched a SWAC Championship game berth.

5. Matthew Sluka | Holy Cross | Prev: 5

Matthew Sluka didn't have a prolific statistical day in yardage, but he still threw four touchdowns as the Crusaders remain undefeated.

6. Tommy Mellott/Sean Chambers | Montana State | Prev: 6

Tommy Mellott led Montana State to scores on each of its eight possessions in a blowout victory. Mellott didn't play the second half after the Bobcats scored the fourth-most first-quarter points and fifth-most first-half points in program history.

7. Reece Udinski | Richmond | Prev: 8

Reece Udinski may not have thrown a touchdown last week, but he did pass for 301 yards as Richmond picked up a ranked win over Delaware to keep its CAA championship hopes alive.

8. Jake Dunniway/Asher O'Hara | Sacramento State | Prev: 13

Sacramento State's quarterback duo played efficiently last week. Jake Dunniway completed 10 of 15 passes (67 percent) for 147 yards and a touchdown. Asher O'Hara completed five of six passes (83 percent) for 67 yards and a touchdown. O'Hara also ran for 57 yards and a score.

9. Lucas Johnson | Montana | Prev: 10

Lucas Johnson completed 10 of 16 passes (62.5 percent) for 200 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an injury.

10. Matthew McKay | Elon | Prev: 14

Matthew McKay re-enters the top 10 after only throwing three incompletions to 199 yards and two touchdowns. Elon's regular season is complete, and McKay has likely led the Phoenix to a playoff berth.

11. Gevani McCoy | Idaho | Prev: 12

In an upset loss, Gevani McCoy accounted for four touchdowns.

12. Paxton DeLaurent | Southeast Missouri State | Prev: 11

Paxton DeLaurent missed last week with a foot injury.

13. Parker McKinney | Eastern Kentucky | Prev: 9

Parker McKinney threw an interception but not a touchdown in Eastern Kentucky's loss to Jacksonville State. On a positive note, McKinney finished with 309 yards and a rushing touchdown.

14. Nolan Henderson | Delaware | Prev: 7

Nolan Henderson threw two interceptions in a loss where Delaware's opponent didn't score an offensive touchdown. Henderson re-injured his non-throwing shoulder in the loss, as health has been an issue for him all season long.

T-15. Davius Richard | North Carolina Central | Prev: 20

Davius Richard accounted for five touchdowns for the second straight week as North Carolina Central clinched the MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl berth.

T-15. Fred Payton | Mercer | Prev: 15

Fred Payton completed 28 of 40 passes (70 percent) for 263 yards and two scores as Mercer has now lost two of its last three games.

The top 25

Here is the next group of quarterbacks just outside the list:

(listed alphabetically by last name)

Cade Brister | Lindenwood

Max Brosmer | New Hampshire

Mike DiLiello | Austin Peay

Mark Gronowski | South Dakota State

Kasim Hill | Rhode Island

Tyler Huff | Furman

Reese Poffenbarger | Albany

Darius Wilson | William & Mary

Dresser Winn | UT Martin

Max Brosmer and Reese Poffenbarger join the top 25 after leading pivotal fourth-quarter drives in wins last week. Elsewhere, Cade Brister accounted for six touchdowns, while Darius Wilson threw three touchdowns to just three incompletions.

So there you have it, 25 quarterbacks, with the top 15 ranked in order. With two weeks left in the season, the race for the top quarterback in the FCS rages on. I've been tracking every quarterback's performance throughout the year, so stay tuned for the top-50 list come the season's end.

How the rankings are made:

I went through all of the games, highlights and stats, creating a top-10 list that ranks the best FCS quarterbacks so far. This top-10 FCS quarterback ranking evaluates quarterbacks from their performances this season, factoring in every game. Here are some — not all — of the criteria evaluated: