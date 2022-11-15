We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only four unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)

Last game: at def. Mississippi State, 45-19

Next game: at Kentucky | Saturday, Nov. 10

Toughest remaining games: at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

The defending champion Bulldogs impressed with No. 1 Tennessee in town in its biggest game of the season, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win. The Bulldogs have clinched an SEC East title and an SEC Championship berth.

FOLLOW ALONG: Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard

No. 2 Ohio State

Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Indiana, 56-14

Next game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 19

Toughest remaining games: vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0)

No. 2 Ohio State blew by Indiana 56-14. Ohio State started the game hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). C.J. Stroud recorded 297 yards and five touchdowns — the fourth time throwing five or more into the endzone this season.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest top 25 polls

No. 3 Michigan

Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Illinois, 19-17

Next game: at Ohio State | Saturday, Nov. 26

Toughest remaining games: at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

Down 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Wolverines kicker Jake Moody came up big, making three-straight field goals for the 19-10 win. He drilled the game-winner from 35 yards with nine seconds left on the clock to complete the comeback after the Fighting Illini held the Michigan offense at bay nearly the entire game.

CHAMPS CROWNED: College football's national championship history

No. 4 TCU

Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big 12)

Last game: def. Baylor, 29-28

Next game: vs. Iowa State | Saturday, Nov. 26

Toughest remaining games: vs. Iowa State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010)

TCU squeaked by Baylor on the road, winning by just one, 29-28. The Bears opened up a 28-20 lead right away in the fourth quarter, but the Horned Frogs mounted the comeback, leaving the ball in Max Duggan's hands with the score 29-26 on the final drive of the game. He marched TCU down the field and into field goal range, where Griffin Kell nailed a kick from 40 yards for the win.

FOOTBALL GUIDE: Notable firsts and milestones in college football history