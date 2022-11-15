Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022 Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022 College Football Playoff rankings: Pac-12 madness shakes up poll Share We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only four unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking. Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings. Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022 No. 1 Georgia Record: 10-0 (7-0 SEC) Last game: at def. Mississippi State, 45-19 Next game: at Kentucky | Saturday, Nov. 10 Toughest remaining games: at Kentucky (Nov. 19) Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title) The defending champion Bulldogs impressed with No. 1 Tennessee in town in its biggest game of the season, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win. The Bulldogs have clinched an SEC East title and an SEC Championship berth. FOLLOW ALONG: Click or tap here or any of the games below for a live scoreboard No. 2 Ohio State Record: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) Last game: def. Indiana, 56-14 Next game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 19 Toughest remaining games: vs. Michigan (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0) No. 2 Ohio State blew by Indiana 56-14. Ohio State started the game hot with three touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing). C.J. Stroud recorded 297 yards and five touchdowns — the fourth time throwing five or more into the endzone this season. RANKINGS: Check out the latest top 25 polls No. 3 Michigan Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) Last game: def. Illinois, 19-17 Next game: at Ohio State | Saturday, Nov. 26 Toughest remaining games: at Ohio State (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title) Down 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Wolverines kicker Jake Moody came up big, making three-straight field goals for the 19-10 win. He drilled the game-winner from 35 yards with nine seconds left on the clock to complete the comeback after the Fighting Illini held the Michigan offense at bay nearly the entire game. CHAMPS CROWNED: College football's national championship history No. 4 TCU Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big 12) Last game: def. Baylor, 29-28 Next game: vs. Iowa State | Saturday, Nov. 26 Toughest remaining games: vs. Iowa State (Nov. 26) Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010) TCU squeaked by Baylor on the road, winning by just one, 29-28. The Bears opened up a 28-20 lead right away in the fourth quarter, but the Horned Frogs mounted the comeback, leaving the ball in Max Duggan's hands with the score 29-26 on the final drive of the game. He marched TCU down the field and into field goal range, where Griffin Kell nailed a kick from 40 yards for the win. FOOTBALL GUIDE: Notable firsts and milestones in college football history LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scores | Every College GameDay appearance | Season stats 🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles FCS playoff predictions: Predicting every at-large selection to the 2022 FCS playoffs Predicting all 13 at-large teams that will receive an invitation to the 24-team field in the 2022 FCS playoffs. READ MORE 2022 FCS playoffs: Every automatic qualifiying bid We're tracking the 11 automatic bids for the 2022 FCS playoffs with clinching scenarios ahead of the 24-team bracket reveal Sunday, Nov. 20. READ MORE College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 12 Here are college football scores for top 25 games in Week 12, including TV channels, stats and College Football Playoff rankings. READ MORE