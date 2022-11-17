Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022 2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores College Football Playoff rankings: Pac-12 madness shakes up poll Share Georgia is the defending national champions, winning the College Football Playoff for the first time over No. 1 Alabama last season. The Bulldogs had previously made it to the CFP Championship once before, losing to the Crimson Tide to conclude the 2017 season. As part of its CFP title defense, Georgia will look to claim just its second Southeastern Conference championship in the last 17 years (2017). Here is the complete 2022 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times. 2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results Opponent Score Date Time (ET) TV Location vs. No. 11 Oregon W, 49-3 Saturday, Sept. 3 3:30 p.m. ABC Atlanta, Ga. vs. Samford W, 33-0 Saturday, Sept. 10 4 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga. at South Carolina W, 48-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 Noon ESPN Columbia, S.C. vs. Kent State W, 39-22 Saturday, Sept. 24 Noon SEC Network+/ESPN+ Athens, Ga. at Missouri W, 26-22 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo. vs. Auburn W, 42-10 Saturday, Oct. 8 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga. vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-0 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga. vs. Florida W, 42-20 Saturday, Oct. 29 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, Fla. vs. Tennessee W, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga. at Mississippi State W, 45-19 Saturday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. ESPN Starkville, Miss. at Kentucky W, 16-6 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. CBS Lexington, Ky. vs. Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26 Noon ESPN Athens, Ga. vs. LSU (SEC Championship) Saturday, Dec. 3 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga. SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from every college football game SEC football standings Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings. Latest college football rankings Check out where the Bulldogs landed in this week's polls. 2021 results Georgia went 14-1 last season en route to their first CFP championship. Here's what happened in each of the Bulldogs' games in 2021: DATE TIME (ET) TV OPPONENT LOCATION SCORE Sept. 4 7:30 p.m. ABC vs. No. 3 Clemson Charlotte, NC W, 10-3 Sept. 11 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 vs. UAB Athens, GA W, 56-7 Sept. 18 7 p.m. ESPN vs. South Carolina Athens, GA W, 40-13 Sept. 25 12 p.m. SEC Network at Vanderbilt Nashville, TN W, 62-0 Oct. 2 12 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 8 Arkansas Athens, GA W, 37-0 Oct. 9 3:30 p.m. CBS at No. 18 Auburn Auburn, AL W, 34-10 Oct. 16 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. No. 11 Kentucky Athens, GA W, 30-13 Oct. 30 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. Florida Jacksonville, FL W, 34-7 Nov. 6 12 p.m. ESPN vs. Missouri Athens, GA W, 43-6 Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. CBS at Tennessee Knoxville, TN W, 41-17 Nov. 20 12 p.m. ESPN+/SECN+ vs. Charleston Southern Athens, GA W, 56-7 Nov. 27 12 p.m. ABC at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA W, 45-0 Dec. 4 4 p.m. CBS vs. Alabama (SEC Championship) Atlanta, GA L, 41-24 Dec. 31 7:30 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 2 Michigan (CFP Orange Bowl) Miami, Fla. W, 34-11 Jan. 10 8 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 1 Alabama (CFP National Championship) Indianapolis, Ind. W, 33-18 Schedule: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game 2022 College Football Playoff The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. BOWL GAMES: The Full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule. CFP Schedule ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. HISTORY: Who has the most national championships? 