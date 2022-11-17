2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Georgia is the defending national champions, winning the College Football Playoff for the first time over No. 1 Alabama last season. The Bulldogs had previously made it to the CFP Championship once before, losing to the Crimson Tide to conclude the 2017 season.

As part of its CFP title defense, Georgia will look to claim just its second Southeastern Conference championship in the last 17 years (2017).

Here is the complete 2022 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

2021 results

Georgia went 14-1 last season en route to their first CFP championship.

Here's what happened in each of the Bulldogs' games in 2021:

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era.

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,

2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime.

