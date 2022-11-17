Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022 2022 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results College Football Playoff rankings: Pac-12 madness shakes up poll Share The 2022 Ohio State football team is looking to lift the College Football Playoff trophy for the first time since the CFP began in 2014. The Buckeyes will also seek to win their fifth Big Ten championship in the last six years. Here is the complete 2022 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results, TV networks and times. 2022 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Notre Dame W, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m ABC Columbus, OH vs. Arkansas State W, 45-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. Big Ten Network Columbus, OH vs. Toledo W, 77-21 Saturday, Sept. 17 7 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH vs. Wisconsin W, 52-21 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH vs. Rutgers W, 49-10 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Columbus, OH at Michigan State W, 49-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 4 p.m. ABC East Lansing, MI vs. Iowa W, 54-10 Saturday, Oct. 22 Noon FOX Columbus, OH at Penn State W, 44-31 Saturday, Oct. 29 Noon FOX State College, PA at Northwestern W, 21-7 Saturday, Nov. 5 Noon ABC Evanston, IL vs. Indiana W, 56-14 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon FOX Columbus, OH at Maryland W, 43-30 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. ABC College Park, MD vs. Michigan Saturday, Nov. 26 12 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH Big Ten Championship Saturday, Dec. 3 8 p.m. FOX Indianapolis, IN SCOREBOARD: See scores from every college football game Big Ten football standings Click or tap here to view the latest Big Ten football standings. Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2021 schedule: OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION at Minnesota W, 45-31 Thursday, Sept. 02 8 p.m Fox Minneapolis, MN vs. No. 12 Oregon L, 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 11 12 p.m. Fox Columbus, OH vs. Tulsa W, 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 18 3:30 p.m. FS1 Columbus, OH vs Akron W, 59-7 Saturday, Sept. 25 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Columbus, OH at Rutgers W, 52-13 Saturday, Oct. 2 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Piscataway, NJ vs. Maryland W, 66-17 Saturday, Oct. 9 12 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH at Indiana W, 54-7 Saturday, Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. ABC Bloomington, IN vs. No. 20 Penn State W, 33-24 Saturday, Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH at Nebraska W, 26-17 Saturday, Nov. 6 12 p.m. FOX Lincoln, NE vs. No. 19 Purdue W, 59-31 Saturday, Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH vs. No. 7 Michigan State W, 56-7 Saturday, Nov. 20 12 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH at No. 5 Michigan L, 42-27 Saturday, Nov. 27 12 p.m. FOX Ann Arbor, MI vs. No. 11 Utah W, 48-45 Saturday, Jan. 1 5 p.m. ESPN Pasadena, CA College football schedule: Click or tap here for game times, TV channels and scores from every game BOWL SCHEDULE: Here's a complete 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule When are the College Football Playoff semifinals? The CFP semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. One semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The other semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship? The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game. CFP SCHEDULE: Here's a look at the 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game. YEAR (GAME DATE) GAME LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 