Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022 2022 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in every season, so the SEC Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season. Here's how to watch LSU and Georgia in the game: The 2022 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, on CBS. The game will feature Georgia, the SEC East division winner, against LSU, the SEC West winner. The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the fifth sixth the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta. What are the current SEC standings? Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings, which will be updated throughout the season. Who are the past SEC champions? Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season. Season Champion Runner-up score MVP 1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama 1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida 1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 DT Ellis Johnson, Florida 1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1997 Tennessee Auburn 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee 1998 Tennessee Mississippi State 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee 1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama 2000 Florida Auburn 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida 2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU 2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia 2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU 2004 Auburn Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn 2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia 2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 WR Percy Harvin, Florida 2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU 2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida 2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama 2010 Auburn South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn 2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU 2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama 2013 Auburn Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn 2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama 2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama 2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama 2017 Georgia Auburn 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia 2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama 2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU 2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama 2021 Alabama Georgia 41-24 QB Bryce Young, Alabama