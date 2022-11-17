2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

In Josh Heupel's second season at the helm, Tennessee football has its sights set on reaching its first 10-win season since 2007 and potentially its first SEC title since 1998.

Here is the complete 2022 Tennessee football schedule, including opponents, results, times and TV broadcast info.

2021 results

Tennessee football finished 7-6 with an overtime loss in the Music City Bowl last season. Here's a look at each of their 2021 games:

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Bowling Green W, 38-6 Thursday, Sept. 2 8 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Pittsburgh L, 41-34 Saturday, Sept. 11 12 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Tennessee Tech W, 56-0 Saturday, Sept. 18 12 p.m. SECN+ Knoxville, Tenn. at Florida L, 38-14 Saturday, Sept. 25 7 p.m. ESPN Gainesville, Fla. at Missouri W, 62-24 Saturday, Oct. 2 12 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo. vs. South Carolina W, 45-20 Saturday, Oct. 9 12 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Ole Miss L, 31-26 Saturday, Oct. 16 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. at Alabama L, 52-24 Saturday, Oct. 23 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Kentucky W, 45-42 Saturday, Nov. 6 7 p.m. ESPN2 Lexington, Ky. vs. Georgia L, 41-17 Saturday, Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn. vs. South Alabama W, 60-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Vanderbilt W, 45-21 Saturday, Nov. 27 3:45 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Purdue (Music City Bowl) L, 48-45 (OT) Thursday, Dec. 30 3 p.m. ESPN Nashville, Tenn.

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule. Here is the full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule.

CFP schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,

2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time.

