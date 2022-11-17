NCAA.com | November 17, 2022 2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores College Football Playoff rankings: Pac-12 madness shakes up poll Share In Josh Heupel's second season at the helm, Tennessee football has its sights set on reaching its first 10-win season since 2007 and potentially its first SEC title since 1998. Here is the complete 2022 Tennessee football schedule, including opponents, results, times and TV broadcast info. 2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Ball State W, 59-10 Thursday, Sept. 1 7 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. at Pittsburgh W, 34-27 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 p.m. ABC Pittsburgh, Pa. vs. Akron W, 63-6 Saturday, Sept. 17 7 p.m. ESPN+ Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Florida W, 38-33 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn. at LSU W, 40-13 Saturday, Oct. 8 12 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, La. vs. Alabama W, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn. vs. UT Martin W, 65-24 Saturday, Oct. 22 12 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Kentucky W, 44-6 Saturday, Oct. 29 7 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tenn. at Georgia L, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga. vs. Missouri W, 66-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon CBS Knoxville, Ga. at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 19 7 p.m. ESPN Columbia, S.C. at Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 26 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Nashville, Tenn. SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from every college football game SEC football standings Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings. Latest college football rankings Check out where the Vols landed in this week's College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25 poll. 2021 results Tennessee football finished 7-6 with an overtime loss in the Music City Bowl last season. Here's a look at each of their 2021 games: OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Bowling Green W, 38-6 Thursday, Sept. 2 8 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Pittsburgh L, 41-34 Saturday, Sept. 11 12 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Tennessee Tech W, 56-0 Saturday, Sept. 18 12 p.m. SECN+ Knoxville, Tenn. at Florida L, 38-14 Saturday, Sept. 25 7 p.m. ESPN Gainesville, Fla. at Missouri W, 62-24 Saturday, Oct. 2 12 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo. vs. South Carolina W, 45-20 Saturday, Oct. 9 12 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Ole Miss L, 31-26 Saturday, Oct. 16 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. at Alabama L, 52-24 Saturday, Oct. 23 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Kentucky W, 45-42 Saturday, Nov. 6 7 p.m. ESPN2 Lexington, Ky. vs. Georgia L, 41-17 Saturday, Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn. vs. South Alabama W, 60-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Vanderbilt W, 45-21 Saturday, Nov. 27 3:45 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Purdue (Music City Bowl) L, 48-45 (OT) Thursday, Dec. 30 3 p.m. ESPN Nashville, Tenn. 📺 TV SCHEDULE: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game 2022 College Football Playoff The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule. Here is the full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule. CFP schedule ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time. HISTORY: Who has the most college football national championships? Tennessee enters the top 3, new top-10 teams rise and more from Week 8's AP Poll See how Week 8's AP Poll looks after Tennessee's historic win over Alabama. READ MORE Alabama drops, Tennessee rises and James Madison enters in Week 7's AP Top 25 While six ranked teams lost, the top 10 teams prevailed in Week 6. What does that mean for this week’s AP Poll? Let's break down the changes and movement entering Week 7. READ MORE Tennessee and NC State enter top 10 of AP Top 25 rankings for the first time this decade in Week 5 Two new teams enter the AP top 10 for the first time this decade after two top 10 teams lost last week. Let's break down Week 5's movement in the latest poll. READ MORE