Every automatic qualifying bid for the 2022 FCS playoffs

The 2022 FCS playoffs are approaching and all 11 automatic bids for the playoffs have been clinched.

Eleven teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below.

CONFERENCE TEAM ASUN-WAC Eastern Kentucky Big Sky Sacramento State Big South Gardner-Webb CAA William & Mary MVFC South Dakota State NEC Saint Francis (PA) OVC SEMO Patriot Holy Cross Pioneer* Davidson SoCon Samford Southland Southeastern Louisiana

*St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League title but is ineligible for the postseason.