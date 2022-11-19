FALL CHAMPS

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022

Every automatic qualifying bid for the 2022 FCS playoffs

Joe Flacco FCS highlights: Super Bowl MVP's final games with Delaware

The 2022 FCS playoffs are approaching and all 11 automatic bids for the playoffs have been clinched. 

Eleven teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below. 

CONFERENCE TEAM
ASUN-WAC Eastern Kentucky
Big Sky Sacramento State
Big South Gardner-Webb
CAA William & Mary
MVFC South Dakota State
NEC Saint Francis (PA)
OVC SEMO
Patriot Holy Cross
Pioneer* Davidson
SoCon Samford
Southland Southeastern Louisiana

*St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League title but is ineligible for the postseason.

Fordham and Holy Cross battle in Week 9's FCS game of the week

A matchup between two Patriot League foes takes center stage when Fordham heads to Worcester, Mass. to take on Holy Cross in the FCS game of the week.
READ MORE

The 1 thing each FCS undefeated team does better than anyone else, so far

There are five undefeated teams in the FCS right now and each has taken a slightly different path to perfection entering Week 9.
READ MORE

7 FCS football midseason superlatives, plus bonus predictions for what's going to happen next

It's the halfway point of the 2022 FCS football season, AKA the perfect time for NCAA.com's Stan Becton to hand out superlatives for best sleeper team, biggest surprises and to predict who'll win the FCS end-of-season awards.
READ MORE

