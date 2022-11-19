Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022 Every automatic qualifying bid for the 2022 FCS playoffs Joe Flacco FCS highlights: Super Bowl MVP's final games with Delaware Share The 2022 FCS playoffs are approaching and all 11 automatic bids for the playoffs have been clinched. Eleven teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below. CONFERENCE TEAM ASUN-WAC Eastern Kentucky Big Sky Sacramento State Big South Gardner-Webb CAA William & Mary MVFC South Dakota State NEC Saint Francis (PA) OVC SEMO Patriot Holy Cross Pioneer* Davidson SoCon Samford Southland Southeastern Louisiana *St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League title but is ineligible for the postseason. 🏈 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Live updates from the 2022 season 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games Fordham and Holy Cross battle in Week 9's FCS game of the week A matchup between two Patriot League foes takes center stage when Fordham heads to Worcester, Mass. to take on Holy Cross in the FCS game of the week. READ MORE The 1 thing each FCS undefeated team does better than anyone else, so far There are five undefeated teams in the FCS right now and each has taken a slightly different path to perfection entering Week 9. READ MORE 7 FCS football midseason superlatives, plus bonus predictions for what's going to happen next It's the halfway point of the 2022 FCS football season, AKA the perfect time for NCAA.com's Stan Becton to hand out superlatives for best sleeper team, biggest surprises and to predict who'll win the FCS end-of-season awards. READ MORE