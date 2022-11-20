2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Field Announced

INDIANAPOLIS —The field of 24 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee.

South Dakota State (10-1), winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned the top seed in their 11th consecutive appearance in the championship. The Jackrabbits went undefeated against FCS competition defeating all 10 opponents on their schedule.

Sacramento State (11-0) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are making their third overall appearance after going undefeated in their conference for the second year in a row.

North Dakota State (9-2) is the number three seed after securing an at-large bid. The Bison will be making their 13th straight appearance in the championship and have won more playoff games (41) than any team in FCS history.

Montana State (10-1) rounded out the top four seeds after going undefeated in the Big Sky Conference and clinching a share of the title. The Bobcats, last year’s runner-up, are making their fourth appearance in the last five years and 12th overall.

William & Mary (10-1) secured the number five seed after earning the Colonial Athletic Association automatic qualifier. The Tribe will make their 11th appearance in the FCS Championship and first since 2015.

Samford (10-1) will be the sixth seed after winning the Southern Conference automatic qualifier. The Bulldogs went undefeated in conference play and will be making their sixth appearance in the FCS Championship.

Incarnate Word (10-1) clinched the seven seed. The Cardinals secured an at-large spot after earning a share of the Southland Conference title.

Holy Cross (11-0) rounds out the top eight seeds receiving first round byes. The Crusaders earned the automatic qualifier in the Patriot League and will be making their fourth straight appearance.

During the previous 45 years of the championship, 22 schools have won a national title, seven of which earned a place in this year’s bracket.

The 2022 championship field consists of 11 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large qualifiers. Team pairings are determined primarily according to geographical proximity.

Teams from the same conference will not be paired for first round games. (except for teams from the same conference that did not play against each other during the regular season; such teams may play each other in the first round).

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Automatic Qualifiers CONFERENCE TEAM 2022 RECORD previous Playoff appearances LAST Playoff APPEARANCE years wins losses ASUN/WAC Eastern Ky. 7-4 21 16 19 2014 Big Sky Sacramento St. 11-0 2 0 2 2021 Big South Gardner-Webb 6-5 0 0 0 First Colonial William & Mary 10-1 10 7 10 2015 Missouri Valley South Dakota St. 10-1 11 12 11 2021 Northeast Saint Francis (PA) 9-2 1 0 1 2016 Ohio Valley Southeast Mo. St. 9-2 3 1 3 2019 Patriot Holy Cross 11-0 5 1 5 2021 Pioneer Davidson 8-3 2 0 2 2021 Southern Samford 10-1 5 2 5 2017 Southland Southeastern La. 8-3 4 3 4 2021

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship At-Large Selections (13) Team CONFERENCE 2022 RECORD previous Playoff appearances LAST Playoff APPEARANCE years wins losses Delaware Colonial 7-4 17 24 16 2020 Elon Colonial 8-3 3 0 3 2018 Fordham Patriot 9-2 5 3 5 2015 Furman Southern 9-2 18 19 17 2019 Idaho Big Sky 7-4 11 6 11 1995 Montana Big Sky 7-4 25 34 23 2021 Montana St. Big Sky 10-1 11 12 10 2021 New Hampshire Colonial 8-3 16 14 16 2017 North Dakota MVFC 7-4 3 1 3 2020 North Dakota St. MVFC 9-2 12 41 3 2021 Richmond Colonial 8-3 11 15 10 2016 UIW Southland 10-1 2 1 2 2021 Weber St. Big Sky 9-2 9 7 9 2020

Longest Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship (Including 2022)

North Dakota St. – 13

South Dakota St. – 11

Holy Cross – 4

Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship Ending

James Madison – 8

Most Tournament Appearances in the Championship (Including 2022)

Montana – 26

Eastern Ky. – 22

UNI – 22

Furman – 19

Delaware – 18

New Hampshire – 17

North Dakota St. – 13

Montana St. – 12

Richmond – 12

South Dakota St. – 12

Schools Making the Championship for the First Time

Gardner-Webb

Longest Stretch between Championship Appearances

Idaho – 1995

Eastern Ky. – 2014

Fordham – 2015

William & Mary – 2015

Richmond – 2016

Saint Francis (PA) – 2016

Schools by Conference

Big Sky Conference – 5

Colonial Athletic Association – 5

Missouri Valley Football Conference – 3

Patriot League – 2

Southern Conference – 2

Southland Conference – 2

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS-FIRST-ROUND GAMES

November 26 at Newark, Delaware, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

Saint Francis (PA) (9-2) at Delaware (7-4)

November 26 at Durham, New Hampshire, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3)

November 26 at Richmond, Kentucky, 5 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb (6-5) at Eastern Ky. (7-4)

November 26 at Ogden, Utah, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

North Dakota (7-4) at Weber St. (9-2)

November 26 at Missoula, Montana, 10 p.m. (ET) (ESPN2)

Southeast Mo. St. (9-2) at Montana (7-4)

November 26 at Hammond, Louisiana, 7 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern La. (8-3)

November 26 at Greenville, South Carolina, Noon (ET) (ESPN+)

Elon (8-3) at Furman (9-2)

November 26 at Richmond, Virginia, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3)

Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2022 championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN's family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, November 26 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. (ET) on ABC.