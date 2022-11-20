Trending

🏈 North Dakota State advances past UIW

🏆 North Central wins the DIII football title

🏐 Louisville, Texas to meet in championship

🎳 CFB bowl schedule
football-fcs flag

NCAA | November 20, 2022

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Field Announced

Watch the full 2022 FCS football playoff bracket reveal

INDIANAPOLIS —The field of 24 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. 

South Dakota State (10-1), winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned the top seed in their 11th consecutive appearance in the championship. The Jackrabbits went undefeated against FCS competition defeating all 10 opponents on their schedule.

🏆: CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE 2022 FCS PLAYOFFS

Sacramento State (11-0) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are making their third overall appearance after going undefeated in their conference for the second year in a row.

North Dakota State (9-2) is the number three seed after securing an at-large bid. The Bison will be making their 13th straight appearance in the championship and have won more playoff games (41) than any team in FCS history.  

Montana State (10-1) rounded out the top four seeds after going undefeated in the Big Sky Conference and clinching a share of the title. The Bobcats, last year’s runner-up, are making their fourth appearance in the last five years and 12th overall.

William & Mary (10-1) secured the number five seed after earning the Colonial Athletic Association automatic qualifier. The Tribe will make their 11th appearance in the FCS Championship and first since 2015.

Samford (10-1) will be the sixth seed after winning the Southern Conference automatic qualifier. The Bulldogs went undefeated in conference play and will be making their sixth appearance in the FCS Championship.

Incarnate Word (10-1) clinched the seven seed. The Cardinals secured an at-large spot after earning a share of the Southland Conference title.  

Holy Cross (11-0) rounds out the top eight seeds receiving first round byes. The Crusaders earned the automatic qualifier in the Patriot League and will be making their fourth straight appearance.

During the previous 45 years of the championship, 22 schools have won a national title, seven of which earned a place in this year’s bracket.

The 2022 championship field consists of 11 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large qualifiers. Team pairings are determined primarily according to geographical proximity.

Teams from the same conference will not be paired for first round games. (except for teams from the same conference that did not play against each other during the regular season; such teams may play each other in the first round).

BRACKET: See the complete 2022 FCS playoff bracket

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Automatic Qualifiers
CONFERENCE TEAM 2022 RECORD previous Playoff appearances LAST Playoff APPEARANCE
      years wins losses  
ASUN/WAC Eastern Ky. 7-4 21 16 19 2014
Big Sky Sacramento St. 11-0 2 0 2 2021
Big South Gardner-Webb 6-5 0 0 0 First
Colonial William & Mary 10-1 10 7 10 2015
Missouri Valley South Dakota St. 10-1 11 12 11 2021
Northeast Saint Francis (PA) 9-2 1 0 1 2016
Ohio Valley Southeast Mo. St. 9-2 3 1 3 2019
Patriot Holy Cross 11-0 5 1 5 2021
Pioneer Davidson 8-3 2 0 2 2021
Southern Samford 10-1 5 2 5 2017
Southland Southeastern La. 8-3 4 3 4 2021

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship At-Large Selections (13)
Team CONFERENCE 2022 RECORD previous Playoff appearances LAST Playoff APPEARANCE
      years wins losses  
Delaware Colonial 7-4 17 24 16 2020
Elon Colonial 8-3 3 0 3 2018
Fordham Patriot 9-2 5 3 5 2015
Furman Southern 9-2 18 19 17 2019
Idaho Big Sky 7-4 11 6 11 1995
Montana Big Sky 7-4 25 34 23 2021
Montana St. Big Sky 10-1 11 12 10 2021
New Hampshire Colonial 8-3 16 14 16 2017
North Dakota MVFC 7-4 3 1 3 2020
North Dakota St. MVFC 9-2 12 41 3 2021
Richmond Colonial 8-3 11 15 10 2016
UIW Southland 10-1 2 1 2 2021
Weber St. Big Sky 9-2 9 7 9 2020

Longest Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship (Including 2022)

  • North Dakota St. – 13
  • South Dakota St. – 11
  • Holy Cross – 4 

Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship Ending

  • James Madison – 8 

Most Tournament Appearances in the Championship (Including 2022)

  • Montana – 26
  • Eastern Ky. – 22 
  • UNI – 22 
  • Furman – 19 
  • Delaware – 18 
  • New Hampshire – 17 
  • North Dakota St. – 13
  • Montana St. – 12
  • Richmond – 12 
  • South Dakota St. – 12

Schools Making the Championship for the First Time

  • Gardner-Webb

Longest Stretch between Championship Appearances

  • Idaho – 1995 
  • Eastern Ky. – 2014
  • Fordham – 2015
  • William & Mary – 2015
  • Richmond – 2016 
  • Saint Francis (PA) – 2016

Schools by Conference 

  • Big Sky Conference – 5 
  • Colonial Athletic Association – 5
  • Missouri Valley Football Conference – 3
  • Patriot League – 2 
  • Southern Conference – 2 
  • Southland Conference – 2 

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS-FIRST-ROUND GAMES

November 26 at Newark, Delaware, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

  • Saint Francis (PA) (9-2) at Delaware (7-4)

November 26 at Durham, New Hampshire, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

  • Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3)

November 26 at Richmond, Kentucky, 5 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

  • Gardner-Webb (6-5) at Eastern Ky. (7-4)

November 26 at Ogden, Utah, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

  • North Dakota (7-4) at Weber St. (9-2) 

November 26 at Missoula, Montana, 10 p.m. (ET) (ESPN2)

  • Southeast Mo. St. (9-2) at Montana (7-4)

November 26 at Hammond, Louisiana, 7 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

  • Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern La. (8-3)

November 26 at Greenville, South Carolina, Noon (ET) (ESPN+)

  • Elon (8-3) at Furman (9-2)

November 26 at Richmond, Virginia, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN+)

  • Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3)

Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2022 championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, November 26 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. (ET) on ABC. 

2022 FCS bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for football championship

The updated bracket, TV schedule and scores for the 2022 FCS football championship.
READ MORE

The importance of a top seed in the FCS playoffs, explained

While getting a seed is an advantage by itself, recent FCS history shows the value of a top seed is even more important than it might appear at first glance.
READ MORE

College football: TV schedule and game times

An updated college football TV schedule for the 2022 season, including weekly results and links to live scoring.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners