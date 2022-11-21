Trending

🏈 North Dakota State advances past UIW

🏆 North Central wins the DIII football title

🏐 Louisville, Texas to meet in championship

🎳 CFB bowl schedule
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 21, 2022

Top 5 single-game performances from the FCS regular season

2022 FCS bracket predictions: Every playoff game picked, through the national championship

The 2022 regular season has concluded and plenty of players have starred on the FCS stage. However, only a select few can claim to have had the best single-game performance of the season; it's time to determine the top five from that group.

Here are a few guidelines I accounted for when choosing the top single-game performances:

  • Players can only be on the list once
  • It can only be the player's best performance of the season. 
  • If a player's best performance came in a losing effort, that player, unfortunately, won't be considered.

That third guideline means players like Jaden Shirden (Monmouth), Mason Gudger (Georgetown), Tim DeMorat (Fordham) and Fotis Kokosioulis (Fordham) miss the cut since their top performances of the season came in losing efforts.

That said, let's get to the top five.

Top 5 single-game performances from the FCS regular season

1. QB Lindsey Scott Jr. | Incarnate Word — vs. Lamar

The top performance of the FCS season came when Lindsey Scott Jr. had a marvelous first half against Lamar. Scott completed 23-26 passes (88 percent) for 401 yards and seven touchdowns — all in the first half. 

2. WR Hayden Hatten | Idaho — vs. Eastern Washington

Hayden Hatten had the best receiving performance of any player this season, catching 10 passes for 146 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in Idaho's win over Eastern Washington.

3. QB Sean Chambers | Montana State — vs. UC Davis

Sean Chambers accounted for five touchdowns and threw and ran for 200-plus yards against UC Davis. In total, his final stat line saw him complete 13-21 passes (62 percent) for 227 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

4. RB Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri State — vs. Murray State

Geno Hess had the top performance of any running back all season, closing the regular season with a 317-yard, four-touchdown performance on 26 carries. Hess averaged over 12 yards per carry, with a long touchdown run of 73 yards.

5. QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State — vs. Florida A&M

Shedeur Sanders opened the season completing his first 17 passes in a rout of SWAC rival Florida A&M. Sanders finished the day completing 29-33 passes (88 percent) for 323 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.

Other top performances, ranked

T-6. DB Jalen Jones | William & Mary — vs. Campbell and DB Chance Gamble | Kennesaw State — vs. UT Martin

Jalen Jones and Chance Gamble tied for sixth and the best defensive performance of the season. Both players grabbed three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, against their respective opponents.

8. DL Nate Leskovec | Harvard  — vs. Merrimack
9. QB Cole Doyle | Saint Francis (PA) — vs. Merrimack
10. RB Jarveon Howard | Alcorn State — vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
11. QB Davius Richard | North Carolina Central — vs. Morgan State
12. WR Ty James | Mercer — vs. Morehead State
13. LB Johnny Buchanan | Delaware — vs. Navy
14. WR/CB Travis Hunter | Jackson State — vs. Alcorn State

The top 5 plays from Gevani McCoy’s Jerry Rice Award season

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy was named the 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner as the best freshman in FCS football. Here are the top plays from his freshman season.
READ MORE

Jerry Rice Award: Complete history of the FCS freshman honor

The Jerry Rice Award is given annually to the most outstanding freshman player in the FCS. Here's what to know about the subdivision's highest honor.
READ MORE

The top newcomers in FCS football halfway through the season

These are the newcomers— both freshmen and transfers — who have made an impact through the first half of the 2022 FCS football season.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners