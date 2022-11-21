The 2022 regular season has concluded and plenty of players have starred on the FCS stage. However, only a select few can claim to have had the best single-game performance of the season; it's time to determine the top five from that group.

Here are a few guidelines I accounted for when choosing the top single-game performances:

Players can only be on the list once

It can only be the player's best performance of the season.

If a player's best performance came in a losing effort, that player, unfortunately, won't be considered.

That third guideline means players like Jaden Shirden (Monmouth), Mason Gudger (Georgetown), Tim DeMorat (Fordham) and Fotis Kokosioulis (Fordham) miss the cut since their top performances of the season came in losing efforts.

That said, let's get to the top five.

Top 5 single-game performances from the FCS regular season

1. QB Lindsey Scott Jr. | Incarnate Word — vs. Lamar

The top performance of the FCS season came when Lindsey Scott Jr. had a marvelous first half against Lamar. Scott completed 23-26 passes (88 percent) for 401 yards and seven touchdowns — all in the first half.

JAELIN CAMPBELL TAKES IT HOME



UIW 28, LU 0

2. WR Hayden Hatten | Idaho — vs. Eastern Washington

Hayden Hatten had the best receiving performance of any player this season, catching 10 passes for 146 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in Idaho's win over Eastern Washington.

A First Half Recap of Idaho vs Eastern Washington:



Hayden Hatten is DAT DUDE



Hatten tied Vandal Football's program record with 4 reception TD's in just the first half!

3. QB Sean Chambers | Montana State — vs. UC Davis

Sean Chambers accounted for five touchdowns and threw and ran for 200-plus yards against UC Davis. In total, his final stat line saw him complete 13-21 passes (62 percent) for 227 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

AND. Sean Chambers. IS. GONE.



Sean Chambers' third rushing TD of the night gives us a 38-24 lead!

4. RB Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri State — vs. Murray State

Geno Hess had the top performance of any running back all season, closing the regular season with a 317-yard, four-touchdown performance on 26 carries. Hess averaged over 12 yards per carry, with a long touchdown run of 73 yards.

1 of 4 TD runs for SEMO football's Geno Hess who finished with an OVC record 317 rush yards!



Hess ranks:



• 3rd in OVC career rush TDs (51)

• 4th in OVC single-season rush TDs (19)

• 9th in OVC single-season rushing (1,569)

• 9th in OVC career rushing (3,989)#OVCit pic.twitter.com/LNdkckDB3s — Ohio Valley Conference (@OVCSports) November 19, 2022

5. QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State — vs. Florida A&M

Shedeur Sanders opened the season completing his first 17 passes in a rout of SWAC rival Florida A&M. Sanders finished the day completing 29-33 passes (88 percent) for 323 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders has been DOMINANT



He's started the Orange Blossom Classic 16/16 for 157 yds and 3 TDs

Other top performances, ranked

T-6. DB Jalen Jones | William & Mary — vs. Campbell and DB Chance Gamble | Kennesaw State — vs. UT Martin

Jalen Jones and Chance Gamble tied for sixth and the best defensive performance of the season. Both players grabbed three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, against their respective opponents.

Jalen Jones' three interceptions were the most by a William & Mary Tribe football player since 2009 and tied the highest total by any FCS player in 2022

8. DL Nate Leskovec | Harvard — vs. Merrimack

9. QB Cole Doyle | Saint Francis (PA) — vs. Merrimack

10. RB Jarveon Howard | Alcorn State — vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

11. QB Davius Richard | North Carolina Central — vs. Morgan State

12. WR Ty James | Mercer — vs. Morehead State

13. LB Johnny Buchanan | Delaware — vs. Navy

14. WR/CB Travis Hunter | Jackson State — vs. Alcorn State