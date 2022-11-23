The 10 best players on unseeded teams in the 2022 FCS playoffs

Sixteen of the 24 FCS playoff teams do not receive a seed. However, those 16 teams aren't without talent, in fact, the teams have some of the most talented players in the entire field. Here are the 10 best players on unseeded teams in 2022.

The 10 best players on unseeded teams

1 — QB Tim DeMorat | Fordham

Some might say Tim DeMorat is the best quarterback in the country. He leads the nation in passing yards and touchdowns after all.

2 — LB Patrick O’Connell | Montana

Patrick O'Connell can come off the edge or play in space and terrorize an opposing offense.

3 — RB Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri State

Geno Hess is the best running back in the FCS playoffs and maybe the best running back in the country. The two-time OVC player of the year and Walter Payton Award finalist has 51 career rushing touchdowns and almost 4,000 career rushing yards.

4 — S Robby Hauck | Montana

Robby Hauck is Montana's all-time leading tackler.

5 — LB Johnny Buchanan | Delaware

Johnny Buchanan is a tackling machine and one of the leaders of Delaware's defense.

6 — CB Justin Ford | Montana

If Justin Ford locks up a wide receiver, will it show up on the stat sheet? is starting to sound a lot like if a tree falls in a forest, does it make a sound?

7 — WR Fotis Kokosioulis | Fordham

Fotis Kokosioulis can go off for 150 yards and two touchdowns in any game.

8 — QB Reece Udinski | Richmond

Reece Udinski can deliver the ball anywhere on the field

9 — DE Josiah Silver | New Hampshire

Josiah Silver is one of the best pass-rushers in the 2022 FCS playoffs.

10 — LB Tristan Wheeler | Richmond

Tristan Wheeler has been of the most consistent players at linebacker throughout his entire career.

Honorable mention