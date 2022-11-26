No. 3 Michigan rocks No. 2 Ohio State, South Carolina stuns No. 8 Clemson and more from college football's Week 13

Rivalry week around college football featured marquee matchups, in-state showdowns and battles across state lines. The top-10 upsets and heavy implications for the College Football Playoff started early and didn't stop.

Here's what you need to know:

For the first time since 2000, Michigan leaves Columbus with a win — among other prizes. No. 3 Michigan surged past rival No. 2 Ohio State, 45-23, to win the undefeated battle, keep bragging rights and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game.

J.J. McCarthy starred for the Wolverines, going 12 for 24 for 263 yards and scoring four total touchdowns. In addition to the efficient play, McCarthy took several opportunities in the vertical passing game. Connecting on several big plays, Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson led the Wolverines with 4 receptions for a whopping 160 yards and two scores. The tandem's talents were on full display against the Buckeye secondary.

Paired with McCarthy’s big day, running back Donovan Edwards had a monster second half on the ground, rushing for a 75-yard touchdown and an 85-yard touchdown that sealed the win. With Blake Corum limited to just two carries for 5 yards due to an injury, Edwards' monster day was the production that proved to be the difference. Michigan would end the day with five touchdowns of 40+ yards.

Michigan clinched the Big Ten East with the win and picked up its largest victory in the rivalry series since a 28-0 win in 1993.

The last time Clemson lost at Memorial Stadium was over six years ago, a one-point loss to an unranked Pitt team. On Saturday, 40 consecutive wins later, the Tigers lost again to an unranked team by one point — but this loss hurts even more considering the opponent and the now-ended College Football Playoff hopes:

South Carolina 31, No. 8 Clemson 30.

South Carolina won the 2022 edition of the Palmetto Bowl thanks to 360 yards and two scores from quarterback Spencer Rattler and a dominant defensive performance against Clemson signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei. The Gamecocks held him to just 99 yards through the air on 8-of-29 passing.

Clemson led by 14 after the first quarter after a pick-6 and a Uiagalelei touchdown pass, but the Gamecocks slowly chipped away the lead until kicker Mitch Jeter put South Carolina up by one with just under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth. The Clemson offense looked like it would get one final drive with under two minutes left, but there was a fumble on the punt return that the Gamecocks fell on to seal the shocking upset.

Unranked Texas A&M handed No. 5 LSU its third loss, 38-23, diminishing the Tigers' CFP chances.

The Aggies scored 21 consecutive points in the second half to pull away from LSU after a back-and-forth first two quarters.

Devon Achane managed a career night with 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns. On the other end, John Emery Jr. recorded three rushing touchdowns on just nine carries and 55 yards.



Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6, but endured a six-game losing streak before ending at 5-7. LSU came into the season unranked under new leadership on the field and sidelines with Jayden Daniels joining coach Brian Kelly, but it mustered an SEC West-winning season and a date with Georgia for the conference championship. But the CFP hopes were squashed by Texas A&M.

It was the Caleb Williams show in Los Angeles as the Heisman hopeful helped the Trojans inch closer to a CFP berth with a 38-27 win over Notre Dame.

Williams had three rushing touchdowns as well as 232 passing yards and one score through the air on 18-for-22 passing.

USC took a 17-7 lead into the room at halftime, and quickly extended it to 24-7 coming out of the break. While Drew Pyne (318 yards, three touchdowns) and Michael Mayer (eight catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns) had a strong connection all night, it was no use as the Trojans pulled away each time Notre Dame closed the gap in the second half.

Two of Williams' scores on the ground came in the fourth quarter, giving USC key insurance to put the game out of reach from an Irish offense that found a way to hang around.

Auburn jumped out to an early lead in this year’s Iron Bowl, but it didn’t last long as the Crimson Tide ran away for a lopsided result, keeping their CFP hopes on life support.

Although Auburn’s ground game had it going between Jarquez Hunter (134 yards) and quarterback Robby Ashford (121 yards, two touchdowns), the Tigers struggled through the air as Ashford threw for 77 yards and one touchdown on 11-for-23 passing.

Thanks to 343 passing yards and four total touchdowns from Bryce Young, Alabama opened it up to as much as 42-14 in the third quarter. The Tide got scores from three separate running backs, including a 23-yard rush into the end zone by Jahmyr Gibbs to ice it for the 49-27 win late in the fourth.

In the 127th rivalry matchup, No. 21 Oregon State stunned No. 9 Oregon 38-34 in a comeback victory.

The Ducks opened up a 31-10 lead with less than five minutes left in the third. Then Oregon State got to work. The Beavers scored four touchdowns — three in the fourth — and outscored Oregon 21-3 in the final quarter.

Oregon State finished with 328 total yards of offense, but only 60 yards passing. The Beavers attack came largely on the ground with five players recording double-digit rushing yards. In the fourth quarter Oregon State didn’t attempt a single pass.

Damien Martinez led the way with 103 yards on 15 carries. Isaiah Newell and quarterback Ben Gulbranson each had two rushing touchdowns.