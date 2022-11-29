USC enters top 4 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings

USC entered the top four in Week 14's College Football Playoff rankings, the second-to-last rankings before the playoff field is set on Sunday, Dec. 4.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU made up the rest of the top four. Before we analyze the new CFP top 25, here's the list of the new rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

Rank School Record Previous 1 Georgia 12-0 1 2 Michigan 12-0 3 3 TCU 12-0 4 4 USC 11-1 6 5 Ohio State 11-1 2 6 Alabama 10-2 7 7 Tennessee 10-2 10 8 Penn State 10-2 11 9 Clemson 10-2 8 10 Kansas State 9-3 12 11 Utah 9-3 14 12 Washington 10-2 13 13 Florida State 9-3 16 14 LSU 9-3 5 15 Oregon State 9-3 21 16 Oregon 9-3 9 17 UCLA 9-3 17 18 Tulane 10-2 19 19 South Carolina 8-4 NR 20 Texas 8-4 23 21 Notre Dame 8-4 15 22 UCF 9-3 22 23 North Carolina 9-3 17 24 Mississippi State 8-4 NR 25 NC State 8-4 NR

Here's what the semifinals would look like

If things hold, here's how the CFP semifinals would look:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Three of the four teams are undefeated, but conference championships remain before the final top 25. Anything can happen.

PERFECT: Here are the remaining undefeated FBS teams

Southern California takes No. 4

Southern California enters the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after beating a ranked Notre Dame team. Caleb Williams is a legitimate Heisman contender, if not the frontrunner, and he has the Trojans rolling entering the Pac-12 Championship Game. There, Southern California will have a chance to avenge its only loss of the season to Utah and secure the first College Football Playoff berth in program history.

WEEK 13 RECAP: Michigan rocks Ohio State, Clemson & LSU stunned and more from Week 13

Ohio State drops to No. 5

Ohio State dropped three spots in the rankings after a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan. The Buckeyes have only one loss, keeping them in front of two-loss SEC teams Alabama and Tennessee at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

However, Ohio State will not play for a conference championship this weekend. Ohio State now likely needs No. 3 TCU or more likely No. 4 Southern California to lose for a shot at a playoff berth.

Ohio State's drop from No. 2 also led Michigan and TCU to rise one spot each in this weeks rankings.

RELATED: Michigan thinking big thoughts, Ohio State wondering about CFP hopes after The Game blowout

New entrants

No. 19 South Carolina, No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 25 NC State joined the top 25, replacing Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Louisville.

Ranked teams playing in conference championship games

Here are the ranked teams playing in conference championship games this weekend. These games could decided the playoff field:

Friday, Dec. 2